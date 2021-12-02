College football betting trends — Week 14: Oregon gets slight edge

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Friday

Oregon vs. Utah (-2½, 58) at Allegiant Stadium: A rematch of the Utes’ 38-7 win Nov. 20. The Ducks are 2-1 ATS as underdogs this season and 4-2 in their past six games in the role. The Utes have won eight of their past nine games, including five in a row, but are 5-4 ATS in those games. Edge: Slight to Oregon.

Western Kentucky (-3, 73) at Texas-San Antonio: The Hilltoppers closed with a rush, winning their final seven games and going 6-1 against the spread. The Roadrunners have dropped their past three games ATS and are 1-3 ATS in their past four games at the Alamodome. Edge: Western Kentucky.

Saturday

Kent State (-3½, 74) vs. Northern Illinois at Detroit: A rematch of a shootout won 52-47 by the Golden Flashes on Nov. 3. Kent State is on a 5-2 over run and is 5-1 ATS as a favorite this season. The Huskies were 3-2 ATS as underdogs in conference games this season, and five of their past six games went over the total. Edge: Over.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (-5½, 46½) at Arlington, Texas: A rematch of an Oct. 2 game won and covered by Oklahoma State, 24-14. That was the only one of four Bears games as an underdog that Baylor didn’t win outright. The Cowboys are 9-0-1 ATS in their past 10 games. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Utah State at San Diego State (-6, 50): The Aggies are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS on the road this season. They are 4-2 ATS as an underdog. San Diego State is 1-3-1 ATS in its past five games. Edge: Utah State.

Appalachian State (-3, 53) at Louisiana: A rematch of the Ragin’ Cajuns 41-13 win Oct. 12. The Mountaineers haven’t lost since that game, going 6-0 and 5-1 ATS in their past six games. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won 11 in a row since a loss to Texas in their opener, but have failed to cover two of their past three home games. Louisiana is 5-2 ATS in its past seven games as an underdog. Edge: Louisiana.

Houston at Cincinnati (-10, 52½): The Cougars won 11 consecutive games since a loss to Texas Tech in their opener. Houston is 1-0 ATS as an underdog and 4-2 ATS on the road. Cincinnati had a recent four-game spread skid, but has covered the past two and is 4-1 ATS against Football Bowl Subdivision teams at home. The Bearcats are 7-2 ATS in their past nine home games. Edge: Slight to Cincinnati.

Georgia (-6½, 49½) vs. Alabama at Atlanta: The Crimson Tide won and covered last season’s meeting, 41-24. Alabama hasn’t been an underdog since 2015 when it was +1 at Georgia and won 38-10. The Crimson Tide is 5-6 ATS in their past 11 games. The under is 8-4 in Alabama games this season. Georgia covered all six away games this season. Six of Georgia’s past seven games against FBS teams have gone under. Edge: Under and slight to Georgia.

Iowa vs. Michigan (-11, 43½) at Indianapolis: The Hawkeyes are 4-1 ATS in their past five games as an underdog. The Wolverines are 10-2 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Michigan.

Pittsburgh (-3, 71½) vs. Wake Forest at Charlotte, North Carolina: The Demon Deacons are 11-5 ATS in their past 16 regular-season games but are 1-2 ATS as an underdog this season. The over is 6-2 in the past eight Wake Forest games and 15-5 in the past 20 Pittsburgh games. The Panthers are 5-0 straight up and ATS away from home this season. Edge: Over.

Southern California at California (-4, 58): The Bears have beaten the Trojans only once outright since an epic triple-overtime win in 2003. USC has covered seven of the past eight games at Cal. The Trojans had dropped five in a row ATS before the Brigham Young game last week. California covered its past two home games, including one as a favorite, but had dropped the previous six ATS in the role. Edge: Slight to California.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.