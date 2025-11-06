College football betting trends — Week 11: Edge for UNLV-Colorado State

UNLV defensive back Tre Fulton (10) and teammates celebrate a critical third-down stop against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

UNLV (-4½, 62) at Colorado State: The Rebels have cooled off, losing two in a row and failing to cover three straight against the spread following a 4-0 ATS streak. UNLV is on a 3-0 over run. The Rams have lost five of their last six games. Edge: UNLV.

Indiana (-15, 48½) at Penn State: The Hoosiers are on a 14-6 spread run overall and have covered six of their last eight. Indiana is also on a 6-2 over run. The Nittany Lions have lost five straight and are 1-7 ATS this season. Edge: Indiana.

Georgia (-8½, 57) at Mississippi State: Mississippi State covered this meeting handily last season as a 34-point underdog in a 41-31 loss. Georgia is on a 2-6 spread skid as a visitor and on an 8-16 ATS slide overall. Mississippi State is 8-1 ATS this season and on a 14-3 spread run overall, going 9-3 ATS in their last 12 as an SEC underdog. Edge: Mississippi State.

BYU at Texas Tech (-10, 52½): BYU is riding a nine-game win streak and is on a 7-2-1 ATS run. The Cougars are also on an 8-1 ATS run as underdogs. The Red Raiders are 8-1 ATS and on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Slight to BYU and under.

Ohio State (-30, 48) at Purdue: Ohio State is on a 5-0 cover streak and has won 12 straight games overall while going 11-1 ATS. Purdue is on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Ohio State and under.

Texas A&M (-7, 48) at Missouri: The Aggies mauled the Tigers 41-10 last season at home and have covered four of their last six games this year. Missouri is on a 6-1-1 spread run at home and is on a 4-0 under streak. Edge: Slight under and Missouri.

Oregon (-6½, 41) at Iowa: The Ducks are 3-3 ATS in their last six games and on a 4-3 cover run as a visitor. The Hawkeyes have covered six of their last seven. Edge: Iowa.

Kansas at Arizona (-5, 56½): The Jayhawks are on an 0-3 ATS skid and are 3-6 ATS this season. Kansas is on a 3-0 over run. The Wildcats have won and covered three of four at home this year and are on a 3-0 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Arizona.

Auburn at Vanderbilt (-6½, 45½): DJ Durkin is making his debut as Auburn’s interim coach. The visiting team has won and covered the last two meetings. The Tigers are on a 2-6 spread slump. Auburn is on a 7-1 under run. The Commodores are 7-2 ATS this season and 16-6 ATS since quarterback Diego Pavia arrived on campus last year. Edge: Vanderbilt and under.

Florida State at Clemson (-1½, 56): Clemson has won six of the last seven meetings, though Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is on an 0-7 spread slide at home vs. FBS foes. Clemson is on a 4-1 over run. Florida State snapped an 0-4 ATS skid in last week’s 42-7 rout of Wake Forest. Edge: Slight to over.

LSU at Alabama (-10, 49½): Frank Wilson is making his debut as LSU’s interim coach. The Crimson Tide have won and covered the last two meetings. The Tigers are on a 1-4 spread skid this season and an 0-4 ATS skid on the road against SEC foes. Alabama is on a 5-1-1 ATS run and a 4-1 under run. Edge: Alabama and slight to under.

Navy at Notre Dame (-26½, 56): The Fighting Irish have covered four of the last five meetings. Navy is on an 0-5 spread slide. Notre Dame is on a 4-1-1 ATS uptick and is on an extended 27-9-1 spread run. The Irish are on a 4-0 under run following a 4-0 over run. Edge: Notre Dame and slight to under.

Florida (-3, 44½) at Kentucky: The Wildcats have won and covered three of the last four meetings. The Gators are on a 2-5 ATS skid and 10-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Kentucky.

UNR at Utah State (-9, 53): The Wolf Pack are on a 6-1 under run this season. The Aggies are 4-0 ATS at home. Edge: Utah State and under.

San Diego State (-7, 49½) at Hawaii: The Aztecs have won the last five meetings, though the last four were all decided by single digits. San Diego State has covered six straight overall. Hawaii is on a 12-1 spread run at home vs. FBS foes. Edge: San Diego State.