College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV vs. Michigan

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

UNLV football players take to the field for their season opener against Bryant at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

UNLV at Michigan (-36½, 58): The Rebels surprisingly have covered nine straight against the spread as a visiting underdog against Power Five opposition dating back to the Tony Sanchez era. UNLV is 9-3 ATS away the past two seasons. Michigan is on a 10-5 under run since last season after beating East Carolina in the opener. Edge: UNLV.

Notre Dame (-7½, 51) at North Carolina State: This is the Fighting Irish’s first visit to Raleigh since a rain-soaked 10-3 loss in 2016. Notre Dame is 5-2 ATS on the road since last year. The Wolfpack are 4-10 ATS since the start of 2022 after failing to cover against Connecticut in the opener. Edge: Slight to Notre Dame.

Nebraska at Colorado (-3½, 59½): Old Big 12 rivals meeting for the first time since 2010. The Cornhuskers lost but covered in Matt Rhule’s first game as coach and are 6-3 ATS in their last nine as a visitor. Nebraska is on a 4-9 under run since last season. Overs are now at 13-5 in the Buffaloes’ last 18 games after shootout win over Texas Christian. Edge: Over.

Utah (-7½, 47) at Baylor: The Utes are 4-8 ATS on the road in the regular season the past two seasons and haven’t covered in three straight nonconference road games. Baylor had covered five straight as a nonconference host dating to 2019 before last week’s shocking loss to Texas State. The Bears are 9-4 in their past 13 games as an underdog. Edge: Baylor.

Oklahoma State (-4, 53) at Arizona State: The Cowboys won and covered last year’s matchup but have dropped six of their past seven ATS and four straight ATS on the road. The under is 7-0 in Oklahoma State’s past seven outings. The Sun Devils are 1-5 ATS in their past six home games after last week’s near-upset loss against Southern Utah. Edge: Under.

UCLA (-14½, 49) at San Diego State: The Bruins are on a 14-5 over run despite staying under the total last week against Coastal Carolina. The Aztecs are 3-6 ATS at new Snapdragon Stadium after failing to cover against Idaho State last week. Edge: UCLA and slight to over.

Wisconsin (-6½, 58½) at Washington State: The Badgers entered the season 1-5 ATS in their past six as a visitor, and coach Luke Fickell was 1-4-1 ATS away from home last season with Cincinnati. Wisconsin also failed to cover its opener against Buffalo. The Cougars enter on a 9-1 ATS run at home. Edge: Washington State.

Texas A&M (-4, 51) at Miami: The Aggies won and covered in a 17-9 defensive struggle against Miami last September. However, coach Jimbo Fisher is 2-6 ATS on the road in the past two regular seasons. The Hurricanes won and covered the opener but have dropped 10 of their last 12 ATS. Edge: Slight to Texas A&M.

Iowa (-4, 36½) at Iowa State: The past four meetings and nine of the last 10 have stayed under the total. The Hawkeyes were 5-1 ATS on the road in 2022. The Cyclones snapped a five-game losing skid in the series last season but are 9-15 ATS in the past two seasons after covering the opener against Northern Iowa. Edge: Under and Iowa.

Oregon (-6½, 66) at Texas Tech: The Ducks went 3-4 ATS on the road last season and are 5-8 ATS in their past 13 outings away from Eugene. The Red Raiders were 4-2 ATS an an underdog last season and 5-2 ATS at home. Texas Tech is on a 9-5 over run. Edge: Texas Tech and slight to over.

Texas at Alabama (-7, 54): The Longhorns lost but covered in last season’s matchup, their only cover as an underdog in five tries under coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas is 4-7 ATS away from home since 2021. The Crimson Tide have covered six straight at home against FBS opponents and are 8-4-1 ATS in their past 13 games in Tuscaloosa. Edge: Alabama.

Stanford at Southern California (-30, 70): The Cardinal have won 10 of the past 17 outright against USC. Stanford won and covered its opener but was 1-5 as a road underdog last season. The Trojans covered against UNR but had dropped four of their previous six ATS as double-digit chalk. USC is on a 10-0 over streak. Edge: Over.