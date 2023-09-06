College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV vs. Michigan
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
UNLV at Michigan (-36½, 58): The Rebels surprisingly have covered nine straight against the spread as a visiting underdog against Power Five opposition dating back to the Tony Sanchez era. UNLV is 9-3 ATS away the past two seasons. Michigan is on a 10-5 under run since last season after beating East Carolina in the opener. Edge: UNLV.
Notre Dame (-7½, 51) at North Carolina State: This is the Fighting Irish’s first visit to Raleigh since a rain-soaked 10-3 loss in 2016. Notre Dame is 5-2 ATS on the road since last year. The Wolfpack are 4-10 ATS since the start of 2022 after failing to cover against Connecticut in the opener. Edge: Slight to Notre Dame.
Nebraska at Colorado (-3½, 59½): Old Big 12 rivals meeting for the first time since 2010. The Cornhuskers lost but covered in Matt Rhule’s first game as coach and are 6-3 ATS in their last nine as a visitor. Nebraska is on a 4-9 under run since last season. Overs are now at 13-5 in the Buffaloes’ last 18 games after shootout win over Texas Christian. Edge: Over.
Utah (-7½, 47) at Baylor: The Utes are 4-8 ATS on the road in the regular season the past two seasons and haven’t covered in three straight nonconference road games. Baylor had covered five straight as a nonconference host dating to 2019 before last week’s shocking loss to Texas State. The Bears are 9-4 in their past 13 games as an underdog. Edge: Baylor.
Oklahoma State (-4, 53) at Arizona State: The Cowboys won and covered last year’s matchup but have dropped six of their past seven ATS and four straight ATS on the road. The under is 7-0 in Oklahoma State’s past seven outings. The Sun Devils are 1-5 ATS in their past six home games after last week’s near-upset loss against Southern Utah. Edge: Under.
UCLA (-14½, 49) at San Diego State: The Bruins are on a 14-5 over run despite staying under the total last week against Coastal Carolina. The Aztecs are 3-6 ATS at new Snapdragon Stadium after failing to cover against Idaho State last week. Edge: UCLA and slight to over.
Wisconsin (-6½, 58½) at Washington State: The Badgers entered the season 1-5 ATS in their past six as a visitor, and coach Luke Fickell was 1-4-1 ATS away from home last season with Cincinnati. Wisconsin also failed to cover its opener against Buffalo. The Cougars enter on a 9-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Washington State.
Texas A&M (-4, 51) at Miami: The Aggies won and covered in a 17-9 defensive struggle against Miami last September. However, coach Jimbo Fisher is 2-6 ATS on the road in the past two regular seasons. The Hurricanes won and covered the opener but have dropped 10 of their last 12 ATS. Edge: Slight to Texas A&M.
Iowa (-4, 36½) at Iowa State: The past four meetings and nine of the last 10 have stayed under the total. The Hawkeyes were 5-1 ATS on the road in 2022. The Cyclones snapped a five-game losing skid in the series last season but are 9-15 ATS in the past two seasons after covering the opener against Northern Iowa. Edge: Under and Iowa.
Oregon (-6½, 66) at Texas Tech: The Ducks went 3-4 ATS on the road last season and are 5-8 ATS in their past 13 outings away from Eugene. The Red Raiders were 4-2 ATS an an underdog last season and 5-2 ATS at home. Texas Tech is on a 9-5 over run. Edge: Texas Tech and slight to over.
Texas at Alabama (-7, 54): The Longhorns lost but covered in last season’s matchup, their only cover as an underdog in five tries under coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas is 4-7 ATS away from home since 2021. The Crimson Tide have covered six straight at home against FBS opponents and are 8-4-1 ATS in their past 13 games in Tuscaloosa. Edge: Alabama.
Stanford at Southern California (-30, 70): The Cardinal have won 10 of the past 17 outright against USC. Stanford won and covered its opener but was 1-5 as a road underdog last season. The Trojans covered against UNR but had dropped four of their previous six ATS as double-digit chalk. USC is on a 10-0 over streak. Edge: Over.