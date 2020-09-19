COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING BLOG: Oklahoma State QB still out

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tulsa defensive end Bryce Alonso (91) tackles Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Miami coach Manny Diaz, center, walks on the field during an NCAA college football game against UAB in Miami Gardens, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

The second full college football Saturday of the season bring our first matchup between ranked teams.

No. 17 Miami travels to No. 18 Louisville for the day’s marquee game at 4:30 p.m. Top-ranked Clemson, No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 11 Oklahoma State are also in action.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:53 a.m.: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders remains out with an ankle injury. Ethan Bullock is under center for the Cowboys. Trailing Tulsa 7-3 with 13:08 left in the third quarter, Oklahoma State is down to -190 on the live line (Tulsa +155), spread -3½, total 35½.

10:47 a.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana -10½, total 28½.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 14, Louisiana 7. First-half winners: Georgia State +9½, under 29½, +450 ML.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Western Kentucky -6½, total 27.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 17, Western Kentucky 10. First-half winners: Liberty +7½, over 26½, Liberty +290 ML.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -10½, total 23½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 14, Syracuse 10. First-half winners: Syracuse +11½, total pushes on 24.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Tulane -3, total 20½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 24, Navy 0. First-half winners: Tulane -3, over 21½.

10:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -9½, total 28.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 7, Oklahoma State 3. First-half winners: Tulsa +14, under 35, Tulsa +750 ML.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Duke -3, total 23.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 7, Duke 6. First-half winners: Boston College +3, under 24½.

10:26 a.m.: Tulsa takes a 7-3 lead on Oklahoma State with 1:38 left until halftime. Oklahoma State is down to -400 on the live line (Tulsa +300), spread -7½, total 44½.

10:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Cincinnati -14½, total 24.

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 28, Austin Peay 3. First-half winners: Austin Peay +27, under 31½.

10:17 a.m.: Pittsburgh was a 21-point favorite, but it has been in a fight with Syracuse. Pitt just took a 14-10 lead with 5:06 left in the second quarter. The Panthers are -1,600 on the live line (Orange +850), spread -14½, total 51½.

10:07 a.m.: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has left the game with an apparent ankle injury, and the Cowboys hold just a 3-0 lead with 7:40 left in the second quarter. Tulsa just failed on fourth-and-2 in Cowboys territory. Oklahoma State is -1,400 on the live line (Tulsa +800), spread -16½, total 44½.

9:41 a.m.: Bettors expected Navy to rebound from an embarrassing 55-3 loss to BYU in its opener, moving the Midshipmen from +7 down to +5½ at Tulane. So far, that’s not working out. Tulane leads 10-0 at the end of the first quarter and is now -800 on the live line (Navy +525), spread -13½, total 44½.

9:38 a.m.: Louisiana (Lafayette) pulled off a big upset of Iowa State last week and moved into the rankings at No. 19, but it is struggling early with Georgia State. The Panthers just took a 7-0 lead with 3:30 left in the first quarter. The Ragin’ Cajuns are still -400 favorites on the live line (Georgia State +300), spread -9½, total 55½.

9:34 a.m.: Liberty has extended its lead to 10-0 with 5:21 left in the first quarter. Western Kentucky remains a -250 favorite on the live line (Liberty +200), spread -6½, total 54½.

9:22 a.m.: Two underdogs have taken early leads. Liberty is up 7-0 on Western Kentucky, but Western Kentucky is still -300 on the live line (spread -7½). Boston College has taken a 7-0 lead on Duke and is now the -175 favorite on the live line (spread -3½).

9:05 a.m.: First-half spreads for the games that are underway:

— Oklahoma State -14, total 35

— Cincinnati -27, total 31½

— Louisiana (Lafayette) -9½, total 29½

— Pittsburgh -11½, total 24 (over -120)

— Western Kentucky -7½, total 26½

— Tulane -3, total 21½

— Duke -3, total 24½

9 a.m.: We’re underway with seven games:

Tulsa (+1,000 ML) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (-24, total 66½, -2,000 ML), 9 a.m.

Austin Peay at No. 13 Cincinnati (-40½, 54½, no ML), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-17, 57½, -800) at Georgia State (+550), 9 a.m.

Syracuse (+900) at No. 25 Pittsbugh (-21, 47½, -1,600), 9 a.m.

Liberty (+450) at Western Kentucky (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

Navy (+185) at Tulane (-5½, 45, -215), 9 a.m.

Boston College (+155) at Duke (-4, 50½, -175), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Biggest line moves from overnight: Louisiana (Lafayette) from -15 to -17, Boston College from +5½ to +3½, South Florida from +24 to +22½ and Wake Forest from +1 to -1½.

8:35 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Tulsa (+1,000 ML) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (-23½, total 66, -2,000 ML), 9 a.m.

Austin Peay at No. 13 Cincinnati (-39½, 54, no ML), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-17, 57½, -800) at Georgia State (+550), 9 a.m.

Syracuse (+900) at No. 25 Pittsbugh (-21, 47½, -1,600), 9 a.m.

Liberty (+475) at Western Kentucky (-15, 51½, -650), 9 a.m.

Navy (+190) at Tulane (-5½, 46½, -220), 9 a.m.

Boston College (+140) at Duke (-3½, 51, -160), 9 a.m.

South Florida (+900) at No. 7 Notre Dame (-22½, 48½, -1,600), 11:30 a.m.

No. 14 Central Florida (-8, 63, -310) at Georgia Tech (+260), 12:30 p.m.

No. 23 Appalachian State (-5, 59½, -200) at Marshall (+175), 12:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (+500) at UTSA (-15½, 54, -700), 12:30 p.m.

Troy (-2½, 64½, -135) at Middle Tennessee (+115), 12:30 p.m.

The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson (-49, 56, no ML), 1 p.m.

SMU (-14, 70, -600) at North Texas (+450), 3 p.m.

No. 17 Miami (+110) at No. 18 Louisville (-1½, 65½, -130), 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (+175) at Southern Mississippi (-5, 58½, -200), 4:30 p.m.

Texas State (-3, 58½, -150) at Louisiana-Monroe (+130), 4:30 p.m.

Wake Forest (-1½, 53, -125) at North Carolina State (+105), 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian (+270) at UTEP (-8, 49½, -330), 6 p.m.

