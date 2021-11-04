College football betting trends — Week 10

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson (5) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Friday

Utah (-8½) at Stanford: The Utes are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven conference road games. The Cardinal are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games and 5-9 ATS as an underdog since 2019. Edge: Utah.

Saturday

Wake Forest at North Carolina (-2½): The Demon Deacons have covered each of the past two seasons against North Carolina and are 4-2 ATS in their last six road games. The Tar Heels are 8-12 ATS since last season. Edge: Wake Forest.

Liberty at Mississippi (-9½): The Flames have failed to cover two of their last three games after covering 14 of the previous 17. Liberty is 5-0 as an underdog since last season. Coach Lane Kiffin is 4-0 ATS in nonleague games since taking over the Rebels, and Mississippi is 4-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Liberty.

Missouri at Georgia (-38): The Bulldogs have thumped Missouri the last two seasons and have won seven straight against the Tigers. Missouri has failed to cover its last 11 games on the board. Georgia has a 5-2 spread mark, but is 1-2 ATS in conference home games this season. Edge: Georgia.

Tulsa at Cincinnati (-22½): The Golden Hurricane have covered the last two meetings and are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games as regular-season underdogs. The Bearcats are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as home favorites. Edge: Tulsa.

Oklahoma State (-3½) at West Virginia: The Cowboys have won and covered six straight in the series. Oklahoma State also has covered its last six games this season and its last five road games. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Baylor (-6½) at Texas Christian: The road team has covered the last five meetings. The Bears have covered six of their last seven games, but are 1-2 ATS on the road this season. The Horned Frogs are 3-6 ATS in their last nine conference home games. Edge: Baylor.

Wisconsin (-13) at Rutgers: The Badgers have covered three in a row on the road and are working on a four-game winning streak (3-1 ATS). Rutgers has lost four straight and has failed to cover its last three games. Edge: Wisconsin.

Michigan State (-3) at Purdue: The Spartans are 6-2 ATS this season, including a 3-2 mark as favorites. The Boilermakers have dropped four of their last six games ATS. Purdue has failed to cover its last three home games and has no covers in its last six conference home games. Edge: Michigan State.

Penn State (-10) at Maryland: Penn State had dropped three of four ATS before a cover last week at Ohio State. The Terrapins have failed to cover their last seven conference games. Edge: Penn State.

Mississippi State at Arkansas (-5): Coach Mike Leach is 6-6 ATS as an underdog since taking over at Mississippi State. The Razorbacks are 12-6 ATS since last season. Edge: Arkansas.

Boise State at Fresno State (-5): The Broncos are 2-0 ATS as underdogs this season and 3-1 as regular-season underdogs since 2019. The Bulldogs are 2-3 ATS in their last five games and have failed to cover their last two home games. Edge: Boise State.

Indiana at Michigan (-20): The Hoosiers are 1-7 ATS this season after going 7-0 ATS last season. The Wolverines are 6-2 ATS this season after going 1-7 ATS in their previous eight games. Edge: Michigan.

Clemson (-4) at Louisville: The Tigers got their first cover of the season last week after failing to cover eight straight. The Cardinals are 4-2 ATS in their last six games. Edge: Louisville.

Louisiana State at Alabama (-28½): The Crimson Tide have covered six of the last eight meetings. The Tigers are 1-3 ATS in their last four games, and Alabama has covered seven straight conference home games. Edge: Alabama.

