College football betting trends — Week 13: Take Florida State
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.
Friday
Florida at Florida State (-9½, 58): The Gators won outright and covered three straight away games before last week’s loss at Vanderbilt. The Seminoles won and covered four straight and are on an 8-2 run against the spread. Edge: Slight to Florida.
Saturday
UNR at UNLV (-12½, 49): The Wolf Pack have won and covered the past two meetings but are 0-9 straight up and 1-8 against the spread since opening the season with back-to-back wins. The Rebels have lost six straight but are 10-5 ATS since last season. Edge: Slight to UNLV.
Georgia Tech at Georgia (-35½, 49): The Yellow Jackets are 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight trips to Georgia, but haven’t won or covered in Athens since 2016. Georgia Tech is 4-1 ATS on the road this season. The Bulldogs have covered three of their last four at home. The under is on an 11-3 run in Georgia’s past 14 games. Edge: Slight to Georgia and under.
Michigan at Ohio State (-7½, 56½): The Wolverines beat their rival last season for first time since 2011, but are 3-3 ATS in the series since Jim Harbaugh took over as coach. Michigan is 6-2 ATS in its last eight road games and the under is on a 9-2-1 run since last season. The Buckeyes are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five at home and the over is on an 8-1 run. The past eight meetings in the series have gone over the total. Edge: Over.
Minnesota at Wisconsin (-3, 36): The Golden Gophers won outright last season and have covered two straight in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Minnesota hasn’t covered three straight conference road games and is on a 9-3-1 under run since last season. The Badgers have covered two straight at home but are on a 3-5 ATS run. The past three Wisconsin games have stayed under the total. Edge: Under.
Auburn at Alabama (-22, 49½): The Tigers haven’t won an Iron Bowl on the road in Tuscaloosa since 2010 with Cam Newton. Auburn is 0-5 SU and ATS since 2012 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are 5-6 ATS, 4-2 at home. Auburn has covered three straight under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Edge: Alabama.
Oregon (-3, 58½) at Oregon State: The Ducks are 8-3 ATS this season but only 3-2 ATS on the road. The Beavers have won and covered five of their last six in 2022 and nine of 11 overall. Oregon State is 6-0 ATS in designated home games and 12-0 since last season. Edge: Oregon State.
Iowa State at Texas Christian (-10, 47½): The Cyclones are 4-2 SU and 5-1 ATS the last six meetings in the series. The total has stayed under in Iowa State’s past seven games. The Horned Frogs are undefeated straight up and 8-2-1 ATS. Edge: Under.
Notre Dame at Southern California (-5½, 64½): The Fighting Irish have won the last four in the series and are 3-1 ATS in that stretch. Notre Dame is 3-0 as an underdog this season and 4-1 ATS on the road. The total has gone over in Notre Dame’s past five games. The Trojans are 3-4-1 ATS in their last eight, and the over has cashed in five straight. Edge: Notre Dame and over.
Kansas at Kansas State (-12, 62½): The Jayhawks have cooled after an eight-game spread win streak, going just 2-3-1 ATS in their last six. The Wildcats have won and covered three straight in the series. Kansas State is 7-4 ATS in its past 11 at home. Edge: Kansas State.
Washington (-2, 60½) at Washington State: The Cougars’ Apple Cup win on the road last year was their first in the series since 2012. Washington State is 16-3 ATS in the regular season against Football Bowl Subdivision foes and on a 10-2 under run. The total is 10-4-1 to the over in the Huskies’ past 15 games. Edge: Slight to Washington State.