College football betting trends — Week 10

Iowa has won the past five meetings with Minnesota straight up and is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Friday

Iowa (-3½) at Minnesota: Iowa has won the past five meetings straight up and is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four. Iowa failed to cover its opener at Purdue, but was 15-7-1 ATS in its previous 23 conference road games. The Golden Gophers are 0-2 straight up and ATS this season but were 6-2 ATS in their previous eight conference home games. Edge: Iowa.

Saturday

UNLV at San Jose State (-15½): The home team has won and covered the last four meetings. The Rebels are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 conference road games. The Spartans are 12-4-1 ATS since late 2018. Edge: San Jose State.

Texas Christian at West Virginia (-3): West Virginia is 3-0-1 ATS at home this season after dropping its previous four home games ATS. The Mountaineers have won and covered the last four meetings with TCU. The Horned Frogs have covered their last three road games, but are 5-6 in their past 11 games as underdogs. Edge: West Virginia.

Notre Dame (-13½) at Boston College: Boston College is 4-1 as an underdog this season and 18-6-1 in the role since 2017. Notre Dame ripped the Eagles in 2017 and 2019, but Boston College had covered the previous three meetings and five of six. The Fighting Irish are 3-3 in their last six games as road favorites (1-1 this season). Edge: Boston College.

Wake Forest at North Carolina (-13½): The Demon Deacons have covered their past four games and five of six. They are 2-0 as underdogs this season. Edge: Wake Forest.

Miami at Virginia Tech (-2½): The Hokies have been tough lately at home, having won and covered six of their last seven home games. The Hurricanes have lost their past four against the spread and are 0-1 as underdogs this season after going 2-0 in the role last season. Edge: Virginia Tech.

Indiana (-7) at Michigan State: The Spartans have failed to cover their last six conference home games. The Hoosiers are on a 10-3 spread run since early 2019. Edge: Indiana.

Northwestern (-2½) at Purdue: Northwestern is 17-3 ATS in its last 20 conference road games. The Wildcats had beaten Purdue five straight times before a 24-22 home loss last season. The Boilermakers are on an 8-2 spread uptick. Edge: Northwestern.

California at Arizona State (-3½): The Bears were 5-2 as underdogs last season and are 16-7 in the role since 2017. Arizona State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games. Edge: California.

Southern California (-14) at Arizona: The Wildcats were 3-9 ATS and 0-4 ATS in conference home games last season. USC has won seven straight in the series, covering the last four. Edge: USC.

Oregon (-10) at Washington State: Washington State has covered the last 10 games in the series. The Ducks are 5-1 ATS in their last six conference road games. Edge: Washington State.

South Carolina at Mississippi (-11): South Carolina is 3-2 as an underdog this season and 15-9 in the role since 2017. Mississippi was 3-3 as a favorite last season and is 1-2 ATS at home this season. Edge: South Carolina.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.