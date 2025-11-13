College football betting trends — Week 12: Edge for UNLV-Utah State

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) breaks a tackle attempt by New Mexico Lobos cornerback Jon Johnson (12) as defensive end Brett Karhu (45) moves in during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Utah State at UNLV (-6, 70½): The Rebels crushed Utah State 50-34 last season but didn’t cover the spread after leading 41-7 at halftime. UNLV snapped a three-game spread skid in last week’s 42-10 win at Colorado State. The Aggies are 7-2 against the spread. Edge: Utah State.

Notre Dame (-12, 54) at Pitt: Notre Dame has won seven straight games since losing to Texas A&M on Sept. 13, though it has covered only two of its last five. The Fighting Irish were on a 4-0 under streak before going over in last week’s 49-10 rout of Navy. The Panthers have won and covered five in a row since true freshman Mason Heintschel became their starting quarterback. Pitt is also on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Pitt and over.

Michigan (-12½, 41) at Northwestern (at Wrigley Field): The Wolverines blasted the Wildcats 50-6 last season. Northwestern had its 5-0 cover streak end in last week’s 38-17 loss at USC. Michigan is on a 1-4 ATS skid and 4-1 under run. Edge: Northwestern and slight to under.

Arizona at Cincinnati (-6, 56½): Arizona is 6-3 straight up and could easily be 8-1, though it is on a 1-3 spread skid. The Bearcats are on a 5-2 spread surge and 6-2 over run. Edge: Slight to Cincinnati and over.

Oklahoma at Alabama (-6, 46): Revenge game for the Crimson Tide after they lost 24-3 at Norman last season to get knocked out of playoff contention. The Sooners have won and covered all three games as true visitors this year. They’ve gone over in their last two games after a 7-0 under streak to start the season. Alabama is on a 6-0-1 spread run overall and has won and covered five straight at home. The Tide are on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Alabama and slight to under.

Central Florida at Texas Tech (-24, 49): Central Florida is on a 2-5 spread slide as a visitor, including 0-3 this season. The Red Raiders have the nation’s best ATS mark at 9-1, and they’ve won and covered six straight at home. Edge: Texas Tech.

Iowa at USC (-7, 48): Iowa is on a 7-1 spread tear and has covered four straight as a visitor. USC is on a 9-2 ATS run at home, though it’s only 3-4 ATS in its last seven games this season. Edge: Iowa.

San Jose State (-9½, 49½) at UNR: The underdog has covered the last four meetings. The Spartans are on a 1-3 spread skid and 5-2 over run. The Wolf Pack have lost seven straight games and are on an 0-5-2 spread slide in Reno. UNR is also on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Slight to San Jose State and under.

Utah (-7½, 60) at Baylor: The Utes have beaten the Bears the last two years, going 1-0-1 ATS. Both games went under. Utah is 7-2 ATS this season and on a 4-1 over run. Baylor snapped a six-game spread losing streak Nov. 1 in its 30-3 win over Central Florida. Edge: Utah.

UCLA at Ohio State (-32, 47½): The Bruins’ 3-0-1 ATS run has evaporated in back-to-back losses (0-2 ATS). The Buckeyes finally lost a spread decision in last week’s 34-10 win at Purdue but they’re still 7-2 ATS this season and on an extended 11-2 ATS run. Edge: Slight to Ohio State.

Texas at Georgia (-6 49½): The Bulldogs beat the Longhorns twice last season, including the SEC title game. Texas has failed to cover its last two as underdogs (both against Ohio State). The Longhorns are on a 2-9 spread slide. Georgia has won five straight while going 4-1 ATS. Edge: Georgia.

TCU at BYU (-3½, 51½): The Horned Frogs are on an 0-6-1 ATS slide on the road in the Big 12. The Cougars had their 10-game winning streak end in last week’s 29-7 loss at Texas Tech. Edge: Slight to BYU.

Boise State at San Diego State (-3, 41): The Broncos have won and covered the last three meetings. Boise State had its 6-0-1 spread surge snapped Nov. 1 in a 30-7 loss to Fresno State. The Aztecs were on a 6-1 cover run before last week’s 38-6 loss at Hawaii. San Diego State is also on a 3-0 under streak. Edge: Slight to Boise State.