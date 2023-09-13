College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV, 17 others

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Vanderbilt (-4, 59½) at UNLV: The Commodores are 0-3 against the spread in 2023 and 4-10 in their last 14 games that were on the betting board. The Rebels have covered seven straight against nonconference opposition. Edge: UNLV.

Louisville (-10, 52) vs. Indiana: This game takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm covered all five tries against the Hoosiers with Purdue. Indiana covered its opener against Ohio State but is 8-18 ATS since 2021. Edge: Louisville.

Penn State (-14½, 48½) at Illinois: These teams didn’t meet last season when the Nittany Lions were 5-1 ATS on the road. The Fighting Illini were 9-4 ATS as an underdog before losing at Kansas and haven’t covered in three straight dating to last season. Edge: Slight to Penn State.

Kansas State (-5, 48) at Missouri: A rematch of last year won by the Wildcats in a 40-12 romp. Kansas State is 7-3-2 ATS its last 12 road games. The Tigers are 2-6 ATS in their past eight nonconference games under Eli Drinkwitz. Edge: Kansas State.

Louisiana State (-9, 54½) at Mississippi State: The Tigers have won and covered the past two meetings in the series after being stunned in the 2020 pandemic season opener. LSU is 1-5 ATS away from home (including the Southeastern Conference title game) under coach Brian Kelly. The Bulldogs have won and covered four of their past five. Edge: Slight to Mississippi State.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers (-7, 39½): The first meeting between the old Big East rivals since 2003. The Hokies are 4-7 ATS in road games the past two seasons. The Scarlet Knights are 6-1 ATS against nonconference foes since 2020. Edge: Rutgers.

Minnesota at North Carolina (-7½, 50) : The Golden Gophers covered one of their last five road games but are 5-2 as an underdog the past two seasons. The Tar Heels are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 home games. Edge: Slight to Minnesota.

Northwestern at Duke (-18½, 48½): The Wildcats are 8-18 ATS since 2021, including 1-1 this season. The Blue Devils won and covered this game the past two years. Duke is 10-5 straight-up and ATS, 6-1 ATS at home and 4-2 as a favorite under coach Mike Elko. Edge: Duke.

South Carolina at Georgia (-28, 55): The Gamecocks are the last SEC team to win at Georgia, in 2019. The road team has covered seven straight in the series. The Bulldogs are 4-3 ATS in their past seven SEC games as home chalk. Edge: South Carolina.

Washington (-16½, 57½) at Michigan State: The Huskies won and covered last year’s matchup more handily than the 39-28 score would indicate. Washington is 9-5 ATS since the start of last season. Before opening against lightweights Central Michigan and Richmond, the Spartans were on a 1-4 ATS run at home. Edge: Washington.

Tennessee (-6½, 59) at Florida: The Volunteers haven’t won outright and covered against Florida since 2016. The Gators have covered five of the past six meetings, but Tennessee is 11-4 ATS since last season and covered five of its last seven on the road. Florida is 3-4 ATS its past seven at home. Edge: Slight to Tennessee.

Georgia Tech at Mississippi (-19, 63): The Yellow Jackets are 6-4 ATS since Brent Key took over as coach midway through 2022, but the Rebels are 9-1 ATS in the regular season against nonconference foes. The under is 9-2 in the past 11 Ole Miss outings. Edge: Ole Miss and slight to under.

Pittsburgh (-1, 50½) at West Virginia: The Panthers won last year’s Backyard Brawl but failed to cover. Pitt is 10-4 ATS its past 14 road games. The over was 5-1 in West Virginia home games last season. Edge: Slight to Pitt and over.

Syracuse (-2½, 58½) at Purdue: The Orange won last year’s matchup 32-29 and are 7-1 ATS in their first three games the past three season, including 2-0 in 2023. The Boilermakers are 1-6 ATS at home since last season. Edge: Syracuse.

Brigham Young at Arkansas (-7½, 47½): The Cougars failed to cover their first two games and are 5-10 ATS in their past 15. The Razorbacks romped 52-35 last season, and the over is 11-5 in their past 16 games. Edge: Slight to Arkansas and over.

Wyoming at Texas (-29, 48½): The Cowboys are 8-6 ATS as an underdog since 2001. The Longhorns are 6-3 ATS in the past nine at home, but are 3-3 ATS in their past six as a double-digit favorite. Edge: Slight to Wyoming.

Colorado State at Colorado (-24, 59½): These rivals haven’t met since 2019. The Rams are 0-5 SU and ATS in nonconference games since last season. The under was 11-1 in Colorado State games before going over the total in the opener against Washington State. The Buffaloes are 2-0 SU and ATS under coach Deion Sanders. Edge: Colorado and slight to under.

Kansas (-28½, 59½) at UNR: The over is on an 11-4-1 run in Jayhawks games since late 2021. Kansas is 4-1 as a favorite since last season. The Wolf Pack have lost 12 straight and are 2-10 ATS in those games. Edge: Kansas and slight to over.