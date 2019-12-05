College football betting trends — Week 15
Utah is soaring, with eight straight wins and covers dating to Sept. 28. Oregon is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 away from home.
Friday
Utah (-6½) vs. Oregon at Santa Clara, California: The Utes are soaring, with eight straight wins and covers dating to Sept. 28. The teams split the last six meetings against the spread. The Ducks are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 away from home and 2-8 ATS in their past 10 games as an underdog. Edge: Utah.
Saturday
Central Michigan (-6½) vs. Miami-Ohio at Detroit: The Chippewas have covered their last three games and nine of 10. Miami hasn’t covered its last two games this season, but has been 21-9 ATS in the second half of the regular season the past five years. The Red Hawks are 4-4 as an underdog this season and 9-6 in the role since 2018. Edge: Central Michigan.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (-6): The Ragin’ Cajuns are 16-4-2 ATS in their last 22 regular-season games, but they’ve failed to cover two of their past three. Louisiana-Lafayette is 7-1 in its last eight games as an underdog. Appalachian State is 8-4 ATS this season and 21-7-1 ATS since late 2017. The Mountaineers are 3-4 ATS in their last seven home games. Edge: Slight to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma (-9) at Arlington, Texas: The Bears have covered their past four this season and eight of their last 11. Baylor coach Matt Rhule is 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season and 10-2 in his last 12 games in the role. Oklahoma is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games this season and has failed to cover three of the past four against Baylor. Edge: Baylor.
Alabama-Birmingham at Florida Atlantic (-8): Florida Atlantic has covered four of its past five and six of eight. UAB is 2-3 ATS in its last five games. The Blazers have covered four of their last nine road games. UAB is 0-2 as a underdog this season after going 9-4 in the role the past two seasons. Edge: Florida Atlantic.
Cincinnati at Memphis (-9½): This is a rematch of Memphis’ 34-24 win Nov. 29. The Tigers are 11-5-1 ATS in their last 17 home games. The Bearcats are 2-4 ATS in their last six games and 6-12 ATS in the second half of the regular season since 2017. The Bearcats are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games. Edge: Slight to Memphis.
Hawaii at Boise State (-14): The Broncos have won and covered the last three in the series, including a 59-37 win Oct. 12. Boise State was 4-2 ATS as a home favorite this season after a 16-35 record in its previous 51 games in the role. Hawaii is 3-2 ATS in games on the mainland this season after a 2-8 record in its previous 10 mainland games. Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich is 7-12-1 as an underdog since 2017. Edge: Boise State.
Georgia vs. Louisiana State (-6½) at Atlanta: LSU is 10-4 ATS since late 2018. LSU won 36-16 when the teams met in 2018 at Baton Rouge. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 6-2 as an underdog since 2017. The Bulldogs covered all five of their games away from home this season. Edge: Slight to Georgia.
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State (-16½) at Indianapolis: The Buckeyes rolled to a 38-7 win over Wisconsin on Oct. 26. Paul Chryst is 8-5 as an underdog as Wisconsin coach (0-1 this season). The Badgers have covered two of their last six games. Ohio State is 9-3 ATS this season. Edge: Ohio State.
Virginia vs. Clemson (-28½) at Charlotte, North Carolina: Clemson covered six of its last seven games this season and was 8-1-1 ATS in its past 10 games last season. The Tigers have covered the last two Atlantic Coast Conference title games and are 4-0 straight up and 3-1 ATS in their past four conference championships. Clemson also is 13-1-1 ATS in its last 15 conference games. Virginia is 7-2 as an underdog the past two seasons. Edge: Clemson.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.