College football betting trends — Week 14: Edge for UNLV-UNR

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Saturday

UNLV (-7½, 53½) at UNR: The Rebels have won the last three Battles for the Fremont Cannon and covered the last two. UNLV has won and covered five of its last six road games, though it’s on a 2-4 against the spread skid overall and an 0-3 under run. The Wolf Pack have won and covered two straight and are on a 4-2-1 ATS uptick, as well as a 7-3 under run. Edge: Slight to UNLV and under.

Friday

Ole Miss (-7, 62½) at Mississippi State: The road team has covered the last five Egg Bowls. The Rebels are on a 2-4 ATS skid. The Bulldogs are on an 0-2 ATS skid following a 14-3 cover run and they’re also on a 4-0 over streak. Edge: Slight to over and Mississippi State.

Utah (-11½, 60) at Kansas: The Utes are 8-3 ATS this season and on a 4-0 over run. The Jayhawks have lost and failed to cover four of their last five. Edge: Utah and slight to over.

Georgia (-14, 59½) at Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have covered the last three meetings. Georgia had covered 11 in a row as a series visitor until 2023. The Bulldogs are on a 5-2 ATS uptick following a 3-13 ATS slide. Georgia Tech is on an 0-3 spread streak and a 4-0 over run. Edge: Slight to Georgia and over.

Indiana (-29, 54) at Purdue: The Old Oaken Bucket game. The Hoosiers won this game 66-0 last season. Indiana is on an 0-2 ATS skid and is only 5-4 ATS at home and 4-3 ATS laying 20 points or more. Purdue has lost nine straight while going 3-5-1 ATS and is on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Indiana and slight to under.

Texas A&M (-2½, 51½) at Texas: The Longhorns won and covered this game 17-7 on the road last season. The Aggies are on a 2-3 ATS skid and a 5-1 over run. Texas is only 2-8 ATS and on a 3-6 spread skid at home. Edge: Texas A&M and slight to over.

Arizona (-2, 48½) at Arizona State: The road team has won the last two matchups in blowout fashion. The Wildcats are 8-3 straight up and 7-4 ATS. They’re also on a 3-0 under streak. The Sun Devils are 3-3-1 ATS in their last seven and on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Slight to Arizona.

Saturday

Ohio State (-10, 44) at Michigan: The Wolverines have won and covered four straight against the Buckeyes. Ohio State has won 15 straight while going 13-2 ATS since getting upset at home by Michigan last season. The Wolverines are 4-7 ATS this season and 0-2 ATS as underdogs. Edge: Slight to Michigan.

Central Florida at BYU (-17½, 47): The Knights are on an 0-4 spread skid. BYU is 4-1 ATS at home. Edge: BYU.

Oregon (-6½, 51) at Washington: The Huskies had won and covered three straight meetings before the Ducks won and covered last season. Oregon is on a 13-7 ATS run. Washington is 25-1 straight up at home and 7-1 ATS as a Big Ten host. Edge: Slight to Washington.

Wisconsin at Minnesota (Pick, 37): Paul Bunyan’s Axe at stake. The road team has won and covered the last three meetings. The Badgers are on a 4-0 spread streak and 8-0 under run. The Golden Gophers are 3-7-1 ATS. Edge: Wisconsin and under.

UCLA at USC (-22, 59): The road team has won and covered the last five meetings. The Bruins are on spread slides of 0-4-1 and 3-10-1. UCLA is also on a 4-0 over run. The Trojans are on a 3-6 spread slide, though they’re on a 9-3 ATS run at home. Edge: Slight to USC and over.

Florida State at Florida (Pick, 50½): The road team has covered the last four meetings. The Seminoles have lost and failed to cover six of their last eight overall and are on an 8-15 spread slide. Florida State is also on a 5-0 under streak. The Gators are on a 3-7 spread slide overall and a 7-1 under run at home. Edge: Under.

Alabama (-6, 46½) at Auburn: The home team is 7-0-1 ATS in the last eight Iron Bowls. The Crimson Tide are on a 2-6-1 ATS slide on the road and a 7-1 under run. Edge: Auburn and under.

Notre Dame (-31½, 49½) at Stanford: The Fighting Irish have won and covered big the last two meetings, winning by a combined score of 105-30. Notre Dame is riding a nine-game win streak (6-3 ATS) and 29-8 ATS run. Stanford has won and covered four of five at home. Edge: Notre Dame.