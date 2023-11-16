College football betting trends — Week 12: Edge for UNLV-Air Force

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

UNLV at Air Force (-3, 47): The Rebels got smoked by the Falcons last season 42-7, but UNLV is 9-1 against the spread this season, including 5-0 on the road and 4-0 as an underdog. Air Force has lost outright the last two games as a huge favorite. Both teams have trended under recently (UNLV 3-1, Air Force 4-0). Edge: UNLV and slight to under.

Georgia (-10½, 58½) at Tennessee: The Bulldogs have won six straight against the Volunteers, all by at least 14 points and five by 23 or more. Georgia is also on a 6-1 over run. Edge: Georgia and over.

Michigan (-19½, 50) at Maryland: The Wolverines are 11-3-2 ATS against Big Ten opponents since a close game against the Terrapins last season. Maryland broke up a four-game losing skid straight-up and ATS with last week’s victory over Nebraska. Michigan is on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Michigan and slight to over.

Louisville (-1, 47) at Miami (Fla.): The Cardinals are 9-1 SU but only 5-5 ATS this season, including 0-3 ATS on the road in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hurricanes are 3-2 ATS at home and 3-1 ATS as an underdog this season. Edge: Slight to Miami.

Rutgers at Penn State (-20½, 41½): The Nittany Lions have destroyed the Scarlet Knights under coach James Franklin, winning nine in a row, including the last three by a combined score of 106-17. However, Penn State is on a 1-3 ATS skid, while Rutgers is 6-2-2 ATS this season. Edge: Penn State.

North Carolina at Clemson (-6½, 58½): The Tar Heels are on an 0-3 ATS skid against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, while the Tigers have won and covered their last two after a 2-6 ATS skid to start the season. Edge: Slight to Clemson.

Minnesota at Ohio State (-28, 50): The Golden Gophers are 3-7 ATS this season and 6-13 dating to last year, while the Buckeyes are on a 5-1-2 ATS run. Edge: Ohio State.

Kansas State (-8, 57) at Kansas: The Wildcats have won 14 straight in the series, including four straight blowouts under coach Chris Klieman. Kansas State is also on a 5-0 ATS run this season. Edge: Kansas State.

Utah at Arizona (-1, 45): The Utes have won six straight in the series and are on a 4-1 ATS run this season. However, the Wildcats had covered five straight and eight of nine before squeaking past Colorado last week. Arizona is on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Arizona and under.

Oklahoma (-24, 57) at Brigham Young: The Sooners broke a three-game ATS losing skid last week and are 7-3 ATS this season. Both teams are on over run (Oklahoma 4-2, BYU 6-3). Edge: Oklahoma and slight to over.

Washington at Oregon State (-2, 64): The Beavers are on a 17-1 ATS run as the host. Washington won two of the last three in this series, but Oregon State was 3-0 ATS. The last four meetings in this series have gone under. Edge: Oregon State and slight to under.

Georgia State at Louisiana State (-31½, 71): The Tigers are 10-0 to the over this season and 17-1 dating to last year. LSU is also on a 4-1 ATS run. Edge: Over and LSU.

Texas (-7½, 47) at Iowa State: The Cyclones have covered the last three in this series, including a 30-7 rout at home in 2021. Texas is on a 1-4 ATS skid, while Iowa State is on a 4-1 ATS run. Edge: Iowa State.

Oklahoma State (-7, 60) at Houston: The Cowboys had won and covered five straight before getting flattened by Central Florida last week. Houston is on a 4-0 under run. Edge: Oklahoma State and under.

Florida at Missouri (-12, 59): The Tigers have covered four straight and seven of eight, while the Gators are on an 0-3 ATS skid. Florida is on a 6-0 over run, while Missouri has gone under in its last three after five straight overs. Edge: Missouri and slight to over.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame (-25, 46½): The Irish are on a 7-3-1 ATS run, including 3-1-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Notre Dame.