COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING BLOG: Oklahoma stunned by 16-1 underdog

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor (13) catches a touchdown pass in front of Oklahoma defensive backs Pat Fields (10) and Tre Brown (6) during an during an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama allowed 18.6 points per game nationally last season, good enough for 13th nationally. But it’s still the most the Tide has given up since 2007, Saban’s first year in Tuscaloosa. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) catches a pass as Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

The subpar college football slates are over.

The Southeastern Conference joins the fray Saturday, and the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 jump into league play.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: No. 13 Central Florida 51, East Carolina 28. The Pirates cover as 28-point home underdogs; UFC wins outright at -5,000 ML. The game goes over 77½. East Carolina scored with 19 seconds left to earn the cover and push the game over.

12:57 p.m.: Two more games are about to kick off:

No. 4 Georgia (-28, 53, -6,000) at Arkansas (+1,600), 1 p.m.

Duke (+170) at Virginia (-4, 45½, -190), 1 p.m.

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35. The Wildcats shock the Sooners as 27½-point road underdogs and 16-1 on the money line. The game goes over 61. Oklahoma led 35-14 in the third quarter, then the Wildcats scored the final 24 points.

12:39 p.m.: FINAL: Appalachian State 52, Campbell 21. Campbell covers (barely) as a 33½-point road underdog. The game goes over 54. No money line was available.

12:38 p.m.: FINAL: No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35. The Gators hold on to cover as 14-point road favorites, -600 ML. The game goes over 59½. Florida stopped Mississippi in the red zone in the final seconds to preserve the cover.

12:35 p.m.: FINAL: No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20. The spread pushes on Panthers -3, though some won with -2½. Pittsburgh was -145 ML. The game stays under 54.

12:31 p.m.: Kansas State has taken the lead. Blake Lynch boots a 50-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 38-35 lead on Oklahoma with 4:32 to play. For the first time all game, Kansas State is favored on the live line at -150 (Oklahoma +120). Kansas State was a 16-1 underdog pregame.

12:27 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

Mississippi State (+450) at No. 6 LSU (-14, 57, -600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Texas (-17½, 71½, -900) at Texas Tech (+600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Army (+400) at No. 14 Cincinnati (-12½, 45, -500), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+210) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-6½, 50, -250), 12:30 p.m.

UTEP (+280) at Louisiana-Monroe (-9½, 50, -340), 12:30 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL: No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13. The Tigers cover as 6½-point home favorites, -250 ML. The game stays under 47.

12:21 p.m.: FINAL: No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) 20, Georgia Southern 18. Nate Snyder kicks a 53-yard field goal at the gun to save the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Eagles cover as 11½-point road underdogs; Louisiana wins at -450 ML. The game stays under 49½.

12:16 p.m.: Wow. Kansas State has come all the way back to tie Oklahoma at 28 with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Sooners are down to -300 on the live line (Kansas State +240). Kansas State was a 27½-point road underdog (+28 at some books) and +1,600 on the money line pregame.

12:10 p.m.: Georgia Southern is on the verge of a big upset, going for 2 to take an 18-17 lead on Louisiana (Lafayette) with 54 seconds left. The Eagles are 11½-point road underdogs, +375 on the money line.

12:07 p.m.: Second-half line: TCU -½ (+100), total 21.

12:06 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa State 16, TCU 7. First-half winners: Iowa State -3, over 21.

12:02 p.m.: Defending national champion LSU has fallen from a -16½ favorite against Mississippi State to -14 today at some Las Vegas sportsbooks. Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out because of an illness. The Tigers are expected to take a step (or several) back this season with Heisman Tropy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow gone to the NFL.

11:58 a.m.: Kansas State is making Oklahoma sweat a little bit. The Wildcats have cut the Sooners’ lead to 35-28 with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma is still -3,000 on the live line at William Hill (Kansas State +1,200), spread -9½, total 76½. Kansas State +28 backers are looking good.

11:54 a.m.: Auburn has all but salted away the win (and likely cover of -6½) now, taking a 29-13 lead with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter.

11:44 a.m.: Auburn finally gets some breathing room, taking a 22-13 lead on Kentucky with 10:21 left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers are -3,000 on the live line at Boyd (Kentucky +1,000).

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Liberty -5½, total 28½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 14, Florida International 14. First-half winners: FIU +6, under 30½.

11:31 a.m.: Oklahoma continues to stay a few steps ahead of Kansas State. The Sooners lead 35-14 with 2:46 left in the third quarter. The Sooners are -24½ on the live spread and still have some work to do to cover the pregame line of -28.

11:28 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Tulane (-3½, 54½, -170) at Southern Mississippi (+150), 11:30 a.m.

11:24 a.m.: Florida has extended its lead to 38-21 over Mississippi with 8:13 left in the third quarter. Gators are -20,000 on the live line at Boyd Gaming, -20½ spread.

11:18 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgia Tech -5, total 27.

11:16 a.m.: HALFTIME: Syracuse 23, Georgia Tech 13. First-half winners: Syracuse +3½, over 25½, Syracuse +175 ML.

11:01 a.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -10½, total 35.

10:59 a.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 27, East Carolina 7. First-half winners: Central Florida -17, under 41½.

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Appalachian State -15½, total 24½

Pittsburgh -1, total 27

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 20, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Pittsburgh -1, over 27.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 17, Campbell 13. First-half winners: Campbell +19½, under 30½.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -6½, total 30.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 28, Mississippi 14. First-half winners: Florida -7½ (+100), over 30½. The Gators scored with five seconds left in the second quarter to cover the first-half line.

10:33 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Auburn -2, total 23

Louisiana -6½ (-120), total 24

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 8, Kentucky 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, under 23½.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 7, Georgia Southern 7. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +7, under 25½.

10:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -11, total 28.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 21, Kansas State 7. First-half winners: Kansas State +16½, under 32½.

10:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Iowa State (-4, 43, -200) at TCU (+175), 10:30 a.m.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Florida International (+290) at Liberty (-9, 60½, -350), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Oklahoma is having no problems so far with Kansas State. The Sooners lead 14-0 with 14:50 left in the second quarter and are now 31½-point favorites on the live line (no money line available).

9:44 a.m.: The Georgia Tech-Syracuse game is underway after a delay for additional coronavirus testing.

9:29 a.m.: Two top-five teams are out to early leads. No. 3 Oklahoma is up 7-0 on Kansas State, and No. 5 Florida has a 7-0 lead at Mississippi.

9:25 a.m.: Auburn strikes back on a 1-yard from D.J. Williams, and the Tigers add a 2-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead on Kentucky with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Auburn is now -250 on the live line (Kentucky +200), spread -6½, total 54½.

9:17 a.m.: Kavosiey Smoke scores on a 35-yard run, and Kentucky takes a 7-0 lead on Auburn with 6:44 left in the first quarter. Auburn is a -140 favorite on the live line (Kentucky +110), spread -2½, total 48½.

9:05 a.m.: And we’re underway.

8:55 a.m.: Here’s the first set of games that are about to kick off:

Kansas State (+1,600 ML) at No. 3 Oklahoma (-27½, 61, -6,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Florida (-14, 59½, -600) at Mississippi (+450), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Kentucky (+210) at No. 8 Auburn (-6½, 47, -250), 9 a.m.

No. 13 Central Florida (-28, 77½, -5,000) at East Carolina (+1,500), 9 a.m.

Georiga Southern (+375) at No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-11½, 49½, -450), 9 a.m.

No. 24 Louisville (+125) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (-3, 54, -145), 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech (-7, 52, -275) at Syracuse (+235), 9 a.m.

Campbell at Appalachian State (-33½, 54, no ML), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Good morning. Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

— Florida-Mississippi total 58 to 59½

— Kentucky-Auburn total 48½ to 47½

— Central Florida -27 to -28

— Georgia Southern-Louisiana (Lafayette) total 51 to 49½

— Louisville-Pittsburgh total 54½ to 53½

— Boston College -19 to -20½

— Troy-BYU total 60½ to 58½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

(Odds at the Westgate)

COMPLETED

— Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35

Full-game winners: Kansas State +27½, over 61, Kansas State +1,600 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State +16½, under 32½ (Oklahoma 21-7)

Second-half winners: Kansas State +11, over 28 (Kansas State 31-14)

No. 5 Florida (-14, 59½, -600) at Mississippi (+450), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Kentucky (+210) at No. 8 Auburn (-6½, 47, -250), 9 a.m.

No. 13 Central Florida (-28, 77½, -5,000) at East Carolina (+1,500), 9 a.m.

Georiga Southern (+375) at No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-11½, 49½, -450), 9 a.m.

No. 24 Louisville (+125) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (-3, 54, -145), 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech (-7, 52, -275) at Syracuse (+235), 9 a.m.

Campbell at Appalachian State (-33½, 54, no ML), 9 a.m.

IN PROGRESS

Florida International (+290) at Liberty (-9, 60½, -350), 10 a.m.

Iowa State (-4, 43, -200) at TCU (+175), 10:30 a.m.

Tulane (-3½, 54½, -170) at Southern Mississippi (+150), 11:30 a.m.

Mississippi State (+450) at No. 6 LSU (-14, 57, -600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Texas (-17½, 71½, -900) at Texas Tech (+600), 12:30 p.m.

No. 22 Army (+400) at No. 14 Cincinnati (-12½, 45, -500), 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia (+210) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (-6½, 50, -250), 12:30 p.m.

UTEP (+280) at Louisiana-Monroe (-9½, 50, -340), 12:30 p.m.

No. 4 Georgia (-28, 53, -6,000) at Arkansas (+1,600), 1 p.m.

Duke (+170) at Virginia (-4, 45½, -190), 1 p.m.

UPCOMING

Texas State (+850) at Boston College (-20½, 58, -1,500), 3 p.m.

No. 2 Alabama (-29, 56, -6,000) at Missouri (+1,600), 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist (+1,400), at Louisiana Tech (-23½, 74½, -4,000), 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at SMU (-38½, 63½), 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt (+2,000) at No. 10 Texas A&M (-31, 46½, -10,000), 4:30 p.m.

Florida State (+330) at No. 12 Miami (-10½, 53½, -400), 4:30 p.m.

No. 16 Tennessee (-4½, 44½, -190) at South Carolina (+170), 4:30 p.m.

Kansas (+550) at Baylor (-17, 61, -800), 4:30 p.m.

N.C. State (+200) at No. 20 Virginia Tech (-6½, 56½, -240), 5 p.m.

Troy (+450) at No. 18 BYU (-14½, 58½, -600), 7:15 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.