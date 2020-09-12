COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING BLOG: Underdogs battling

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

The first full college football Saturday of the season has arrived.

The slate is not as large as normal with the Big Ten, Pac-12 and some other conferences sitting out. However, preseason No. 1 Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and more are in action today.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:59 a.m.: Underdogs are trending toward covering the first-half lines. North Carolina (-14 1H) leads Syracuse 7-3; Iowa State (-7 1H) is scoreless with Louisiana; Appalachian State (-9½ 1H) is tied with Charlotte at 7; and Kansas State (-7½ 1H) is tied 7-7 with Arkansas State.

9:40 a.m.: Updated live lines: Appalachian State -6½, Iowa State -10½, Kansas State -16½, North Carolina -27½, West Virginia -45½.

9:32 a.m.: Charlotte takes a 7-0 lead on Appalachian State. Money on Charlotte drove that line down from Appalachian State -17 to -16½ before kickoff.

9:28 a.m.: Arkansas State strikes back to tie Kansas State at 7. The line is back down to Kansas State -16½. With Louisiana driving, Iowa State is down to -8½ on the live line.

9:15 a.m.: Kansas State, which moved from -13½ to -14½ before kickoff, takes a 7-0 lead on Arkansas State and is now -23½ on the live line. North Carolina and West Virginia are also out to 7-0 leads.

9:05 a.m.: And we’re underway with the first five games. Here are the closing lines:

— Syracuse at North Carolina (-23½, 66½; first half -14, 35)

— Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State (-13, 56½; first half -7, 28)

— Charlotte at Appalachian State (-16½, 59½; first half -9½, 30½)

— Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia (-40½, 59; first half -27½, 37)

— Arkansas State at Kansas State (-14½, 54; first half -7½, 28)

8:40 a.m.: Here’s now today’s schedule shapes up. The biggest line moves from overnight include Notre Dame going from -20½ to -22, Iowa State from -11½ to -13, Kansas State from -13 to -14 and Texas from -43 to -44½.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

(Note: The Associated Press preseason rankings include teams that are not scheduled to play this fall)

(Lines from the Westgate)

Syracuse (+1,100 ML) at No. 18 North Carolina (-23½, total 66½, -2,500 ML), 9 a.m.

Louisiana (Lafayette) (+400) at No. 23 Iowa State (-13, 56½, -500), 9 a.m.

Charlotte (+550) at Appalachian State (-16½, 59½, -800), 9 a.m.

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia (-39½, 59, no ML), 9 a.m.

Arkansas State (+450) at Kansas State (-14, 54½, -600), 9 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe (+1,000) at Army (-23, 53½, -2,000), 10:30 a.m.

Duke (+1,000) at No. 10 Notre Dame (-22, 52, -2,500), 11:30 a.m.

Georgia Tech (+425) at Florida State (-13½, 51, -550), 12:30 p.m.

UT-San Antonio (+185) at Texas State (-5½, 55, -215), 12:30 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern (-34½, 58½, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Pittsburgh (-29, 48½, no ML), 1 p.m.

Missouri State at No. 5 Oklahoma (-49, 72½, no ML), 4 p.m.

The Citadel (+650) at South Florida (-16½, 54½, -1,000), 4 p.m.

No. 1 Clemson (-34, 61, no ML) at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Tulane (-10½, 52½, -380) at South Alabama (+320), 4:30 p.m.

UT-El Paso at No. 14 Texas (-44½, 57½, no ML), 5 p.m.

Western Kentucky (+400) at Louisville (-12½, 57, -500), 5 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech (-41, 80½, no ML), 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (+190) at Kansas (-6, 56½, -220), 7 p.m.

