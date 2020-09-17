College football betting trends — Week 2

Appalachian State entered the season on a 22-8-1 spread uptick and is 11-2 against the spread in its last 13 games as the visitor.

Louisiana (-17) at Georgia State: The Ragin’ Cajuns are on a 17-7-2 spread uptick since early 2018. The Panthers are 4-10-4 as an underdog since 2018. Edge: Louisiana.

Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern (-1½): First-year Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart was only 8-13-1 against the spread at Florida State. The Owls covered five of six on the road last season for Lane Kiffin, who posted a 10-4 spread mark in 2019. Georgia Southern didn’t cover its opener against Campbell, but still is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 home games. Edge: Georgia Southern.

Central Florida (-7½) at Georgia Tech: The Golden Knights covered all four nonconference games in 2019 and are 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games on the road. The Yellow Jackets were 3-8-1 ATS in 2019, but did shock Florida State in their opener. Georgia Tech was 1-6 ATS at home last season. Edge: Central Florida.

Charlotte at North Carolina (-29): The 49ers were 2-5 ATS on the road last season, but they did cover their season opener at Appalachian State. North Carolina won and covered its last three games last season and extended that streak to four games after beating Syracuse in its opener. Edge: North Carolina.

Boston College at Duke (-6): Boston College was 13-5 ATS as an underdog the last three seasons and is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 conference road games. Duke sagged to 4-6-2 spread mark in 2019 but did cover its season opener at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils are 5-10-2 ATS in conference games since 2018. Edge: Boston College.

Miami at Louisville (-2½)The Hurricanes disappointed last season, but were 3-0 as an underdog. Miami entered the season on an 11-19 spread skid, but covered its opener against UAB. The Cardinals are in revenge mode after a 52-27 loss last season, and coach Scott Satterfield now is 5-2 ATS at home since taking over at Louisville. His teams at Appalachian State and Louisville are 17-8-1 ATS since 2018. Edge: Louisville.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-21½): Pittsburgh has covered the last three and nine of the last 11 in the series. Syracuse was 4-8 straight up and ATS in 2019 and gave up a late cover in last week’s opener against North Carolina. The Orange are 2-7 as an underdog since last season. Edge: Pittsburgh.

Appalachian State (-4½) at Marshall: The Mountaineers entered the season on a 22-8-1 spread uptick, though they missed a cover in their opener against Charlotte. Appalachian State also is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 games as the visitor. The Thundering Herd entered this season 5-13 as home favorites since 2016. Marshall was 9-17 ATS across the previous two seasons. Edge: Appalachian State.

South Florida at Notre Dame (-25½): The Bulls are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog and just 2-8 in their last 10 games as a double-digit underdog. The Irish went 9-4 ATS in 2019, including a 5-2 mark as home favorites. Edge: Notre Dame.

Tulsa at Oklahoma State (-23): Oklahoma State scored 59 or more in winning and covering three meetings between 2010 and 2017, and also covered last year’s matchup at Tulsa when scoring 40. The Golden Hurricane were 5-1 ATS on the road last season and 3-1 as road underdogs. Oklahoma State is on a 13-4 spread run since late 2018, and the team has covered its last 14 nonconference games. Edge: Oklahoma State.

