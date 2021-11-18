College football betting trends — Week 12

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Iowa State's Jordyn Morgan (37) tackles Texas Tech's Dalton Rigdon (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Iowa State at Oklahoma (-3½): The Cyclones have covered the past five regular-season meetings, winning two outright. Iowa State was a narrow loser in the Big 12 title game in December. Edge: Iowa State.

Rutgers at Penn State (-17½): The Scarlet Knights are 8-1 against the spread on the road since last season after a romp over Indiana. The Nittany Lions are 3-4 ATS in their past seven games. Edge: Rutgers.

Wake Forest at Clemson (-4): The Demon Deacons are 9-1 straight up this season. The Tigers are on a 2-9 spread skid (2-8 this season). Edge: Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame (-17): The Yellow Jackets are 1-5 straight up and ATS in their past six games. The Fighting Irish have won and covered seven of their past eight games, including five straight. Edge: Notre Dame.

Michigan (-15½) at Maryland: The Wolverines are 8-2 ATS this season. Maryland has failed to cover its past nine conference games. Edge: Michigan.

Minnesota (-7½) at Indiana: The Hoosiers have failed to cover eight of nine games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams this season after posting a 7-1 spread mark last season. Indiana is 0-4 ATS in home games against FBS opponents this season. Edge: Minnesota.

UCLA (-3½) at Southern California: The Bruins have dropped five of the past six games in the series. The Trojans have lost five straight conference home games, including four this season. UCLA is 3-1 straight up and ATS on the road this season. The Bruins haven’t won straight up at USC since 2013. Edge: UCLA.

Baylor at Kansas State (-1): The home team is 9-1 ATS in Bears games this season, and Baylor is 1-3 ATS on the road. The Wildcats are 3-0-1 ATS in their past four games. Edge: Kansas State.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi (-36): The Rebels have won and covered the past two and three of the past four meetings. Mississippi is 6-1 ATS at home this season. The Commodores have covered three of their past four games. Edge: Mississippi.

Oregon at Utah (-3½): The first meeting since the Pac-12 title game two years ago when the Ducks romped 37-15. Oregon is 4-1 ATS in its past five road games. The Utes are 4-6 ATS this season but 4-2 in their past six games. Edge: Oregon.

Oklahoma State (-10) at Texas Tech: The Cowboys have failed to cover the past two seasons against the Red Raiders, but Oklahoma State now is on an eight-game cover streak. The Cowboys also have covered their past six road games. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Arizona State (-3) at Oregon State: The Sun Devils are 1-3 ATS on the road this season and have failed to cover three of their past four games. The Beavers are 5-0 ATS at home this season. Edge: Oregon State.

