56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

College football betting trends — Edge for UNLV-Boise State MW title game

UNLV running back Jai’Den Thomas runs with the ball during the game against Boise State ...
UNLV running back Jai’Den Thomas runs with the ball during the game against Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Boise. (Courtesy of Lucas Peltier/UNLV Athletics)
More Stories
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates a first down against Auburn during the secon ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings
UNLV-Boise State line moves; sharp bets move Ohio State-Indiana line
‘Monday Night Football’ betting: Sharp money on Patriots-Giants side, total
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first h ...
NFL Week 13 underdogs dominate, cause Circa contest carnage
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 4, 2025 - 1:01 pm
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends for this weekend’s conference championship games.

Friday

UNLV at Boise State (-5, 59), Mountain West: A rematch from the past two Decembers when the Broncos won and covered each Mountain West title game, 44-20 and 21-7. Boise State has now won and covered the past four meetings, including a 56-31 home blowout Oct. 18. The Broncos closed the season on a 1-3 against the spread skid after an injury to quarterback Maddux Madsen. Boise is on a 4-1 under run. The Rebels were 5-1 straight up and ATS away from home and are on a 3-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Boise State and under.

Kennesaw State (-2½, 60) at Jacksonville State, Conference USA: Rematch from Nov. 15, when Jacksonville State won and covered in a 35-26 victory. It also rolled last year in a 63-24 rout, as the past two meetings went over. Kennesaw State closed the season by going 9-1 straight up and 7-2 ATS while on a 5-1 over run. Jacksonville State is on an 8-3 over run and a 4-6 spread slide. Edge: Over and slight to Kennesaw State.

Troy at James Madison (-23, 47½), Sun Belt: Troy has won and covered seven of its past nine, is 4-1 ATS as an underdog and on a 4-0 under run. James Madison is on a 10-game winning streak and 5-1 over run, but is 4-4 ATS and 2-2 ATS at home. Edge: Slight to Troy and over.

North Texas (-2½, 67) at Tulane, American: Tulane beat North Texas 45-37 at home last season, though it’s on an 0-3-1 spread skid at home. It’s also on a 7-2 under run. North Texas has won and covered six straight and nine of 10, and is on a 6-1 over run. Edge: North Texas and slight to over.

Saturday

BYU vs. Texas Tech (-13, 49½), Big 12: Rematch from Nov. 8 when the Red Raiders rolled to a 29-7 win at home. Texas Tech has the best spread record in the country at 11-1 and is on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Texas Tech and slight to under.

Miami-Ohio vs Western Michigan (-2, 43½), MAC: Rematch of Oct. 25 when Miami of Ohio won and covered in a 26-17 triumph. This is Miami’s third MAC title game in a row (2-1 straight up, 2-1 ATS). Miami has won and covered seven of its past nine games and is on an 18-8 ATS run in MAC games. Western Michigan has won eight of its past nine, but is 2-2-1 ATS in its past five. Edge: Miami-Ohio.

Georgia (-2½, 48) vs. Alabama, SEC: Rematch of Alabama’s 24-21 win at Georgia on Sept. 27. The Crimson Tide have won and covered the past three meetings with the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart is 1-6 straight up and 2-5 ATS against Alabama since taking over as Georgia coach in 2016. The Bulldogs are on a 5-3 ATS uptick and 4-1 under run. Alabama is on a 7-2-2 spread run and an 8-1 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Alabama.

Indiana vs. Ohio State (-4, 48), Big Ten: Ohio State has won 16 straight games while going 14-2 ATS and is on a 7-3 under run. The Hoosiers are 4-4 ATS in their past eight games and on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Ohio State and slight to under.

Duke vs. Virginia (-3½, 58), ACC: Rematch from Nov. 15, when Virginia won and covered on the road in a 34-17 victory. The Cavaliers are on a 7-3 ATS run and 7-0 under streak. The Blue Devils are on a 4-1 ATS run away from home. Edge: Virginia and under.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs past New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes ( ...
NFL betting trends — Week 13: 3 Thanksgiving Day games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 13 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the Raiders-Chargers game.

MORE STORIES