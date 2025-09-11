78°F
College football betting trends — Week 3: Deion Sanders, Colorado on ATS roll

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
September 11, 2025 - 9:24 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Friday

Colorado at Houston (-4½, 45): The Buffaloes are on a 10-2 regular-season run against the spread, 6-3 ATS as visitors and 7-2 ATS as underdogs. They’re also on a 5-0 under streak. Houston is on an 11-3 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Colorado.

Kansas State (-1, 54) at Arizona: Kansas State won and covered this matchup at home last season in a 31-7 rout. But it’s 0-3 ATS this season and on a 1-8 spread slide overall. Arizona has won and covered its first two games this season after going 2-10 ATS last season. Kansas State is on a 6-3 under run, and Arizona is 2-0 to the under this season. Edge: Arizona and under.

Saturday

Oregon (-27, 49) at Northwestern: The Ducks have covered their first two and are on ATS upticks of 8-3 and 18-9-1 overall. Oregon also is on 5-0 over run. The Wildcats are on a 3-8 spread downturn vs. Football Bowl Subdivision foes. Edge: Oregon and slight to over.

Wisconsin at Alabama (-20, 46): The Tide rolled in this matchup 42-10 a year ago at Madison. Badgers coach Luke Fickell is on an extended 14-25-1 ATS slide, while Wisconsin is 2-6 ATS as an underdog. Edge: Sight to Alabama.

Georgia (-3½, 50) at Tennessee: The Vols haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since a wild finish in 2016. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is on a 3-11 spread downturn, including 0-2 this season, and 4-7 ATS away from Athens. Tennessee won and covered their first two this season, though Josh Heupel is 5-9 ATS as an underdog as Vols coach. Edge: Slight to Georgia.

USC (-20, 59) at Purdue: The Trojans have won and covered their first two while scoring 66 points per game and are riding a 9-4 over uptick. Coach Barry Odom has the Boilermakers off to a 2-0 start while going 1-1 ATS. Edge: Over.

South Florida at Miami, Fla. (-17½, 57): The Bulls have won their first two games outright as underdogs and are riding a 10-5 cover streak as underdogs overall. They’re also on a 5-0 cover streak away from Tampa. The Hurricanes are on a 4-7 spread slide and 2-5 as double-digit chalk. Edge: South Florida.

Middle Tennessee at UNR (-9½, 49): The Blue Raiders are on an 0-5 spread skid and 3-11 ATS overall. The Wolf Pack are on a 2-5 spread skid, though they’re on a 4-3 cover run outside of the Mountain West. Edge: Slight to UNR.

Florida at LSU (-7½, 47): LSU had won five straight (4-0-1 ATS) over Florida before last season’s 27-16 loss. The Gators had covered 10 of their past 11 games before last weekend’s loss to South Florida and are on a 6-0 under run. The Tigers are on a 3-5 spread skid overall and 1-3 ATS at Baton Rouge, as well as a 9-3 under run. Edge: Under and Florida.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame (-6½, 49): The Fighting Irish won and covered last season’s opener 23-13 at College Station. The Aggies are on an 0-7 spread streak and 4-16-1 ATS slide overall. Texas A&M is riding an 8-2 over run. Notre Dame was on a 16-3 cover run until failing to cover in a 27-24 season-opening loss at Miami. Edge: Notre Dame and slight to over.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-4½, 49): The Gamecocks haven’t lost to the Commodores since 2008 and have covered the past three meetings and seven of eight. Vanderbilt is riding a 9-2 ATS run as an underdog and a 6-0 cover streak away from Nashville. The Gamecocks are 9-2 ATS vs. FBS teams and on a 4-0 under streak. Edge: Slight to South Carolina and under.

Utah (-24, 48) at Wyoming: The Utes are on a 4-0 spread streak and 5-1 over run. Wyoming is on a 7-1 spread surge overall and 10-2-1 ATS at Laramie vs. FBS-level foes. The Cowboys are on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Wyoming.

