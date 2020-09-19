COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING BLOG: Wake on comeback trail

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tulsa defensive end Bryce Alonso (91) tackles Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Miami coach Manny Diaz, center, walks on the field during an NCAA college football game against UAB in Miami Gardens, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

The second full college football Saturday of the season bring our first matchup between ranked teams.

No. 17 Miami travels to No. 18 Louisville for the day’s marquee game at 4:30 p.m. Top-ranked Clemson, No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 11 Oklahoma State are also in action.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

(Completed game betting results/upcoming schedule at bottom)

6:36 p.m.: SMU has destroyed the North Texas defense. The Mustangs (-15) lead 62-35 with 8:44 left in the fourth quarter. Over the total of 71 was clinched a long time ago.

6:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Wake Forest -2½, total 28.

6:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: N.C. State 21, Wake Forest 21. First-half winners: N.C. State +½, over 27. Wake Forest battled back from a 21-7 deficit to tie the game at halftime.

6:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Pick’em, total 29½.

6:24 p.m.: HALFTIME: Miami 20, Louisville 6. First-half winners: Miami -½, under 34.

6:10 p.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana-Monroe -½, total 28.

6:07 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas State 31, Louisiana-Monroe 14. First-half winners: Texas State -1½, over 29½.

6:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Southern Mississippi -3, total 27½.

6:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Southern Mississippi 13, Louisiana Tech 10. First-half winners: Louisiana Tech +4, under 30.

6 p.m.: Jose Borregales hits a 57-yard field goal to give Miami a 20-6 lead with 5:49 left in the second quarter. The Hurricanes are now -500 on the live line (Louisville +375), spread -10½, total 67½.

5:56 p.m.: Last game of the day getting ready to kick off:

Abilene Christian (+290) at UTEP (-8½, 48½, -350), 6 p.m.

5:28 p.m.: The line move toward Wake Forest is not looking very sharp so far. The Demon Deacons went from +2½ to -2 against North Carolina State, but the Wolfpack lead 14-0 with 5:28 left in the first quarter. N.C. State is now -300 on the live line (Wake Forest +240), spread -7½, total 62½.

5:22 p.m.: Jaylan Knighton scores on a 3-yard run, and Miami extends its lead to 14-3 over Louisville with 1:41 left in the first quarter. Hurricanes now -280 on the live line (Cardinals +225), spread -7½, total 69½.

5:06 p.m.: Miami goes in front 7-3 with 7:11 left in the first quarter. Miami is now the -150 favorite on the live line (Louisville +120), spread -3½, total 67½.

5 p.m.: Louisville takes a 3-0 lead on Miami with 9:02 left in the first quarter. Louisville is now -140 on the live line (Miami +110), spread -2½, total 61½. The pregame line moved steadily from Louisville -2½ to Miami -2½ over the course of the week.

4:58 p.m.: Next game about to kick off:

Wake Forest (-2, 53, -135) at North Carolina State (+115), 5 p.m.

4:57 p.m.: Second-half line: SMU -7, total 30½.

4:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: SMU 34, North Texas 7. First-half winners: SMU -8, over 36½.

4:30 p.m.: FINAL: No. 14 Central Florida 49, Georgia Tech 21. The Knights pull away to cover as 9-point road favorites, -340 ML. The game goes over 63½.

4:28 p.m.: Southern Mississippi shot from a -4½ to -7 favorite before kickoff on reports of coronavirus cases with Louisiana Tech.

4:27 p.m.: The next batch of games is about to kick off:

No. 17 Miami (-2½, 66½, -135) at No. 18 Louisville (+115), 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (+230) at Southern Mississippi (-7, 59, -270), 4:30 p.m.

Texas State (-3, 58, -150) at Louisiana-Monroe (+130), 4:30 p.m.

4:18 p.m.: Central Florida has ended the drama in this one, extending the lead to 42-21 with 5:30 to go and just intercepting a Georgia Tech pass. Knights poised to cover -9.

4:12 p.m.: FINAL: No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0. The Tigers pull up the reins in a big way, playing a scoreless second half after being up 49-0 at halftime. The Citadel covers as a 50½-point road underdog. Game stays under 56½.

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian State 7. The Thundering Herd cover as 5½-point home underdogs, +190 ML. Game stays well under 60.

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: UTSA 24, Stephen F. Austin 10. SFA covers as a 17-point road underdog, UTSA ML -900 wins. Game stays well under 54½.

4:05 p.m.: Georgia Tech fails on fourth down, and Central Florida will have a chance to salt the cover away, up 35-21 with 9:13 to go.

4:04 p.m.: FINAL: Troy 47, Middle Tennessee 14. The Trojans easily cover as 2-point road favorites, -125 ML. Game stays under 65.

3:54 p.m.: A gambling finish is brewing between Central Florida and Georgia Tech. UCF scores to extend its lead to 35-21 and get back outside the number (-9) with 11:40 to go.

3:51 p.m.: No. 23 Appalachian State misses a field goal, and that should about do it. Marshall leads 17-7 with 2:54 to go.

3:45 p.m.: Jahmyr Gibbs runs 33 yards for a touchdown, and Georgia Tech (+9) is inside the number, trailing Central Florida 28-21 with 13:12 left in the fourth quarter. Central Florida still -800 on the live line (Yellow Jackets +525).

3:34 p.m.: Central Florida and Georgia Tech have slowed down in the second half. UCF still holds a 28-14 lead going to the fourth quarter. The Knights are -1,600 on the live line (Yellow Jackets +850), spread -13½, total 61½.

3:12 p.m.: No. 23 Appalachian State is in trouble. Marshall has extended its lead to 17-7 with 4:33 left in the third quarter. The Thundering Herd is now -400 on the live line (App State +300), spread -5½, total 40½.

2:56 p.m.: Next game about to kick off:

SMU (-15, 71, -700) at North Texas (+500), 3 p.m.

2:50 p.m.: FINAL: Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0. The Irish win easily as 22½-point favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes just over 49.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Clemson -14½, total 19.

2:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0. First-half winners: Clemson -35½, over 38.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Middle Tennessee -½, total 30.

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Troy 26, Middle Tennessee 7. First-half winners: Troy -½, over 32½.

2:26 p.m.: Second-half line: Appalachian State -2½, total 28½.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Marshall 10, Appalachian State 7. First-half winners: Marshall +3, under 30, Marshall +155 ML.

2:24 p.m.: Second-half line: Central Florida -4, total 33.

2:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Central Florida 28, Georgia Tech 14. First-half winners: Central Florida -5, over 31½.

2:22 p.m.: Second-half line: UTSA -8, total 27½.

2:21 p.m.: HALFTIME: UTSA 17, Stephen F. Austin 7. First-half winners: UTSA -9½, under 28.

2:04 p.m.: Central Florida is taking it to Georgia Tech. Dillon Gabriel catches a 25-yard TD pass, and the Knights lead 28-7 with 2:17 left until halftime. UCF now -5,000 on the live line (Georgia Tech +1,600), spread -25½, total 68½.

1:59 p.m.: As expected, Clemson is making quick work of The Citadel. The top-ranked Tigers lead 35-0 with 11:40 left in the second quarter. Clemson is laying 50½. The question for bettors is: When do the Tigers’ pull up the reins and stop trying to score? Clemson is not outside the first-half line of 35½ … yet.

1:31 p.m.: Marlon Williams catches an 8-yard TD pass, and Central Florida takes a 14-7 lead on Georgia Tech with 11:47 left in the second quarter. UCF now -700 on the live line (Yellow Jackets +475), spread -13½, total 66½.

1:16 p.m.: Second-half line: Notre Dame -10½, total 21.

1:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Notre Dame 35, South Florida 0. First-half winners: Irish -13½, over 26½.

1:09 p.m.: Jalen Virgil catches an 11-yard TD pass, and Appalachian State ties Marshall at 7 with 7:11 left in the first quarter. The Mountaineers are now -190 on the live line (Marshall +155), spread -4½, total 66½.

12:49 p.m.: Next game about to kick off:

The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson (-50½, 56½, no ML), 1 p.m.

12:45 p.m.: FINAL: Louisiana (Lafayette) 34, Georgia State 31 (OT). The Ragin’ Cajuns survive at -800 on the ML, but the Panthers easily cover +17. Game went over 57½ in overtime (56 points in regulation).

12:36 p.m.: Notre Dame is destroying South Florida. The Irish are up 28-0 with 10:31 left in the second quarter and well on their way to covering as 23-point favorites. The live money line has been turned off. Irish are -40½ on the live spread, total 61½.

12:33 p.m.: Louisiana and Georgia State are headed to overtime tied at 28. Louisiana is a -190 favorite on the live line (Georgia State +155).

12:31 p.m.: FINAL: Navy 27, Tulane 24. Bijan Nichols kicks a 33-yard field goal at the gun for the Midshipmen, who cash at +5½ and +190 ML after trailing 24-0. The game went over 46½.

12:30 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7. Cowboys pull out the victory at -2,000 on ML, but Tulsa easily covers as a 23½-point underdog. Game stays way under 66.

12:29 p.m.: Next set of games about to kick off:

No. 14 Central Florida (-9, 63½, -340) at Georgia Tech (+280), 12:30 p.m.

No. 23 Appalachian State (-5½, 60, -220) at Marshall (+190), 12:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (+600) at UTSA (-17, 54½, -900), 12:30 p.m.

Troy (-2, 65, -125) at Middle Tennessee (+105), 12:30 p.m.

12:22 p.m.: FINAL: Liberty 30, Western Kentucky 24. The Flames easily cover as 15-point underdogs and +475 on the ML. The game goes over 51½.

12:20 p.m.: FINAL: Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20. The Governors cover as +39½ underdogs (no ML available for Cincinnati). Game cruises over 54.

12:17 p.m.: FINAL: Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10. Pittsburgh wins at -1,600 on the ML, but the Orange easily cover as 21-point underdogs. Game stays under 47½.

12:07 p.m.: Alex Hale kicks a 40-yard field goal, and Oklahoma State extends its lead to 13-7 over Tulsa with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter. Cowboys not out of danger but are now -320 on the live line (Tulsa +250).

12:05 p.m.: FINAL: Boston College 26, Duke 6. Eagles cover easily as 4-point underdogs, +155 on the money line. Game stays under 50½.

11:58 a.m.: Louisiana has taken a 28-21 lead on Georgia State with 11:54 left in the third quarter. The Ragin’ Cajuns are now -800 on the live line (Georgia State +525).

11:54 a.m.: Tulsa had a touchdown nullified by a penalty and then missed a chip shot field goal. Oklahoma State holds onto a 10-7 lead with 9:57 left in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys are now -900 on the live line (Tulsa +575), spread -5½, total 24½.

11:51 a.m.: Navy has come all the way back. Mychal Cooper catches a 32-yard TD pass, and the Midshipmen get the 2-point conversion to tie Tulane at 24 with 13:22 to play. Navy is now the -120 favorite on the live line (Tulane -110).

11:48 a.m.: Notre Dame takes a 7-0 lead against South Florida with 12:05 left in the first quarter. Irish now -6,000 on the live line (Bulls +2,000), spread -27½, total 51½.

11:43 a.m.: Liberty is looking good, up 30-17 with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter. Flames now -350 on the live line (Western Kentucky +270), spread -6½, total 64½.

11:39 a.m.: Navy is fighting back. The Midshipmen get a safety to cut Tulane’s lead to 24-16 with 32 seconds left in the third quarter. Navy has scored 16 straight points after trailing 24-0. Tulane still -300 on the live line (+240), spread -5½, total 52½.

11:36 a.m.: Oklahoma State finally found a spark with its third quarterback of the day. True freshman Shane Illingsworth leads a touchdown drive, capped by Chuba Hubbard’s 3-yard run. The Cowboys lead Tulsa 10-7 with 14:56 left in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State now -600 on the live line (Tulsa +420), spread -6½, total 30½.

11:31 a.m.: Liberty took a 24-17 lead, got a stop and has the ball back at the end of the third quarter. The Flames are now -320 on the live line (Western Kentucky +250), spread -6½, total 57½.

11:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh extends its lead to 21-10 over Syracuse with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. The Panthers are now -14½ on the live spread (no ML).

11:27 a.m.: Next game about to kick off:

South Florida (+1,000) at No. 7 Notre Dame (-23, 49, -2,000), 11:30 a.m.

11:24 a.m.: Zay Flowers catches a 61-yard TD pass, and Boston College is rolling with a 23-6 lead with 1:26 left in the third quarter. Eagles now -1,400 on the live line (Duke +800), spread -10½, total 42½.

11:16 a.m.: Boston College extends its lead over Duke to 16-6 with 2:39 left in the third quarter. The Eagles are now -600 on the live line (Duke +420), spread -7½, total 25½.

11:07 a.m.: Western Kentucky has rallied from a 17-3 deficit to tie Liberty at 17 with 10:56 left in the third quarter. Western Kentucky is now -280 on the live line (Liberty +225), spread -4½, total 58½.

10:53 a.m.: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders remains out with an ankle injury. Ethan Bullock is under center for the Cowboys. Trailing Tulsa 7-3 with 13:08 left in the third quarter, Oklahoma State is down to -190 on the live line (Tulsa +155), spread -3½, total 35½.

10:47 a.m.: Second-half line: Louisiana -10½, total 28½.

10:45 a.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia State 14, Louisiana 7. First-half winners: Georgia State +9½, under 29½, +450 ML.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Western Kentucky -6½, total 27.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Liberty 17, Western Kentucky 10. First-half winners: Liberty +7½, over 26½, Liberty +290 ML.

10:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Pittsburgh -10½, total 23½.

10:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 14, Syracuse 10. First-half winners: Syracuse +11½, total pushes on 24.

10:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Tulane -3, total 20½.

10:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulane 24, Navy 0. First-half winners: Tulane -3, over 21½.

10:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma State -9½, total 28.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Tulsa 7, Oklahoma State 3. First-half winners: Tulsa +14, under 35, Tulsa +750 ML.

10:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Duke -3, total 23.

10:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Boston College 7, Duke 6. First-half winners: Boston College +3, under 24½.

10:26 a.m.: Tulsa takes a 7-3 lead on Oklahoma State with 1:38 left until halftime. Oklahoma State is down to -400 on the live line (Tulsa +300), spread -7½, total 44½.

10:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Cincinnati -14½, total 24.

10:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cincinnati 28, Austin Peay 3. First-half winners: Austin Peay +27, under 31½.

10:17 a.m.: Pittsburgh was a 21-point favorite, but it has been in a fight with Syracuse. Pitt just took a 14-10 lead with 5:06 left in the second quarter. The Panthers are -1,600 on the live line (Orange +850), spread -14½, total 51½.

10:07 a.m.: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has left the game with an apparent ankle injury, and the Cowboys hold just a 3-0 lead with 7:40 left in the second quarter. Tulsa just failed on fourth-and-2 in Cowboys territory. Oklahoma State is -1,400 on the live line (Tulsa +800), spread -16½, total 44½.

9:41 a.m.: Bettors expected Navy to rebound from an embarrassing 55-3 loss to BYU in its opener, moving the Midshipmen from +7 down to +5½ at Tulane. So far, that’s not working out. Tulane leads 10-0 at the end of the first quarter and is now -800 on the live line (Navy +525), spread -13½, total 44½.

9:38 a.m.: Louisiana (Lafayette) pulled off a big upset of Iowa State last week and moved into the rankings at No. 19, but it is struggling early with Georgia State. The Panthers just took a 7-0 lead with 3:30 left in the first quarter. The Ragin’ Cajuns are still -400 favorites on the live line (Georgia State +300), spread -9½, total 55½.

9:34 a.m.: Liberty has extended its lead to 10-0 with 5:21 left in the first quarter. Western Kentucky remains a -250 favorite on the live line (Liberty +200), spread -6½, total 54½.

9:22 a.m.: Two underdogs have taken early leads. Liberty is up 7-0 on Western Kentucky, but Western Kentucky is still -300 on the live line (spread -7½). Boston College has taken a 7-0 lead on Duke and is now the -175 favorite on the live line (spread -3½).

9:05 a.m.: First-half spreads for the games that are underway:

— Oklahoma State -14, total 35

— Cincinnati -27, total 31½

— Louisiana (Lafayette) -9½, total 29½

— Pittsburgh -11½, total 24 (over -120)

— Western Kentucky -7½, total 26½

— Tulane -3, total 21½

— Duke -3, total 24½

9 a.m.: We’re underway with seven games:

Tulsa (+1,000 ML) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (-24, total 66½, -2,000 ML), 9 a.m.

Austin Peay at No. 13 Cincinnati (-40½, 54½, no ML), 9 a.m.

No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-17, 57½, -800) at Georgia State (+550), 9 a.m.

Syracuse (+900) at No. 25 Pittsbugh (-21, 47½, -1,600), 9 a.m.

Liberty (+450) at Western Kentucky (-14½, 51½, -600), 9 a.m.

Navy (+185) at Tulane (-5½, 45, -215), 9 a.m.

Boston College (+155) at Duke (-4, 50½, -175), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Biggest line moves from overnight: Louisiana (Lafayette) from -15 to -17, Boston College from +5½ to +3½, South Florida from +24 to +22½ and Wake Forest from +1 to -1½.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

(Odds at the Westgate)

COMPLETED GAMES

— No. 11 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7

Full-game winners: Tulsa +23½, under 66, Oklahoma State -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Tulsa +14, under 35 (Tulsa 7-3)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma State -9½, under 28 (Oklahoma State 13-0)

— No. 13 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20

Full-game winners: Austin Peay +39½, over 54 (no ML available)

First-half winners: Austin Peay +27, under 31½ (Cincinnati 28-3)

Second-half winners: Austin Peay +14½, over 24 (Cincinnati 27-17)

— No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) 34, Georgia State 31 (OT)

Full-game winners: Georgia State +17, over 57½, Louisiana -800 ML

First-half winners: Georgia State +9½, under 29½ (Georgia State 14-7)

Second-half winners: Georgia State +10½, over 28½ (Louisiana 27-17)

— No. 25 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10

Full-game winners: Syrause +21, under 47½, Pittsburgh -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Syracuse +11½, total pushes on 24 (Pittsburgh 14-10)

Second-half winners: Syracuse +10½, under 23½ (Pittsburgh 7-0)

— Liberty 30, Western Kentucky 24

Full-game winners: Liberty +15, over 51½, Liberty +475 ML

First-half winners: Liberty +7½, over 26½ (Liberty 17-10)

Second-half winners: Liberty +6½, total pushes on 27 (Western Kentucky 14-13)

— Navy 27, Tulane 24

Full-game winners: Navy +5½, over 46½, Navy +190 ML

First-half winners: Tulane -3, over 21½ (Tulane 24-0)

Second-half winners: Navy +3, over 20½ (Navy 27-0)

— Boston College 26, Duke 6

Full-game winners: Boston College +3½, under 51, Boston College +140 ML

First-half winners: Boston College +3, under 24½ (Boston College 7-6)

Second-half winners: Boston College +3, under 23 (Boston College 19-0)

— No. 7 Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0

Full-game winners: Notre Dame -22½, over 49, Notre Dame -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Notre Dame -13½, over 26½ (Notre Dame 35-0)

Second-half winners: Notre Dame -10½, under 21 (Notre Dame 17-0)

— Troy 47, Middle Tennessee 14

Full-game winners: Troy -2, under 65, Troy -125 ML

First-half winners: Troy -½, over 32½ (Troy 26-7)

Second-half winners: Troy +½, under 30 (Troy 21-7)

— Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian State 7

Full-game winners: Marshall +5½, under 60, Marshall +190 ML

First-half winners: Marshall +3, under 30 (Marshall 10-7)

Second-half winners: Marshall +2½, under 28½ (Marshall 7-0)

— UTSA 24, Stephen F. Austin 10

Full-game winners: Stephen F. Austin +17, under 54½, UTSA -900 ML

First-half winners: UTSA -9½, under 28 (UTSA 17-7)

Second-half winners: SFA +8, under 27½ (UTSA 7-3)

— No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Full-game winners: The Citadel +50½, under 56½ (no ML available)

First-half winners: Clemson -35½, over 38 (Clemson 49-0)

Second-half winners: The Citadel +14½, under 19 (0-0)

— No. 14 Central Florida 49, Georgia Tech 21

Full-game winners: Central Florida -9, over 63½, Central Florida -340 ML

First-half winners: Central Florida -5, over 31½ (Central Florida 28-14)

Second-half winners: Central Florida -4, under 33 (Central Florida 21-7)

IN PROGRESS

SMU (-15, 71, -700) at North Texas (+500), 3 p.m.

No. 17 Miami (-2½, 66½, -135) at No. 18 Louisville (+115), 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (+230) at Southern Mississippi (-7, 59, -270), 4:30 p.m.

Texas State (-3, 58, -150) at Louisiana-Monroe (+130), 4:30 p.m.

Wake Forest (-2, 53, -135) at North Carolina State (+115), 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian (+290) at UTEP (-8½, 48½, -350), 6 p.m.

