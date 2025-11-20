College football betting trends — Week 13: Edge for UNLV-Hawaii

UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) celebrates another long catch over Utah State during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Friday

Hawaii at UNLV (-3, 64): The home team is on a 5-2-1 against the spread run in the series. The Rainbow Warriors have won four of their last five this season and covered five of their last six. The Rebels are on a 1-4 spread slide overall and an 0-3 ATS skid at Allegiant Stadium. Edge: Slight to Hawaii.

Saturday

Missouri at Oklahoma (-7½, 42): The Tigers have played only two road games this season, going 1-1 straight up and ATS. They’re also 0-2-1 ATS as underdogs and on a 12-5-1 spread run overall. The Sooners have failed to cover their last two at home, and the road team has covered in the last four Oklahoma games. The Sooners are on a 9-2 under run. Edge: Missouri and under.

Baylor at Arizona (-7, 62½): The Bears are on a 1-7 spread slide overall and an 0-3 ATS skid on the road in the Big 12. The Wildcats are 4-2 ATS at home this season and 5-1 to the under. Edge: Arizona and under.

UNR at Wyoming (-7, 40½): UNR is 3-2 ATS on the road this season and 3-2-1 ATS overall. Wyoming has failed to cover its last two after a 3-0 spread run. The Cowboys are on an 11-2 under run, including their last four. Edge: Under and slight to UNR.

USC at Oregon (-10, 59): The Ducks have won the last three meetings overall and have won five of the last six at home, going 4-2 ATS. The Trojans are 0-3 ATS on the road in the Big Ten this season and on an extended 1-7 spread slide as conference visitors. Oregon is on a 7-3 cover run at home, including 4-2 this season. Edge: Oregon and slight to under.

Syracuse at Notre Dame (-35½, 50½): Syracuse has lost six straight games while going 2-4 ATS. The Orange is 3-1 ATS on the road this season. The Irish are 5-5 ATS this season as part of an extended 21-8 spread surge. Notre Dame is on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Notre Dame and under.

Arkansas at Texas (-9, 58): Texas has been overvalued this season, going 2-8 ATS with no covers in its last four. The Longhorns are on a 2-6 spread slide at home. The Razorbacks have lost five straight but are 3-2 ATS in that span. Arkansas is on a 7-2 over run. Edge: Arkansas and over.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt (-9, 53½): The road team has won and covered five of the last six meetings. The Wildcats have won and covered three straight this season and are on a 4-1 ATS run. Kentucky is on a 6-2-1 over run. The Commodores have covered four straight and eight of 10 this season. Vanderbilt is on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Kentucky and over.

Duke (-6½, 51½) at North Carolina: The underdog has covered the last three meetings, which have been decided by a total of six points. The Blue Devils have lost and failed to cover three of their last four. Duke is on an 8-3 over run. Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick is 0-2 ATS after a 3-0 cover streak. North Carolina is on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to North Carolina.

Kansas State at Utah (-17½, 51½): The Wildcats are on an 0-2 spread skid, though they’re 3-1 ATS as underdogs this season. Kansas State is on a 5-1 over run after going under last week. The Utes are on a 10-2 spread surge overall and 5-1 ATS at home. Utah is on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Utah.

Tennessee (-4, 57) at Florida: The Gators have won six of the last eight meetings while going 7-1 ATS, though Florida is on a 3-6 spread skid this season. Tennessee is on a 1-6 ATS slide this season. Edge: Slight to Florida.

BYU (-2½, 55½) at Cincinnati: The Cougars are 7-3 ATS this season, including 3-2 away from home. The Bearcats are on an 0-2 spread skid. Cincinnati is on a 3-0 under run at home. Edge: Slight to BYU.

San Jose State at San Diego State (-11½, 50½): The Spartans have been disappointing this season with no wins or covers in four of their last five. They’re also 0-3 ATS on the road in the Mountain West. The Aztecs have won and covered all five home games this season and they’re on a 4-0 under streak. Edge: San Diego State and under.