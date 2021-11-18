College football betting trends — Week 12
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
Iowa State at Oklahoma (-3½): The Cyclones have covered the past five regular-season meetings, winning two outright. Iowa State was a narrow loser in the Big 12 title game in December. Edge: Iowa State.
Rutgers at Penn State (-17½): The Scarlet Knights are 8-1 against the spread on the road since last season after a romp over Indiana. The Nittany Lions are 3-4 ATS in their past seven games. Edge: Rutgers.
Wake Forest at Clemson (-4): The Demon Deacons are 9-1 straight up this season. The Tigers are on a 2-9 spread skid (2-8 this season). Edge: Wake Forest.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame (-17): The Yellow Jackets are 1-5 straight up and ATS in their past six games. The Fighting Irish have won and covered seven of their past eight games, including five straight. Edge: Notre Dame.
Michigan (-15½) at Maryland: The Wolverines are 8-2 ATS this season. Maryland has failed to cover its past nine conference games. Edge: Michigan.
Minnesota (-7½) at Indiana: The Hoosiers have failed to cover eight of nine games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams this season after posting a 7-1 spread mark last season. Indiana is 0-4 ATS in home games against FBS opponents this season. Edge: Minnesota.
UCLA (-3½) at Southern California: The Bruins have dropped five of the past six games in the series. The Trojans have lost five straight conference home games, including four this season. UCLA is 3-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season. The Bruins haven’t won straight up at USC since 2013. Edge: UCLA.
Baylor at Kansas State (-1): The home team is 9-1 ATS in Bears games this season, and Baylor is 1-3 ATS on the road. The Wildcats are 3-0-1 ATS in their past four games. Edge: Kansas State.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi (-36): The Rebels have won and covered the past two and three of the past four meetings. Mississippi is 6-1 ATS at home this season. The Commodores have covered three of their past four games. Edge: Mississippi.
Oregon at Utah (-3½): The first meeting since the Pac-12 title game two years ago when the Ducks romped 37-15. Oregon is 4-1 ATS in its past five road games. The Utes are 4-6 ATS this season but 4-2 in their past six games. Edge: Oregon.
Oklahoma State (-10) at Texas Tech: The Cowboys have failed to cover the past two seasons against the Red Raiders, but Oklahoma State now is on an eight-game cover streak. The Cowboys also have covered their past six road games. Edge: Oklahoma State.
Arizona State (-3) at Oregon State: The Sun Devils are 1-3 ATS on the road this season and have failed to cover three of their past four games. The Beavers are 5-0 ATS at home this season. Edge: Oregon State.
