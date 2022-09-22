College football betting trends — Week 4

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

UNLV (-3, 63) at Utah State: The Rebels are 3-0 against the spread this season and 9-3 ATS in their past 12 games on the board, including a cover vs. Utah State last season at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV has covered six of its past eight on the road. The Aggies are 1-2 straight-up and are 0-3 ATS after going 11-2 SU, 10-4 ATS last season. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Maryland at Michigan (-17, 64½): The Terrapins are 3-9 ATS in their past 12 Big Ten road games. Since 2015, Michigan has won and covered all six meetings with Maryland, each by 21 points or more. After trouncing Connecticut, the Wolverines are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games at home. Edge: Michigan.

Clemson (-7, 55½) at Wake Forest: The Tigers have covered three of the last four in the series and four straight away from home. After last week’s squeaker against Liberty, Wake Forest is 5-3-1 ATS in its past nine September games, though the Demon Deacons are 1-4 in their past five as an underdog. Edge: Slight to Clemson.

UCLA (-21½, 57) at Colorado: The home team has covered the last four and won the last seven SU in this series, but the Bruins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games. The Buffaloes are 3-14 SU and 6-11 ATS since late 2020. Edge: UCLA.

Minnesota (-3, 51) at Michigan State: This is the first meeting between the Big Ten foes since 2017. The Golden Gophers have covered six straight and 10 of their past 12. Michigan State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven at home and 11-5 ATS since last season, even with last week’s loss to Washington. Edge: Minnesota.

Florida at Tennessee (-10½, 62½): The home team has covered the last three in the series, though the Volunteers haven’t beaten Florida outright since 2016. The Gators have failed to cover their past seven away from home. The over is 8-1 in Tennessee’s past nine games. Edge: Slight to Tennessee.

Oregon (-6½, 57½) at Washington State: The Ducks won the past two years after Washington State covered the previous 10 meetings in the series. The Cougars are 6-2 as an underdog since last season, while Oregon is 5-8 ATS its past 13 on the road. The total has gone over in the past three games in the series. Edge: Washington State and slight to over.

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-18½, 57): These teams last met in the 2019 Big Ten title game. The Badgers are 9-5 ATS as an underdog since 2015. Even after blasting Toledo last week, Ohio State is 12-15 ATS in its last 27 games on the board, and on a 5-7 ATS skid at home. Edge: Wisconsin.

Vanderbilt at Alabama (-40½, 58½): The Commodores haven’t defeated Alabama since 1984, but are 5-1 ATS in their past six games on the road. The Crimson Tide are 11-2 ATS in their past 13 games at home against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. The total has gone over in Vanderbilt’s past four games. Edge: Slight to Alabama and over.

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-12½, 53): The Wildcats give Oklahoma fits, with five straight covers in the series, including upset wins in 2019 and 2020. Kansas State is 12-8 as an underdog since 2019. The Sooners are 1-1 as home chalk after going 4-3 ATS at home last season. Edge: Kansas State.

Southern California (-6, 71) at Oregon State: Oregon State beat the Trojans on the road last September for first time since 1960. The Beavers are 16-6 as an underdog the past four seasons. After last Saturday’s win over Fresno State, USC is 3-0 SU and ATS after entering the season on a 4-9 ATS skid. Edge: Oregon State.

Stanford at Washington (-13½, 63½): The underdog has covered five straight in the series. The Cardinal are on a nine-game spread skid. The Huskies are 3-0 SU and ATS after posting a 2-7 spread mark in their previous nine games at home. Edge: Slight to Washington.