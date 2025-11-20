College football betting trends — Week 13: Edge for UNLV-Hawaii
CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides college football notes and trends for Week 13 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Friday
Hawaii at UNLV (-3, 64): The home team is on a 5-2-1 against the spread run in the series. The Rainbow Warriors have won four of their last five this season and covered five of their last six. The Rebels are on a 1-4 spread slide overall and an 0-3 ATS skid at Allegiant Stadium. Edge: Slight to Hawaii.
Saturday
Missouri at Oklahoma (-7½, 42): The Tigers have played only two road games this season, going 1-1 straight up and ATS. They’re also 0-2-1 ATS as underdogs and on a 12-5-1 spread run overall. The Sooners have failed to cover their last two at home, and the road team has covered in the last four Oklahoma games. The Sooners are on a 9-2 under run. Edge: Missouri and under.
Baylor at Arizona (-7, 62½): The Bears are on a 1-7 spread slide overall and an 0-3 ATS skid on the road in the Big 12. The Wildcats are 4-2 ATS at home this season and 5-1 to the under. Edge: Arizona and under.
UNR at Wyoming (-7, 40½): UNR is 3-2 ATS on the road this season and 3-2-1 ATS overall. Wyoming has failed to cover its last two after a 3-0 spread run. The Cowboys are on an 11-2 under run, including their last four. Edge: Under and slight to UNR.
USC at Oregon (-10, 59): The Ducks have won the last three meetings overall and have won five of the last six at home, going 4-2 ATS. The Trojans are 0-3 ATS on the road in the Big Ten this season and on an extended 1-7 spread slide as conference visitors. Oregon is on a 7-3 cover run at home, including 4-2 this season. Edge: Oregon and slight to under.
Syracuse at Notre Dame (-35½, 50½): Syracuse has lost six straight games while going 2-4 ATS. The Orange is 3-1 ATS on the road this season. The Irish are 5-5 ATS this season as part of an extended 21-8 spread surge. Notre Dame is on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Notre Dame and under.
Arkansas at Texas (-9, 58): Texas has been overvalued this season, going 2-8 ATS with no covers in its last four. The Longhorns are on a 2-6 spread slide at home. The Razorbacks have lost five straight but are 3-2 ATS in that span. Arkansas is on a 7-2 over run. Edge: Arkansas and over.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt (-9, 53½): The road team has won and covered five of the last six meetings. The Wildcats have won and covered three straight this season and are on a 4-1 ATS run. Kentucky is on a 6-2-1 over run. The Commodores have covered four straight and eight of 10 this season. Vanderbilt is on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Kentucky and over.
Duke (-6½, 51½) at North Carolina: The underdog has covered the last three meetings, which have been decided by a total of six points. The Blue Devils have lost and failed to cover three of their last four. Duke is on an 8-3 over run. Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick is 0-2 ATS after a 3-0 cover streak. North Carolina is on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to North Carolina.
Kansas State at Utah (-17½, 51½): The Wildcats are on an 0-2 spread skid, though they’re 3-1 ATS as underdogs this season. Kansas State is on a 5-1 over run after going under last week. The Utes are on a 10-2 spread surge overall and 5-1 ATS at home. Utah is on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Utah.
Tennessee (-4, 57) at Florida: The Gators have won six of the last eight meetings while going 7-1 ATS, though Florida is on a 3-6 spread skid this season. Tennessee is on a 1-6 ATS slide this season. Edge: Slight to Florida.
BYU (-2½, 55½) at Cincinnati: The Cougars are 7-3 ATS this season, including 3-2 away from home. The Bearcats are on an 0-2 spread skid. Cincinnati is on a 3-0 under run at home. Edge: Slight to BYU.
San Jose State at San Diego State (-11½, 50½): The Spartans have been disappointing this season with no wins or covers in four of their last five. They’re also 0-3 ATS on the road in the Mountain West. The Aztecs have won and covered all five home games this season and they’re on a 4-0 under streak. Edge: San Diego State and under.