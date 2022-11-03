College football betting trends — Week 10: Tennessee and over

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

UNLV at San Diego State (-6½, 47): The Rebels have covered three of the last four in the series, but are 0-3 against the spread in their past three Mountain West games. The under is on a 5-2 run in San Diego State’s past seven games. Edge: Under.

Texas Tech at Texas Christian (-9, 68½): The Red Raiders are 6-4 ATS since late last season. TCU has won three straight in the series and covered the past two handily. The Horned Frogs are 8-0 straight up and 6-1-1 ATS in 2022. The over is 6-2 in TCU’s games this season. Edge: TCU and over.

Iowa at Purdue (-4, 41): The Boilermakers have won and covered the last two and four of the last five meetings. The under is 4-1 in those games. The total has stayed under in five of the Hawkeyes’ seven games this season, but Purdue is on a 10-3 over streak. Edge: Slight to Purdue.

Baylor at Oklahoma (-3½, 61): The Bears have covered the last four meetings, with each game staying under the total. Oklahoma dropped four in a row ATS until last week’s win at Iowa State. The over is 6-2 in Baylor’s games this season. Edge: Baylor and slight to over.

Tennessee at Georgia (-8, 66): The Volunteers are 7-1 ATS this season, including 1-0 as an underdog, and the over has covered in 15 of their past 20 games. Georgia has won five straight in the series and covered the past six. The past three matchups have gone over the total, although Georgia is on an 8-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Tennessee and over.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-4, 48): The Orange is 6-2 ATS and 5-2 vs. the spread in their last seven away games. The under has cashed in eight of Syracuse’s past 11. The Panthers have won four in a row SU in the series, going 3-1 ATS. Pitt is 2-6 ATS in its last eight at home. Edge: Syracuse.

Oklahoma State (-1½, 65) at Kansas: The Cowboys have won 12 straight in the series and are 4-0-2 ATS the past six meetings. Oklahoma State was 15-5 ATS before getting crushed at Kansas State last week. The Jayhawks are 6-1-1 ATS and 9-1-1 ATS since last season. Oklahoma State is on a 7-2 over run, while Kansas has gone over in six of its past nine outings. Edge: Over and slight to Oklahoma State.

Texas (-2½, 54½) at Kansas State: The Longhorns haven’t lost to Kansas State since 2016. Texas hasn’t covered in five straight conference road games and the under is on a 10-4 streak in the Longhorns’ past 14 games. The Wildcats are 14-6 as an underdog since 2019. Edge: Kansas State and under.

Alabama (-13½, 56½) at Louisiana State: The Crimson Tide have won five straight and covered the last four at Baton Rouge but are 4-6 ATS on the road since last season. The Tigers are 14-6 ATS since last season. Both teams have stayed under the total in five of their eight games. Edge: LSU and slight to under.

Clemson (-3½, 44) at Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are 0-4 ATS at home this season while covering all four away. Clemson is on a nation’s-best 14-game SU win streak but is 4-4 ATS this season. Edge: Clemson.

Wake Forest (-4, 54) at North Carolina State: The home team has covered three straight and five of the last six in the series. The past two games ended 45-42. The Demon Deacons are on a 7-2 spread streak and have covered four of their last five on the road. North Carolina State hasn’t covered in five straight. Edge: Wake Forest.

UCLA (-11, 66½) at Arizona State: The Bruins are 7-2 ATS their last nine as a visitor and are on a 10-3 over streak. Arizona State has won two in a row SU and covered three of its last four. Edge: Over and slight to UCLA.

California at Southern California (-21½, 60½): The Golden Bears are 24-10 as an underdog since 2017 but are just 2-4 ATS their last six as a visitor. USC is 3-1 ATS at home but has dropped three of its last five ATS after a quick start. Edge: Cal.