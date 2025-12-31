54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

College football betting trends: Edges for playoff, bowl games

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs away from James Madison defensive lineman Amar Thomas ( ...
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs away from James Madison defensive lineman Amar Thomas (8) for a touchdown during the first half in the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)
More Stories
‘Monday Night Football’ betting: Sharp money moves Rams-Falcons line
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (17) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL footbal ...
Only 6 Circa Survivor entries still alive for $18.7M prize
Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) celebrates his interception with teammates during th ...
Betting favorite flips in Raiders-Giants matchup of NFL’s worst records
Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) is taken down by Raiders defensive tackle Adam ...
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 31, 2025 - 11:12 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends for College Football Playoff and bowl games.

Thursday

Oregon (-2½, 51½) vs. Texas Tech, Orange Bowl, CFP: Oregon has failed to cover in four of its past five bowl/playoff games after letting James Madison in the back door Dec. 20 in their CFP first-round game. The Ducks went 8-5 against the spread this season and are on an extended 25-15-1 ATS run. The Red Raiders won and covered three of their past four bowls and were the country’s best team ATS this season at 12-1. Texas Tech also is on an 8-3 under run. Edge: Texas Tech and under.

Alabama vs. Indiana (-7, 47½), Rose Bowl, CFP: The Hoosiers are making their first Rose Bowl game appearance since 1968, though they did play in the stadium last year in the regular season and rolled to a 42-13 rout of UCLA. Indiana lost and failed to cover its playoff game at Notre Dame last season, but has since gone 17-9 ATS. The Hoosiers are on an 8-4 over run. Alabama returns to the Rose Bowl after losing a playoff game in Pasadena, California, two years ago to Michigan in overtime. The Crimson Tide are on an 8-3-1 spread run and a 9-2 under run. Alabama has won five straight road games and is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season. Edge: Slight to Alabama and under.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-6½, 55½), Sugar Bowl, CFP: Rematch of Oct. 18 game at Georgia, when the Bulldogs won and barely covered as 7½-point favorites in a 43-35 comeback victory. That avenged a 28-10 loss at Ole Miss last season. The Rebels are on a 7-4 ATS run and 7-3 under run and went 1-1 ATS as underdogs this season. Georgia is on a 7-3 under run and 6-3 ATS uptick after an 0-5 spread slide. Edge: Under and slight to Ole Miss.

Friday

Rice vs. Texas State (-16, 57½), Armed Forces Bowl: Rice received a bowl bid despite a 5-7 record. The Owls are on a 2-5 spread slide and allowed 50-plus points in each of their past two games. They’re also 3-4 ATS as double-digit underdogs. Rice is on a 7-4 over run. Texas State needed to win its past three games to become bowl-eligible. The Bobcats failed to cover their past three as double-digit favorites, but have won bowls the past two seasons while going 1-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to Rice.

Navy (-7½, 54½) vs. Cincinnati, Liberty Bowl: Navy has covered seven straight bowls, but is on a 2-7 spread slide overall and an 0-5 ATS losing streak as a favorite. Cincinnati has lost and failed to cover its past four games following a seven-game winning streak. Edge: Slight to Navy.

Arizona (-2, 51½) vs. SMU, Holiday Bowl: Arizona coach Brent Brennan lost and failed to cover all three bowls with San Jose State, though the Wildcats went 9-3 straight up this season and 8-4 ATS, including covers in their past three. Arizona is on under runs of 4-0 and 8-4. SMU has lost and failed to cover its past five bowl/playoff games, though they covered five of their last seven games this season. The Mustangs are on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Arizona and under.

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (-3, 53½), Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest is on a 7-2 spread run and went 4-2 ATS as an underdog this season. It is also on a 7-3 over run. The Bulldogs lost and failed to cover their past three following ATS runs of 8-1 and 14-3. Mississippi State is on a 4-1 over surge. Edge: Slight to Wake Forest and over.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New Mexico Lobos players celebrate their win over UNLV 40-35 with the fans following the second ...
College football betting trends: Edges for bowl games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides college football notes and trends for bowl games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs during the second half of an NFL football game ...
NFL Week 17 betting trends: 3 Christmas Day games scheduled
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides NFL notes and trends for Week 17 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including the three Christmas Day games.

MORE STORIES