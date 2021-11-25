College football betting trends — Week 13

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Friday

Kansas State at Texas (-3): The Wildcats haven’t beaten Texas straight up since 2016. Kansas State is 3-1-1 against the spread in its last five games. The Longhorns have no wins or covers in their last six home games. Edge: Kansas State.

Iowa (-1) at Nebraska: The Hawkeyes have won the last three games in the series but didn’t cover any of them. Iowa is 1-4 ATS in its last five games. The Cornhuskers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as underdogs. Edge: Nebraska.

Cincinnati (-14) at East Carolina: The home team has covered the last five games in the series. The Bearcats are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. The Pirates are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. Edge: East Carolina.

Colorado at Utah (-23½): The Utes have won the last four and covered the last five games with the Buffaloes. Edge: Utah.

Texas Christian at Iowa State (-15): The Cyclones won the last two meetings, though they didn’t cover last season. The Horned Frogs are 3-8 ATS this season, including a 1-2 mark on the road. Iowa State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight conference home games. Edge: Iowa State.

North Carolina at North Carolina State (-6): The Tar Heels have won and covered big the past two years against North Carolina State (89-31 combined score). North Carolina has covered the last four meetings but has failed to cover its last five road games. The Wolfpack are 10-2 ATS at home since last season. Edge: North Carolina State.

Saturday

Georgia (-35) at Georgia Tech: The Bulldogs last loss at Georga Tech was 1999 and the last spread loss was 1997. Georgia has covered 11 straight against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. The Bulldogs are 5-0 ATS on the road this season. Georgia Tech is 1-6 straight up and ATS in its last seven games. Edge: Georgia.

Ohio State (-8) at Michigan: Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 straight up and 2-3 ATS against Ohio State. Michigan hasn’t beaten then Buckeyes since 2011. The Wolverines are 9-2 ATS this season, and Ohio State has covered six of its last eight games. Edge: Ohio State.

Penn State (-1) at Michigan State: The Nittany Lions have routed Michigan State the past two seasons, including a 59-24 drubbing last season. Edge: Penn State.

Oregon State at Oregon (-6½): The Beavers won 41-38 last season for their first win over Oregon since 2007. Oregon State is 8-0 as a road underdog since 2019. The Ducks are 1-5 ATS at home this season. Edge: Oregon State.

Wisconsin (-7) at Minnesota: The road team is 7-0-1 ATS in the last seven games in this rivalry series. The Badgers have won their last seven games straight up and have covered four of their last five games this season. Wisconsin is 3-0 ATS on the road this season. The Golden Gophers are 2-3 ATS in their last five home games. Edge: Wisconsin.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (-4): The Sooners have won the last six meetings, covering five. The Cowboys are on a nine-game cover streak. Oklahoma is 0-3 ATS in conference road games this season. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Notre Dame(-19½) at Stanford: The Fighting Irish have won and covered their last six games, while Stanford has lost and failed to cover six in a row. The Cardinal are 2-7 ATS as underdogs this season. Notre Dame won and covered big the last two meetings, and hasn’t lost in the series since 2017. Edge: Notre Dame.

California at UCLA (-6½): The Bears are 3-0 ATS as road underdogs this season and 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games in the role. The Bruins are 1-3 straight up and against the spread in their last four home games. UCLA has failed to cover its last nine regular-season games after facing Southern California. Edge: California.

