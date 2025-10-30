College football betting trends — Week 10: Edge for UNLV-New Mexico

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates his touchdown with UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

New Mexico at UNLV (-4, 61½): These two teams last met in 2023, when Barry Odom’s Rebels (-16½) romped 56-14 at Albuquerque. New Mexico is 3-1 against the spread away from home this season. UNLV is on an 0-2 spread skid after four straight covers. The Rebels also had won seven straight games before their 56-31 loss at Boise State. UNLV is on a 2-5 spread slump at Allegiant Stadium. Edge: Slight to New Mexico.

Penn State at Ohio State (-20½, 43½): The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2016, though they have covered six of the last nine meetings. Penn State was 0-6 ATS to start the season and cast aside coach James Franklin before getting its first cover of season at Iowa for interim coach Terry Smith. Ohio State is on an 11-game winning streak in which it’s 10-1 ATS. The Buckeyes are on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Ohio State and slight to under.

Vanderbilt at Texas (-2½, 45): The Longhorns clipped the Commodores 27-24 last season at Nashville but didn’t cover. Vanderbilt is on a 14-6 ATS run with quarterback Diego Pavia and on a 10-3 cover run as an underdog. Texas is on a 5-13 spread slide overall, including 2-6 this season. The Longhorns are on a 2-5 ATS skid at Austin. Edge: Vanderbilt.

Miami (Florida) (-12, 51) at SMU: The Hurricanes are 6-1 straight up and 5-2 ATS but they’ve played only one road game. Miami went 1-4 ATS on the road last season. The Mustangs are on a 2-8 spread slide overall, though they’re 3-2 as underdogs. SMU is on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Slight to under and Miami.

Army at Air Force (Pick, 48½): Three of the last four Commander-in-Chief games have gone over, but the under is on a 46-14-1 uptick overall. The Black Knights have covered the last six meetings. Edge: Under and Army.

Arizona State at Iowa State (-7½, 49): The Sun Devils are on a 6-1 under run. The Cyclones have no wins or covers in their last three games and are on a 1-5 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to under.

Indiana (-22, 51) at Maryland: The home team has covered the last three meetings. Indiana is 1-3 ATS in its last four away games. Edge: Slight to Maryland.

Georgia (-7, 50½) vs. Florida (at Jacksonville): Interim coach Billy Gonzales makes his debut for the Gators. Florida hasn’t won the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” since 2020. The Bulldogs covered their last three games. Edge: Georgia.

Notre Dame (-28½, 56) at Boston College: Notre Dame has covered five straight this season to run its spread surge to 16-3 for coach Marcus Freeman. The Eagles have lost seven straight overall and are on a 1-5 ATS skid. Boston College has a 6-2 over mark this season. Edge: Notre Dame and slight to over.

South Carolina at Ole Miss (-12½, 54½): The Gamecocks feel a bit snakebitten after three straight losses and they’re 0-2 ATS on the road. Ole Miss is 4-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Slight to Ole Miss.

Purdue at Michigan (-21, 50½): The Boilermakers have lost six straight games and are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five. Purdue is on a 3-0 under streak and 6-2 to the under overall. Michigan is on a 1-3 spread skid and 3-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Michigan.

Arizona (-4½, 52½) at Colorado: The Buffaloes (+2) romped 34-7 at Tucson last season. The Wildcats have lost three of their last four straight up and ATS. They’re also 0-2 ATS away from home this season. Edge: Slight to Colorado.

Oklahoma at Tennessee (-3, 57): The Sooners are on a 1-3 spread skid and 7-1 under run. The Volunteers snapped an 0-4 ATS skid last week at Kentucky. Edge: Under.

USC (-6, 59½) at Nebraska: The Trojans are on a 1-7 spread slide on the road. Nebraska is on an 0-5 ATS slide and 6-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to USC.

Cincinnati at Utah (-10, 56): The Bearcats are on a seven-game winning streak and 5-2 over run. Utah is 6-2 straight up and ATS this season. It’s also on a 4-1 over run at home. Edge: Over.