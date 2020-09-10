College football betting trends — Week 1
Syracuse at North Carolina (-23): Syracuse covered two of eight conference games last season and dropped eight of its final 11 overall against the spread. After a 9-3 underdog record in 2017-18, the Orange were 2-6 in the role in 2019. North Carolina is on an 8-5-1 spread run since late 2018. Edge: Slight to North Carolina.
Georgia Tech at Florida State (-12½): Georgia Tech was 3-8-1 ATS last season and is 3-11-1 ATS dating to late 2018. The Yellow Jackets went 2-2-1 ATS on the road last season. Florida State is 13-23-2 ATS since 2017 and 1-7 ATS in its last eight nonconference games. New Florida State coach Mike Norvell’s teams at Memphis were 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as home favorites. Edge: Slight to Georgia Tech.
Coastal Carolina at Kansas (-6½): Coastal Carolina scored a 12-7 stunner at Lawrence last September, one of five covers in six tries as a visitor last season. The Jayhawks were 0-2 as favorites last season and are 4-11 in the role since 2012. Edge: Coastal Carolina.
Clemson (-33) at Wake Forest: Clemson has won big against Wake Forest the past two seasons by a combined 115-6 score. Clemson is 16-4-1 as road favorites since 2017. Wake Forest is 12-4 as a double-digit underdog since 2016. Edge: Clemson.
Duke at Notre Dame (-20): Duke was 2-4-1 as an underdog in 2019, including a 38-7 home loss to Notre Dame, but was 25-12-1 in that role the previous six seasons. The Blue Devils also had covered seven straight openers before 2019. The Irish covered five of seven as home favorites last season after recording a 7-10 spread mark in that role the previous three seasons. Edge: Duke.
Louisiana at Iowa State (-11½): The Ragin’ Cajuns are on a 7-2-1 surge as underdogs since early 2018 and enter 2020 with a 16-7-2 record ATS in their last 25 games on the board. Iowa State dropped its last four as a home favorite last season and has failed to cover in three of its past four openers. The Cyclones are 3-8 as home favorites since 2018. Edge: Louisiana.
Texas-El Paso at Texas (-43): While Tom Herman teams have been formidable as an underdog, they have underachieved as home favorites. Herman is 5-10 in the role with Texas since 2017 and 8-18-1 since 2015 with Houston. But Herman’s Longhorns teams are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 nonconference games. UTEP is on a 10-26 spread skid since 2017 and is 3-12 ATS since late 2018. Edge: Slight to Texas.
Arkansas State at Kansas State (-10½): Kansas State is on an 11-4 spread run since late 2018, including a 9-4 mark last season. The Red Wolves are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 nonconference games. Edge: Slight to Kansas State.
Tulane (-8) at South Alabama: South Alabama is on a 5-1 spread run (all as an underdog) since late 2019 and is 5-2 ATS in its last seven home games. Tulane is on a 10-4 spread surge since late 2018, and the Green Wave have covered all four openers since coach Willie Fritz arrived in 2016. Edge: Slight to Tulane.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.