College football betting trends — Week 2

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher argues a call with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Texas A&M (-17) at Colorado: The Aggies are 9-1 against the spread in nonconference games since 2018. Texas A&M also is 12-6 ATS on the road since Jimbo Fisher took over the program. Colorado won and covered its first four games last season, but was 14-21 ATS in the previous 35 games. The Buffaloes had covered five straight as home underdogs before losing to Utah on Dec. 12. Edge: Texas A&M.

California at Texas Christian (-11): California covered both games as an underdog last season and is 7-2 ATS in the role since 2019. TCU covered five of its last six games last season and was 4-1 ATS as the favorite. The Horned Frogs were 5-15-1 ATS as home favorites from 2015-2019. Edge: California.

Buffalo at Nebraska (-13½): Entering the season the Bulls were 8-3-1 ATS as underdogs since 2017. Buffalo also was 30-14-2 ATS the past four seasons. The Huskers are on an 8-14 spread skid and are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games as favorites. Nebraska also is 1-5 ATS in its last six nonconference games. Edge: Buffalo.

Iowa at Iowa State (-4): Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is 0-4 straight up and 0-3-1 ATS against Iowa. The Cyclones are 6-7 ATS in their last 12 home games. Iowa is 8-1 ATS in its last nine nonconference games and 7-5 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog. Edge: Iowa.

Liberty (-4) at Troy: Coach Hugh Freeze was 17-7 ATS at Liberty entering this season and was 17-9 ATS in his first two seasons at Mississippi. The Flames have covered in eight of their last nine road games, including the last six. Troy is 9-14 ATS the last two seasons. The Trojans are 4-7 ATS at home and 3-6 ATS as underdogs. Edge: Liberty.

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin (-26): The Eagles are 26-7-1 ATS as underdogs since 2016, including a 21-3-1 mark as road underdogs. The Badgers are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games and 12-16 ATS in their last 28 games on the board. Edge: Eastern Michigan.

Appalachian State at Miami (-9): The Mountaineers are 4-9 ATS since last season after going 18-8-1 ATS from 2018-2019. Appalachian State is 6-2 ATS as an underdog since 2017. The Hurricanes are 7-13 ATS as home favorites since early 2017. Edge: Appalachian State.

North Carolina State (-2½) at Mississippi State: The Wolfpack were 8-4 ATS in 2020. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach entered the season 9-17 ATS in his last 26 games, but the Bulldogs did cover four of their last five last season. Mississippi State was 1-4 ATS at home last season and is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games. Edge: North Carolina State.

Washington at Michigan (-6½): Washington only played four games last season and went 3-1 (1-3 ATS), and the Huskies opened the season with a loss to Montana. Washington was 2-5 ATS as an underdog in the last four seasons. Michigan entered the season having dropped seven of its last eight ATS and is 8-15 ATS in its last 23 board games. The Wolverines did cover their season opener, but have failed to cover four of their last five home games. Edge: Washington.

UNLV at Arizona State (-34): The Rebels scored a big upset in their last trip to Arizona State in 2008. UNLV was 6-0 ATS on the road against Power 5 schools under Tony Sanchez, but Marcus Arroyo is 0-7 straight up and 1-4-2 ATS since last season. The Sun Devils have failed to cover their last seven games as home favorites. Edge: UNLV.

Utah (-7) at Brigham Young: The Utes have won the last nine meetings and are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against BYU. The Cougars are 8-3 ATS as underdogs since 2018 and 16-9-1 ATS as underdogs since 2016. Edge: Utah.