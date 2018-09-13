College football betting trends for Week 3

The Gold Sheet editor Bruce Marshall provides tech notes and trends for the Review-Journal.

Ball State wide receiver Corey Lacanaria, left, catches the ball against Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr. during the second half Sept. 8 in South Bend. Notre Dame won 24-16. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

■ Ball State at Indiana (-14½): The Cardinals have covered their last five games at a Big Ten foe and eight of nine. Edge: Ball State.

■ Hawaii at Army (-6½): The new and improved Rainbow Warriors are 3-0 straight up. The Black Knights are 10-13 against the spread in their last 23 home games. Edge: Hawaii.

■ Florida State (-3) at Syracuse: The Seminoles went 1-3-2 ATS on the road last season and are on a 4-9-2 spread slide overall. The Orange are on a 4-9 ATS skid at the Carrier Dome. Edge: Slight to Syracuse.

■ Oklahoma (-17½) at Iowa State: Revenge game for the Sooners after they suffered a home loss last season to the Cyclones. Iowa State is on an 11-7-1 uptick as an underdog. Edge: Iowa State.

■ Troy at Nebraska (-11): Scott Frost is 7-8-1 ATS in his last 16 games. The Cornhuskers are on an 0-7 spread slide at home, and Troy is on an 8-1 ATS run as a road underdog. Edge: Troy.

■ Georgia Tech (-4½) at Pittsburgh: The Yellow Jackets have covered four of their last five against the Panthers, who are on a 6-16 spread slide at Heinz Field. Edge: Georgia Tech.

■ Vanderbilt at Notre Dame (-13½): The Commodores are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 nonconference games. The Fighting Irish are 5-8 as South Bend chalk since 2015. Edge: Vanderbilt.

■ Boise State at Oklahoma State (-2½): The Broncos are 14-5 ATS on the road since 2015 and covered all three games as an away underdog last season. The Cowboys are on a 3-5-1 ATS skid at home. Edge: Boise State.

■ Brigham Young at Wisconsin (-22): The Cougars are on a 6-1 ATS run as a road underdog and have covered five of their last seven games overall. The Badgers were 10-5-1 ATS as double-digit chalk the past two seasons before going 0-2 ATS in that role this season. Edge: Brigham Young.

■ Louisiana State at Auburn (-10): LSU is on a 4-0 ATS run as an underdog and is 15-8 ATS in their last 23 games overall. The home team has won and covered the last four in this series. Auburn is on a 4-11-1 ATS slide as home chalk. Edge: Louisiana State.

■ Oregon State at UNR (-3): The Beavers are on a 1-6-1 spread skid as a road underdog, on a 4-9-1 ATS slide overall and 0-6 ATS in their last six games as a nonconference visitor. The Wolf Pack are on a 6-3 ATS uptick. Edge: UNR.

■ Alabama (-21½) at Mississippi: The Crimson Tide rolled past the Rebels 66-3 last season, but Ole Miss had covered the previous three meetings. The Rebels have won and covered five of their last six games overall. Alabama was 1-3 ATS as a road favorite last season. Edge: Mississippi.

■ Missouri (-6) at Purdue: Purdue pounded Missouri 35-3 last season. But the Tigers went 4-1 ATS as a visitor last season and are on an 8-2 spread streak. The Boilermakers covered all four nonconference games last season. Edge: Purdue.

■ Southern California at Texas (-3½): The Trojans are on a 4-13 spread slide overall and an 0-6 ATS skid in nonconference games. Edge: Texas.

■ Ohio State (-12½) vs. Texas Christian (at Arlington, Texas): The Buckeyes are on a 7-1 ATS uptick in nonconference road games. The Horned Frogs are 10-6 ATS in their last 16 games as underdogs. Edge: Slight to Ohio State.

■ Washington at Utah (+6): The Utes have covered the last three meetings and are riding a 12-4 spread surge as underdogs. The Huskies are 2-6 ATS in their last eight away games. Edge: Utah.

■ Fresno State (-2½) at UCLA: The Bulldogs are on a 6-1-2 spread run on the road and 13-3-2 ATS streak overall. The Bruins are on a 0-4 ATS skid as home underdogs and 9-17-2 ATS in their last 28 games overall. Edge: Fresno State.

■ Arizona State (-5½) at San Diego State: The Sun Devils are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine nonconference road games. Edge: Slight to San Diego State.