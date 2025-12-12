College football betting trends — Edge for Army-Navy, early bowl games

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends for this weekend’s conference championship games.

Saturday

Army vs. Navy (-6½, 38), at Baltimore: The teams have split the last six meetings. Though three of the last five Commander-in-Chief games have gone over, the under is still on a 47-14-1 run the past 20-plus years in service academy games, and unders are 16-2-1 in the last 19 Army-Navy games, though last year’s game went over. The Midshipmen are 12-2 straight up in their last 14 games but they went 4-7 against the spread this season. Navy had an 8-3 over-under record this season. Army is on a 6-3 spread streak as an underdog and has covered five of its last six away from West Point. The Black Knights are also on a 6-2 under run, though they went over in their last two. Edge: Army and under.

Boise State vs. Washington (-10, 53), LA Bowl: Washington has blown out Boise State in their last two meetings (56-19 in 2023 season opener and 38-7 in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl). The Broncos are 0-2 straight up and ATS in bowls under coach Spencer Danielson the past two seasons and on an 0-4 spread slide in bowl and playoff games. Boise State also is on a 2-5-1 ATS skid away from home. The Huskies are on a 2-9-1 spread slide away from home, including 2-3 this season. Edge: Slight to Washington.

Tuesday

Troy (-2½, 46½) vs. Jacksonville State, Salute to Veterans Bowl: Troy closed the regular season with three straight covers and five straight unders. The Trojans also went 6-2 ATS as underdogs this season. The Gamecocks are on a 1-5 spread slide away from home this season and 1-3 as favorites. Edge: Troy and slight to under.

Wednesday

Old Dominion vs. South Florida (-3, 53½), Cure Bowl: Kevin Patrick will be the Bulls interim coach in the bowl after Alex Golesh’s move to Auburn. Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will take over next season. Old Dominion is 0-4 ATS in bowls, though it won its final five regular-season games and went 3-1 ATS in its last four. The Monarchs are also on a 5-0 under run. South Florida has won and covered bowls the past two seasons and went 9-3 straight up and ATS this season. The Bulls are on a 7-3 over run, though they went under in their last two. Edge: South Florida.

Louisiana-Lafayette (-3, 60) vs. Delaware, 68 Ventures Bowl: The Ragin’ Cajuns have lost and failed to cover bowls the last three seasons (0-2-1 ATS). The Blue Hens are eligible for a bowl in their first year in FBS only because of a lack of eligible 6-6 teams. Louisiana is on a 2-8 ATS slide against non-Sun Belt foes and on a 5-0 over run. Delaware is 1-5 ATS away from home and on a 2-6 spread skid overall. It’s on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Louisiana.

Thursday

Missouri State vs. Arkansas State (-1, 56½), Xbox Bowl: Arkansas State is 1-1 straight up and ATS in bowls the last two years for coach Butch Jones, who previously went 3-0 straight up and ATS in bowls with Tennessee. Missouri State had a five-game win streak and four-game spread streak at midseason before losing and failing to cover its last two. The Bears were on an 8-0 under run before finishing the season on a 3-0 over run. The Red Wolves were on a 5-0 ATS streak before narrowly failing to cover their last two, and they were on an 8-0 under streak before going over in their last two. Edge: Under and slight to Arkansas State.