College football betting trends — Week 2

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

South Carolina at Arkansas (-8½): The Gamecocks were 3-3 against the spread and an underdog last season. Arkansas is 9-0 in the first month of the season ATS after last week’s win over Cincinnati. The Razorbacks are 16-7 ATS since 2020. Edge: Arkansas.

Arkansas State at Ohio State (-44): The Red Wolves were 5-6 ATS last season and 3-3 when catching double digits. The under also covered in nine of Arkansas State’s 12 games last season. Ohio State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven against non-Big Ten foes. The Buckeyes haven’t covered in two of their past three games when laying 30 points or more. Edge: Under.

Alabama (-20) at Texas: The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 against nonconference opponents after pounding Utah State in the opener. Alabama was 1-3 ATS on the road last season. Texas endured a six-game spread skid at one point last season and was 0-4 as an underdog after going 12-7 in that spot from 2017 to 2020. Edge: Alabama.

Tennessee (-6½) at Pittsburgh: The Panthers beat Tennessee in a 41-34 shootout last season. The Volunteers were 1-5 as an underdog last season. The over has cashed in 11 of Tennessee’s past 13 games. Pitt entered this season on a 13-5 spread surge. Edge: Pitt and over.

Iowa State at Iowa (-3½): Iowa has won the past six meetings straight up and is 4-1-1 ATS during that streak. The past three matchups have stayed under the total. Iowa State is 1-5 in its last six as an underdog. The Hawkeyes have lost two straight ATS in nonconference home games after not covering last week against South Dakota State. The under is 22-12-1 in Iowa’s past 35 games. Edge: Iowa and under.

UNLV at California (-13): The Rebels thrive in this role as a visiting nonconference underdog, going 11-1 since 2015. They were 2-0 in this spot last season. UNLV has covered seven straight as a road underdog against Power 5 teams and is 5-2 in the past seven as a road underdog. The Golden Bears are 3-7 as home chalk since 2019 after covering against UC Davis last week. Edge: UNLV.

Kentucky at Florida (-5½): The Wildcats are on a 19-11 spread uptick after covering in the opener against Miami (Ohio). Florida sagged to 3-10 ATS last season and entered 2022 on 4-14-1 spread skid prior to last week’s exciting straight-up win over Utah in coach Billy Napier’s debut with the Gators. Edge: Slight to Kentucky.

Arizona State at Oklahoma State (-11): The Sun Devils covered in their opener against Northern Arizona but are 2-5 ATS in their past seven nonconference games. Arizona State was 1-4 ATS on the road last season. Oklahoma State gave up the backdoor cover in its opener against Central Michigan but was 25-12 ATS the previous three seasons. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Southern California (-8) at Stanford: Stanford is 6-2 SU and ATS in its past eight games against the Trojans, including a 42-28 stunner last season at the Coliseum. However, the Cardinal went 1-5 ATS at home last season and have lost eight straight ATS after failing to clear a high point-spread hurdle in the opener against Colgate. Edge: Slight to Stanford.

Hawaii at Michigan (-51½): The Rainbow Warriors went 2-5 ATS on the mainland last season and are 2-7 ATS in their past nine on the road in the regular season. Michigan is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 games on the board after rolling past Colorado State in the opener. Edge: Michigan.

Baylor at Brigham Young (-4): The Bears are 11-4 ATS going back to last season and 6-1 as an underdog under coach Dave Aranda. The Cougars covered easily in the opener against South Florida after dropping six of eight ATS to close 2021. That includes a 38-24 loss to Baylor in Waco, Texas, last season. Edge: Baylor.