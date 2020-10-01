College football betting trends — Week 4

South Carolina is 1-5-1 against the spread since mid 2019 and failed to cover its final three games as an underdog last season. Florida has covered seven straight home games.

South Carolina at Florida (-18): South Carolina is 1-5-1 against the spread since mid 2019 and failed to cover its final three games as an underdog last season. Florida has covered seven consecutive home games. Edge: Florida.

North Carolina (-14) at Boston College: Boston College coach Jeff Hafley won his first game as an underdog, following the team’s recent success in the role (14-3-1 during the regular season the past three years). North Carolina has won and covered its last four games, and the Tar Heels are 18-10-1 ATS since mid 2018. Edge: Boston College.

Virginia Tech (-11½) at Duke: Duke is 0-3 straight up this season, but 1-0 ATS as an underdog and was 25-12-1 as an underdog from 2013 to 2018 before slipping last season (2-4-1). The underdog has covered six of the last seven meetings. Edge: Duke.

Missouri at Tennessee (-12): Missouri beat the Volunteers by 50-17 scores in 2017 and 2018. The Tigers were 0-7 ATS down the stretch last season before a backdoor cover against Alabama to start 2020. The Volunteers are 6-2 ATS in their past eight games and have won their last six straight up. Tennessee has covered two of its last eight games as the favorite. Edge: Tennessee.

Baylor (-3) at West Virginia: Baylor has covered its last seven conference road games. West Virginia covered the past two in the series, but the Mountaineers were 1-4-1 ATS at home last season. Edge: Baylor.

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh (-14): The Wolf Pack are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games, including six consecutive spread losses on the road. Edge: Pittsburgh.

Oklahoma (-7) at Iowa State: Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has not covered in three tries against Iowa State. The Cyclones have covered the last four games against the Sooners, including a 38-31 upset in 2017. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is 18-9-1 as an underdog with the Cyclones. Edge: Iowa State.

Tulsa at Central Florida (-21½): Tulsa is 7-3 in its last 10 games as an underdog after a cover against Oklahoma State. The Golden Hurricane also are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games. The Golden Knights are 9-5 ATS at home since 2018. Edge: Tulsa.

Navy (-7) at Air Force: Navy is 22-12-1 as an underdog since 2013, but the Midshipmen have failed to win or cover the last three trips to Air Force. The home team in this rivalry is 7-0 straight up and 6-1 ATS since 2013. Edge: Air Force.

Texas Tech at Kansas State (-2½): Texas Tech has lost the last four straight up in the series and failed to cover the past three. The Red Raiders are 2-7 ATS in their last nine road games. The Wildcats didn’t cover their home opener against Arkansas State, but were 5-2 ATS at home in 2019. Edge: Kansas State.

Oklahoma State (-21½) at Kansas: The Cowboys have covered seven of their last eight road games. Oklahoma State is 3-0-2 ATS in the last five games in the series. Coach Les Miles is 2-7 ATS in home games at Kansas. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Mississippi at Kentucky (-6): The Rebels were 5-1-1 as underdogs in 2019, but new coach Lane Kiffin was 5-4-1 as an underdog the past three years at Florida Atlantic and dropped the season opener against Florida. Kentucky was 6-2 ATS at home and 4-2 as a home favorite last season after going 0-9 as a home favorite in 2017 and 2018. Edge: Mississippi.

