College football betting trends — Week 15

Utah is soaring, with eight straight wins and covers dating to Sept. 28. Oregon is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 away from home.

Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae (6) celebrates after sacking Colorado quarterback Steven Montez in the second half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Friday

Utah (-6½) vs. Oregon at Santa Clara, California: The Utes are soaring, with eight straight wins and covers dating to Sept. 28. The teams split the last six meetings against the spread. The Ducks are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 away from home and 2-8 ATS in their past 10 games as an underdog. Edge: Utah.

Saturday

Central Michigan (-6½) vs. Miami-Ohio at Detroit: The Chippewas have covered their last three games and nine of 10. Miami hasn’t covered its last two games this season, but has been 21-9 ATS in the second half of the regular season the past five years. The Red Hawks are 4-4 as an underdog this season and 9-6 in the role since 2018. Edge: Central Michigan.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (-6): The Ragin’ Cajuns are 16-4-2 ATS in their last 22 regular-season games, but they’ve failed to cover two of their past three. Louisiana-Lafayette is 7-1 in its last eight games as an underdog. Appalachian State is 8-4 ATS this season and 21-7-1 ATS since late 2017. The Mountaineers are 3-4 ATS in their last seven home games. Edge: Slight to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma (-9) at Arlington, Texas: The Bears have covered their past four this season and eight of their last 11. Baylor coach Matt Rhule is 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season and 10-2 in his last 12 games in the role. Oklahoma is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games this season and has failed to cover three of the past four against Baylor. Edge: Baylor.

Alabama-Birmingham at Florida Atlantic (-8): Florida Atlantic has covered four of its past five and six of eight. UAB is 2-3 ATS in its last five games. The Blazers have covered four of their last nine road games. UAB is 0-2 as a underdog this season after going 9-4 in the role the past two seasons. Edge: Florida Atlantic.

Cincinnati at Memphis (-9½): This is a rematch of Memphis’ 34-24 win Nov. 29. The Tigers are 11-5-1 ATS in their last 17 home games. The Bearcats are 2-4 ATS in their last six games and 6-12 ATS in the second half of the regular season since 2017. The Bearcats are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games. Edge: Slight to Memphis.

Hawaii at Boise State (-14): The Broncos have won and covered the last three in the series, including a 59-37 win Oct. 12. Boise State was 4-2 ATS as a home favorite this season after a 16-35 record in its previous 51 games in the role. Hawaii is 3-2 ATS in games on the mainland this season after a 2-8 record in its previous 10 mainland games. Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich is 7-12-1 as an underdog since 2017. Edge: Boise State.

Georgia vs. Louisiana State (-6½) at Atlanta: LSU is 10-4 ATS since late 2018. LSU won 36-16 when the teams met in 2018 at Baton Rouge. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 6-2 as an underdog since 2017. The Bulldogs covered all five of their games away from home this season. Edge: Slight to Georgia.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State (-16½) at Indianapolis: The Buckeyes rolled to a 38-7 win over Wisconsin on Oct. 26. Paul Chryst is 8-5 as an underdog as Wisconsin coach (0-1 this season). The Badgers have covered two of their last six games. Ohio State is 9-3 ATS this season. Edge: Ohio State.

Virginia vs. Clemson (-28½) at Charlotte, North Carolina: Clemson covered six of its last seven games this season and was 8-1-1 ATS in its past 10 games last season. The Tigers have covered the last two Atlantic Coast Conference title games and are 4-0 straight up and 3-1 ATS in their past four conference championships. Clemson also is 13-1-1 ATS in its last 15 conference games. Virginia is 7-2 as an underdog the past two seasons. Edge: Clemson.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.