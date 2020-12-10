College football betting trends — Week 14

Appalachian State is 2-9 against the spread this season and 2-10 in its last 12 games on the board.

Appalachian State running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown against Louisiana during an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Boone, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Appalachian State (-9½) at Georgia Southern: Appalachian State is 2-9 against the spread this season and 2-10 in its last 12 games on the board. The Mountaineers also have failed to cover their last five road games. Georgia Southern has won the last two meetings, both as an underdog. Edge: Georgia Southern.

Akron at Buffalo (-32½): Akron is 1-16 straight up and 3-14 ATS since last season. Th Bulls are 3-0-1 ATS in the last four games in the series. Buffalo has covered its last seven home games. Edge: Buffalo.

Louisiana State at Florida (-23): The Gators are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 home games. LSU is 9-3 as an underdog since 2017 (1-2 this season). Edge: Florida.

North Carolina at Miami (-3): The Hurricanes are 2-4 ATS in their last six games this season and 5-7 ATS since late 2019. The home team has covered the last three games in the series. North Carolina is 4-1 straight up and ATS in the last five meetings. Edge: North Carolina.

Virginia at Virginia Tech (-3): Virginia earned its first victory against the Hokies since 2003 last season. The Cavaliers have won their last four games straight up and covered their last five. Virginia Tech is on a 3-9 spread skid. Edge: Virginia.

Illinois at Northwestern (-14): The Fighting Illini are 1-4 straight up and ATS in the last five games in the series. The Wildcats are 6-1-2 ATS in their last nine games. Edge: Northwestern.

San Diego State at Brigham Young (-16½): The Aztecs defeated BYU 13-3 last season when the Cougars were on a five-game spread skid. But BYU is 9-1 straight up and 7-2-1 ATS this season. Edge: BYU.

Southern California (-2½) at UCLA: The Bruins have covered four in a row and are 5-3 ATS in their last eight games against USC. UCLA is 2-0 straight up and ATS at home this season. The Trojans are 6-11 ATS in their last 17 road games. Edge: UCLA.

Wake Forest at Louisville (-1½): Wake Forest has covered six of its last seven games, including the last five. The Demon Deacons are 6-2 in their last eight games as underdogs. Edge: Wake Forest.

Coastal Carolina (-13½) at Troy: Troy is 8-14 ATS since last season. The Chanticleers are 10-0 straight up and 8-1-1 ATS this season. They are 4-0 ATS on the road. Edge: Coastal Carolina.

Boise State (-11½) at Wyoming: Wyoming has covered four of the last five in the series and is 9-4 in its last 13 games as a home underdog. The Broncos are 3-5 ATS in their last eight road games. Edge: Wyoming.

Louisiana Tech at Texas Christian (-21½): Coach Skip Holtz is 3-2 as an underdog this season and 22-10-1 in the role since arriving at Louisiana Tech in 2014. TCU is 6-16-1 as a home favorite since 2016. Edge: Louisiana Tech.

UNLV at Hawaii (-20): The Rebels are 0-5 straight up and ATS this season and 1-5 ATS in their last six conference road games. Hawaii is 2-2 ATS at home this season. Edge: Hawaii.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.