College football betting trends — Week 13

Tulsa is on a 6-2 spread uptick since mid 2019 and is 5-1 in its last six games as an underdog. The Golden Huricane covered last year at Cincinnati.

Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II (24) carries during an NCAA college football game against Tulane in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Saturday

Ohio State (-23½) at Michigan State: The Buckeyes have failed to cover their last two games and are 3-6 ATS in their last nine following eight consecutive covers in 2019. Michigan State is 2-3 straight up and ATS this season and just 7-15 ATS since late 2018. Ohio State has won and covered the last three games in the series by a combined score of 108-19. Edge: Ohio State.

Penn State (-11½) at Rutgers: The Nittany Lions are 1-5 ATS. The Scarlett Knights have covered the last three gmaes in the series. Coach Greg Schiano is 3-2 ATS in his return to Rutgers. Edge: Rutgers.

Florida (-17½) at Tennessee: The Volunteers have lost and failed to cover their last five games with all the losses by double-digit margins. The Gators have won and covered the last three meetings. Edge: Florida.

UCLA at Arizona State (-3): The Bruins have covered three straight this season and are on a three-game series cover streak. The Sun Devils are on a 2-6 spread skid at home. Edge: UCLA.

Syracuse at Notre Dame (-33½): The Orange are 9-13 ATS since last season and 3-6 ATS in their last nine road games. Notre Dame is on a 10-4 spread uptick. Edge: Notre Dame.

Stanford at Washington (-11½): Stanford has covered four of the last five in the series, including the last three. The Cardinal are 1-6 in their last seven games as underdogs. The Huskies are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 conference home games. Edge: Stanford.

Indiana at Wisconsin (-14): The Hoosiers are 6-0 ATS this season and have covered their last seven and 10 of their last 12. Indiana is 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games and has covered seven of its last eight games as an underdog, including the last four. Wisconsin is 3-6 ATS in its last nine conference home games. Edge: Indiana.

Baylor at Oklahoma (-22): The Bears are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games. Oklahoma is surging with five wins and covers in a row. The Sooners have covered four of the last five regular-season meetings. Edge: Oklahoma.

Texas (-7) at Kansas State: The Longhorns are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games. Texas also has failed to cover its last three meetings with Kansas State. Chris Klieman is 10-4 as an underdog as Kansas State head coach after Bill Snyder was 15-5 as an underdog in his last three seasons with the Wildcats. Edge: Kansas State.

Iowa (-13½) at Illinois: The Hawkeyes have won and covered the last three trips to Illinois by a combined 121-14 score, including two shutouts. Iowa has won the last six games in the series straight up, but didn’t quite get the spread win in a 19-10 victory last season. The Hawkeyes are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 conference road games. The Illini are 8-3 in their last 11 games as underdogs. Edge: Iowa.

Alabama (-29½) at Louisiana State: Alabama has covered its last five games and has won and covered its last four trips to LSU, recording shutouts in the last two. The Tigers are 1-1 as underdogs this season and 9-2 in their last 11 games in the role. Edge: Alabama.

Sunday

Washington State at Southern California (-13): The Cougars have covered three of the last four games in the series. Washington State is 1-1 ATS this season after dropping 11 of 15 ATS entering the season. USC is 8-12 ATS in its last 20 home games. Edge: Washington State.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.