College football betting trends — Week 14: Over in Pac-12 title game

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, right, runs the ball as Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, left, and defensive lineman Justin Ademilola defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Friday

Utah vs. Southern California (-2½, 67½): The Utes have won two in a row in the series after handing USC its only loss, 43-42 in October. Utah is 1-4 ATS away from home. The total has gone over in the Trojans’ past six games and is 9-3 for the season. The past two meetings in the series have gone over the total. Edge: Over.

Akron at Buffalo (-11, 55½): This game was rescheduled from Nov. 19 after being snowed out. The Zips are 5-2-1 against the spread in their past eight games, and Buffalo has cooled off with three consecutive straight-up losses after covering five in a row. Buffalo has won the past four meetings by blowout. Edge: Buffalo.

North Texas at Texas-San Antonio (-8½, 69): The Conference USA title game is a rematch of a 31-27 Roadrunners win Oct. 22. That was part of North Texas’ 6-0 ATS streak before the Mean Green dropped their past two ATS. North Texas is on a 13-5 ATS run since last season, and San Antonio is 1-4 ATS in its past five at home. Edge: North Texas.

Saturday

Kansas State vs. Texas Christian (-2½, 62): The Big 12 title game is a rematch of a 38-28 Horned Frogs win and cover Oct. 22. TCU is 9-2-1 ATS this season. The Wildcats are 4-5 as an underdog since last season. Edge: TCU.

Toledo (-1½, 55) vs. Ohio: These teams didn’t meet in the regular season, but the Rockets won 35-23 and covered a year ago. Toledo is riding a five-game ATS losing streak. The Bobcats are surging with wins in seven straight and covers in eight straight. Edge: Ohio.

Coastal Carolina at Troy (-8½, 48): The Chanticleers are on a 2-5 ATS skid but have covered six straight as an underdog since 2020. The Trojans have won their past nine straight up and are 7-2 ATS in those games. Troy’s past two games have gone under after a 5-0 over streak. These teams didn’t meet in the regular season. Edge: Troy.

Central Florida at Tulane (-3½, 56½): This is a rematch of the Knights’ 38-31 road win Nov. 12, part of a 5-1 ATS run. Central Florida has gone 0-2 ATS since. The Green Wave are on a 14-3 ATS run. Edge: Tulane.

Fresno State at Boise State (-3½, 54): Boise State closed on a 6-2 ATS run and has covered four of its past five at home. The Broncos rolled 40-20 when these teams met Oct. 14, and Fresno State has won seven in a row since. The Bulldogs had five straight over results before staying under against Wyoming last week. Edge: Fresno State.

Louisiana State vs. Georgia (-17½, 51): Underdogs are 4-1 ATS in the past five Southeastern Conference title games. This is the first meeting between these teams since the 2019 SEC championship. The Tigers were on a 7-3 ATS run before losing to Texas A&M and are 3-1 as an underdog in 2022. The Bulldogs are 6-6 ATS and on a 10-4 under run since late 2021. Edge: LSU and under.

Clemson (-7½, 63½) vs. North Carolina: These teams haven’t played since 2019. The Tigers are 6-6 ATS. The Tar Heels have lost two straight outright and three of their past four ATS but are 3-0 as an underdog this season. Three of North Carolina’s past four games have gone under, and it would have been four straight if not for double overtime against North Carolina State last week. Edge: North Carolina and under.

Purdue vs. Michigan (-17, 52): This is the first meeting between the Big Ten schools since 2017. The Boilermakers went 2-4 ATS down the stretch, but they are 6-2 ATS their past eight away from home and 6-3 in their past nine as an underdog. The Wolverines are 4-1-1 ATS in their past six and on a 9-3-1 under run. Edge: Under and Purdue.