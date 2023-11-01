College football betting trends — Week 10: Edge for UNLV-New Mexico

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

New Mexico's Jeremiah Hixon makes a touchdown reception during the first quarter an NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

UNLV (-10, 61) at New Mexico: The road team has covered in this matchup the past two seasons. The Rebels are 7-1 against the spread this season, including 4-0 on the road, and are also on a 4-2 run to the over. The Lobos are also strong to the over at 7-1 this season. Edge: UNLV and over.

Connecticut at Tennessee (-36, 54): The Huskies have covered three of four and are 13-8 ATS under coach Jim Mora. The Volunteers have covered six straight and eight of nine at home against Football Bowl Subdivision foes. Edge: Slight to Tennessee.

Ohio State (-18½, 42½) at Rutgers: The Buckeyes are 8-1 ATS in this series since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten, but Rutgers is 6-1-1 ATS this season. Ohio State is 7-1 to the under this season. Edge: Ohio State and slight to under.

Florida State (-21½, 50½) at Pittsburgh: The Seminoles are on a 10-4 ATS run and 9-2 over run. The Panthers are on a 1-6 ATS skid but are on a 10-2 over run. Edge: Over and Florida State.

Penn State (-10, 51) at Maryland: Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has covered six of seven against the Terrapins, often by wide margins, after being jilted by Maryland for its coaching job in 2011. Penn State has failed to cover two straight after a 12-0-1 ATS run. Edge: Penn State.

Oregon State (-13½, 62½) at Colorado: The Beavers are on a 16-5 ATS run, while the Buffaloes have failed to cover in four of six. Edge: Oregon State.

Arizona State at Utah (-11½, 42): The Utes have won and covered the past three meetings in this series and are on a 10-3 ATS run at home against FBS foes, but the Sun Devils have won five straight ATS. Both teams are 6-2 to the under this season. Edge: Under and slight to Utah.

Army vs. Air Force (-19, 31½) (at Denver): The Black Knights have covered four straight and five of six in this series, but they have lost four straight ATS this season.The under is on a 44-10-1 run in Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games (meetings between Air Force, Army and Navy). Edge: Under and slight to Army.

UCLA (-2½, 51½) at Arizona: The Bruins lost outright as 20-point favorites against the Wildcats last season after covering the previous three meetings. Arizona is on ATS runs of 4-0 and 6-1 and is also on a 10-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Arizona and under.

Washington (-3½, 76½) at Southern California: The teams haven’t played since 2019. USC is on an 0-6 ATS skid and a 16-1 over run. Edge: Over and Washington.

Kansas at Iowa State (-2½, 54): The Jayhawks broke a seven-game losing streak to the Cyclones last season after blowout defeats in 2020 and ’21. Iowa State has won and covered its last three and four of five. Edge: Iowa State.

Louisiana State at Alabama (-3, 61): The Tigers have covered three of the last four meetings in this series, as well as the last three in Tuscaloosa. LSU is 8-0 to the over this season and 15-1 dating to last season. Edge: Over and LSU.

Missouri at Georgia (-15½, 54½): The Tigers have covered the last two in this series, including nearly pulling off the outright upset as 31-point underdogs last season in a 26-22 defeat. Missouri is also on a 5-1 ATS run this season, while Georgia is 2-5-1 ATS this season. Both teams are on over runs (Missouri 5-1, Georgia 5-0). Edge: Missouri and over.

Texas A&M at Mississippi (-3, 54): Coach Lane Kiffin is 2-0 straight-up and ATS against the Aggies since arriving at Ole Miss. Texas A&M is on a 1-5 ATS skid on the road, while the Rebels are 6-2 ATS this season, including 4-1 at home. Edge: Mississippi.

Kansas State at Texas (-4½, 50½): The Longhorns have won and covered this game the past three seasons, but the Wildcats are on a 10-3 ATS run overall. Texas is 4-5 ATS dating to last season. Edge: Slight to Kansas State.

Purdue at Michigan (-33, 50): The Boilermakers are on a 1-5 ATS skid, while the Wolverines have covered four straight and are on an 18-4-2 ATS run against Big Ten foes. Michigan is also on a 4-0 over run after starting the season with four unders. Edge: Michigan and slight to over.

Notre Dame (-3, 44½) at Clemson: The Fighting Irish are on a 7-3 ATS run away from home, while the Tigers are on a 3-8 ATS skid, including 1-4 at home. Edge: Notre Dame.