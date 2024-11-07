49°F
College football betting trends — Week 11: Edge for UNLV-Hawaii

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 7, 2024 - 6:01 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Saturday

UNLV (-13½, 50½) at Hawaii: The home team has won and covered the past three meetings in this series. After a 14-4 start to his tenure against the spread, UNLV coach Barry Odom is on a 1-3 ATS skid, though he’s still 9-1 ATS on the road. The Rainbow Warriors are on a 5-0-1 ATS run at home, including 3-0-1 this season. Edge: Slight to Hawaii.

Virginia at Pitt (-7½, 56½): The Cavaliers are on a 12-4-1 ATS run, including 5-2-1 this season, and are on a 9-1 ATS run as underdogs. The Panthers are on a 6-2 ATS run. Edge: Virginia.

Iowa State (-2½, 50½) at Kansas: Being played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Jayhawks have beaten the Cyclones two years in a row in mild upsets, but Iowa State is on a 7-0 ATS run on the road in the regular season. Kansas is on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Iowa State and slight to over.

Purdue at Ohio State (-38½, 53): The Boilermakers are on a 1-6 ATS skid. The Buckeyes are on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Ohio State and slight to under.

BYU (-4, 41) at Utah: The Cougars are on a 7-1 ATS run, while the Utes are on a 1-6 ATS skid. Edge: BYU.

UNR at Boise State (-24, 60½): The Broncos are on a 4-0-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (UNR 5-1, Boise 9-2). Edge: Over and Boise State.

Georgia (-3, 55) at Ole Miss: The Bulldogs are on a 7-14-1 ATS skid, including 2-6 this season. The Rebels were on a 6-0 under run before a shootout last week. Edge: Slight to Ole Miss and under.

South Carolina (-3½, 47) at Vanderbilt: The Gamecocks haven’t lost to the Commodores since 2008. South Carolina is on a 6-1 ATS run, but Vandy is 6-0 ATS as an underdog this season. The Gamecocks are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Slight to South Carolina and over.

Army (-6, 63½) at North Texas: The Black Knights have won 12 straight, going 9-3 ATS, though they haven’t covered their last two. The Mean Green are on an 8-1 over run. Edge: Army and over.

Utah State at Washington State (-21, 70): The Aggies are 2-6 ATS this season, while the Cougars are on a 4-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Washington State.

Maryland at Oregon (-25½, 57½): The Terrapins are on a 1-4 ATS skid, while the Ducks are on a 4-0 ATS run. Maryland is 6-1-1 to the over this season. Edge: Oregon and over.

Michigan at Indiana (-14½, 49½): The Wolverines are 2-7 ATS this season, while the Hoosiers are on an 8-0 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Michigan 4-1, Indiana 7-1). Edge: Indiana and over.

Washington at Penn State (-13½, 46½): Both teams are on under runs (Huskies 11-3, Nittany Lions 5-1). Edge: Under.

Mississippi State at Tennessee (-24, 60): The Bulldogs are on a 4-1 ATS run, while the Volunteers are on a 1-4 ATS skid at home against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is on a 6-1 over run. Edge: Mississippi State and over.

Florida State at Notre Dame (-26, 43½): The Seminoles are 2-7 ATS in a nightmare campaign, while the Fighting Irish are on a 15-5-1 ATS run, including 6-2 this season. Notre Dame is also on a 6-3 ATS run laying 20 points or more. Florida State is 8-1 to the under this season. Edge: Notre Dame and under.

Alabama (-3, 58½) at LSU: The over is on a 4-1 run in this series. Edge: Slight to over.

