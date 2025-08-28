91°F
College football betting trends — Week 1: Edge for UNLV

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen argues another penalty on his team in favor of the Idaho State Bengals during the second half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen is a bit dismayed with the early play of his team as he walks the sideline during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen argues another penalty on his team in favor of the Idaho State Bengals during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
August 28, 2025 - 11:16 am
 

Friday

UNLV (-9½) at Sam Houston: New coaches for both teams — Dan Mullen for UNLV and Phil Longo for Sam Houston — failed to cover spreads in Week Zero season openers. The Rebels are on a 7-10 spread skid overall, though they went 10-3 ATS as a visitor the past two seasons under former coach Barry Odom. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Auburn (-2, 58) at Baylor: Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is 11-12 against the spread the past two seasons. Baylor coach Dave Aranda won and covered six straight to close last season and is riding a 5-1 cover streak at home. The Bears also closed last season on an 8-1-1 over run. Edge: Slight to over and Baylor.

Georgia Tech (-4, 51) at Colorado: Coach Brent Key has covered his first game in each of the past three seasons for Georgia Tech, which has covered its past five as a regular-season favorite. But Colorado coach Deion Sanders is on a 13-4 ATS run and has covered seven straight vs. Football Bowl Subdivision foes at home. Edge: Slight to Colorado.

Saturday

Texas at Ohio State (-1½, 48): Rematch of the Jan. 10 national semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl won by Ohio State 28-14. Texas closed last season on a 2-7 spread downturn and is on a 1-5 ATS slide away from home, though the Longhorns have won and covered regular-season nonconference road games at Alabama and Michigan the past two seasons. The Buckeyes closed last season on a 7-2 spread surge en route to winning the national title and went 6-0 ATS against nonconference teams last season. But they went 4-4 ATS at home. Edge: Slight to Ohio State.

UNR at Penn State (-44, 56): Wolf Pack coach Jeff Choate covered his first two games last season, but lost his final six games while going 1-4-1 ATS. UNR is on a 7-4 cover run as a road underdog, but has failed to cover its past six as a double-digit underdog. Penn State coach James Franklin has won and covered his past four openers for the Nittany Lions and is 9-4 ATS against non-Big 10 teams. Penn State is also 7-3 ATS laying 20 points or more. Edge: Penn State.

Alabama (-14, 50) at Florida State: Alabama has covered nine of its past 10 openers. But coach Kalen DeBoer went 6-6 ATS in his first season for the Crimson Tide, who are on a 1-4 ATS skid on the road. That was still better than Florida State, which went 2-10 straight up and 2-8-2 ATS, including 0-7 as an underdog. Edge: Alabama.

LSU at Clemson (-3½, 57): Coach Brian Kelly has lost and failed to cover all three season openers with LSU, and he’s 3-7 ATS as a regular-season visitor, though he’s 5-4 ATS as an underdog. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is 6-3 ATS at Death Valley, but he’s also struggled lately in openers, losing three of his past four. Edge: Slight to Clemson.

Utah (-5½, 52) at UCLA: Utah is on a 4-10 spread slide overall and 2-6 ATS away from home. The Utes are riding a 9-4-1 under run. UCLA made a midseason recovery last season en route to seven straight covers. The Bruins went 8-4 to the under last season. Edge: Slight to under and UCLA.

Sunday

Notre Dame (-3, 49) at Miami, Florida: Notre Dame took a 13-game win streak and 11-game cover streak into the Jan. 10 national title game against Ohio State. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman is riding a 23-6 ATS uptick. Miami coach Mario Cristobal has won and covered big in openers the past three seasons, but he’s 13-22 ATS with the Hurricanes overall after an 0-8 start. Miami went 9-3-1 to the over last season. Edge: Notre Dame and slight to over.

Monday

TCU (-3½, 56) at North Carolina: This is Bill Belichick’s debut as North Carolina’s coach. The Tar Heels won and covered their past three openers and five of six, but they’re mired in a 3-14-1 spread slump overall. TCU won and covered its final four games last season. Edge: TCU.

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

