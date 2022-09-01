College football betting trends — Week 1

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

UNR football coach Jay Norvell works the sidelines against New Mexico State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Norvell now is the head coach at Colorado State. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Friday

Illinois at Indiana (-3): This is the first meeting between the teams since 2017. Illinois was 4-0 against the spread in the Big Ten and also went 6-2 as an underdog in 2021. The Hoosiers faded to 2-10 ATS last season and didn’t cover any of their five home games against FBS opposition. Edge: Illinois.

Saturday

Colorado State at Michigan (-30½): The Rams finished last season 0-6 straight up and ATS. First-year coach Jay Norvell was 5-0 as an underdog at UNR in 2021 and 8-0 as an underdog the past two seasons with the Wolf Pack. Michigan was 11-3 ATS last season after covering only eight of its previous 22. Edge: Slight to Colorado State.

Oregon at Georgia (-17): Coach Dan Lanning debuts on the Ducks’ sideline. Oregon enters on a 6-13 spread skid and is 2-4 in its past six as an underdog. Georgia went 10-5 ATS on the way to the national championship. The under has covered in 10 of the Bulldogs’ past 16 games. Edge: Georgia.

Texas State at UNR (Pick): The Wolf Pack won outright last week and are 18-7 ATS in their past 25 regular-season games. The over has covered in 10 of UNR’s past 15 games after going under last week at New Mexico State. The Bobcats are 16-10 ATS dating to late in the 2020 season. Edge: UNR.

Rice at Southern California (-32½): Another coach debut, this time USC’s Lincoln Riley. At Oklahoma last season, Riley was 6-6 as a favorite and went 2-5 laying double-digit points vs. FBS opposition. The Trojans are 2-8 ATS in their past 10 at home. Rice was 3-9 ATS, but the over covered in nine of Rice’s 12 games last season. Edge: Slight to over.

Utah (-2½) at Florida: The Utes are 0-5 ATS and dropped six of their final seven ATS against non-Pac 12 foes, including bowl games. Utah was 2-4 ATS on the road last season. The Gators are 4-14-1 ATS in their past 19 games, but first-year coach Billy Napier was 34-5 SU the past three seasons at Louisiana and is 7-2 in his past nine as an underdog. Edge: Florida.

Notre Dame at Ohio State (-17): This is the first meeting between the Midwest powers since the 2015 Fiesta Bowl. Notre Dame covered nine of its past 10 in the regular season. The Irish are 7-4 as underdogs since 2017 and 2-1 as double-digit underdogs during that span. The Buckeyes are 11-13 ATS in their past 24 lined games and 5-6 ATS their past 11 at home. Edge: Notre Dame.

Utah State at Alabama (-41½): The Aggies did not cover in their opener against Connecticut, but went 10-4 ATS and 6-2 as an underdog last season. Alabama is 10-17-1 ATS in home nonconference games since early 2011, but is 10-3 ATS in its past 13 at Tuscaloosa. Edge: Slight to Utah State.

Boise State at Oregon State (-2½): The Broncos were 5-1 ATS on the road last season and 3-0 as underdogs. Boise State was 3-1 ATS in nonconference games in 2021 and is on an 11-2 under streak. The Beavers were 6-0 ATS at home last season. Edge: Under.

Western Kentucky (-16½) at Hawaii: Neither team covered their season openers last week, though the Hilltoppers did win outright. Western Kentucky is 7-4 ATS in its past 11 on the road. The Rainbow Warriors are 0-4 ATS against non-Mountain West foes since last season. Edge: Slight to Western Kentucky.

Sunday

Florida State at Louisiana State (-3): Brian Kelly coaches his first game with the Tigers after going 9-3 ATS at Notre Dame last season. The Seminoles did not cover in their season-opening win over Duquesne and are 3-4 ATS in their past seven road games. The under has covered in eight of Florida State’s past 12 games. Edge: LSU and under.