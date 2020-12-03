College football betting trends — Week 13
Tulsa is on a 6-2 spread uptick since mid 2019 and is 5-1 in its last six games as an underdog. The Golden Huricane covered last year at Cincinnati.
Saturday
Ohio State (-23½) at Michigan State: The Buckeyes have failed to cover their last two games and are 3-6 ATS in their last nine following eight consecutive covers in 2019. Michigan State is 2-3 straight up and ATS this season and just 7-15 ATS since late 2018. Ohio State has won and covered the last three games in the series by a combined score of 108-19. Edge: Ohio State.
Penn State (-11½) at Rutgers: The Nittany Lions are 1-5 ATS. The Scarlett Knights have covered the last three gmaes in the series. Coach Greg Schiano is 3-2 ATS in his return to Rutgers. Edge: Rutgers.
Florida (-17½) at Tennessee: The Volunteers have lost and failed to cover their last five games with all the losses by double-digit margins. The Gators have won and covered the last three meetings. Edge: Florida.
UCLA at Arizona State (-3): The Bruins have covered three straight this season and are on a three-game series cover streak. The Sun Devils are on a 2-6 spread skid at home. Edge: UCLA.
Syracuse at Notre Dame (-33½): The Orange are 9-13 ATS since last season and 3-6 ATS in their last nine road games. Notre Dame is on a 10-4 spread uptick. Edge: Notre Dame.
Stanford at Washington (-11½): Stanford has covered four of the last five in the series, including the last three. The Cardinal are 1-6 in their last seven games as underdogs. The Huskies are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 conference home games. Edge: Stanford.
Indiana at Wisconsin (-14): The Hoosiers are 6-0 ATS this season and have covered their last seven and 10 of their last 12. Indiana is 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games and has covered seven of its last eight games as an underdog, including the last four. Wisconsin is 3-6 ATS in its last nine conference home games. Edge: Indiana.
Baylor at Oklahoma (-22): The Bears are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games. Oklahoma is surging with five wins and covers in a row. The Sooners have covered four of the last five regular-season meetings. Edge: Oklahoma.
Texas (-7) at Kansas State: The Longhorns are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games. Texas also has failed to cover its last three meetings with Kansas State. Chris Klieman is 10-4 as an underdog as Kansas State head coach after Bill Snyder was 15-5 as an underdog in his last three seasons with the Wildcats. Edge: Kansas State.
Iowa (-13½) at Illinois: The Hawkeyes have won and covered the last three trips to Illinois by a combined 121-14 score, including two shutouts. Iowa has won the last six games in the series straight up, but didn’t quite get the spread win in a 19-10 victory last season. The Hawkeyes are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 conference road games. The Illini are 8-3 in their last 11 games as underdogs. Edge: Iowa.
Alabama (-29½) at Louisiana State: Alabama has covered its last five games and has won and covered its last four trips to LSU, recording shutouts in the last two. The Tigers are 1-1 as underdogs this season and 9-2 in their last 11 games in the role. Edge: Alabama.
Sunday
Washington State at Southern California (-13): The Cougars have covered three of the last four games in the series. Washington State is 1-1 ATS this season after dropping 11 of 15 ATS entering the season. USC is 8-12 ATS in its last 20 home games. Edge: Washington State.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.