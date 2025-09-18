College football betting trends — Week 4: Edge for UNLV-Miami (Ohio)

UNLV defensive lineman Mo Abbasher (88) and UNLV defensive back Laterrance Welch (0) celebrate as the Rebels regain control of the ball during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Saturday

UNLV (-2½, 49½) at Miami (Ohio): Coach Dan Mullen has the Rebels off to a 3-0 start while going 2-1 against the spread. UNLV is 11-2 ATS as a regular-season visitor since the start of the 2023 campaign. The RedHawks are 2-6 ATS their last eight games as underdogs. Edge: UNLV.

Texas Tech at Utah (-3, 57): Both teams have won and covered their first three games. The Red Raiders covered all four as Big 12 visitors last season, though the Utes have won and covered four straight overall. Texas Tech is on an 8-2 over run and Utah is on a 5-2 over uptick. Edge: Over.

Oregon State at Oregon (-35, 55½): Oregon crushed Oregon State 49-14 in the the Civil War last season and has won and covered three of the last four meetings. The Ducks are on a 5-1 spread streak at home. The Beavers have yet to win or cover (0-3) in 2025 and are mired in a 2-9 spread skid. Edge: Oregon.

Auburn at Oklahoma (-7, 47): The Sooners won and covered this matchup last season on the road. The Tigers are 3-0 straight up but only 1-2 ATS. Oklahoma went 3-5 ATS last season in the SEC. The Sooners are on a 4-0 under streak and Auburn is 7-3 to the under its last 10 games. Edge: Under.

Michigan (-2½, 46½) at Nebraska: Michigan has won and covered the last three meetings. Nebraska was on a 13-7 under run before a 2-1 over surge to start this season. Edge: Slight to under and Michigan.

Purdue at Notre Dame (-25½, 53): Former UNLV coach Barry Odom has sparked Purdue to a 2-1 start straight up and ATS. Odom was 10-2 ATS as a regular-season visitor at UNLV. Notre Dame has yet to win or cover (0-2) in 2025 after entering this season on a 23-6 cover streak. The Irish are on an 8-3 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Purdue.

North Carolina at Central Florida (-7, 47½): Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick has recovered with back-to-back wins and covers after getting crushed 48-14 by TCU in the season opener. North Carolina is on an 8-4 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

UNR at Western Kentucky (-10, 54): The Wolf Pack are on a 2-6-1 ATS skid. The Hilltoppers have won and covered two of their first three games this season. Edge: Western Kentucky.

Boise State (-10½, 51½) at Air Force: The Broncos have won six of the last seven meetings while going 5-1-1 ATS. The Falcons are 3-5 ATS their last eight games as underdogs. Edge: Boise State.

Florida at Miami (Florida) (-8, 51): Florida was riding a 10-1 cover run before losing and failing to cover their last two games. The Gators are on a 7-0 under streak. Edge: Under and Florida.

Illinois at Indiana (6½, 52½): The Fighting Illini have won and covered seven straight. Illinois also is on a 10-6 under run. The Hoosiers are on an 11-4 cover streak. Edge: Slight to under.

Washington (-19½, 53½) at Washington State: The Cougars won the Apple Cup last season but are on a 4-9 ATS slide since. The Huskies were 0-7 straight up away from home last season. Washington is on a 5-0 over streak. Edge: Slight to Washington State and over.

Arizona State at Baylor (-2½, 60): The Sun Devils were 12-2 ATS last season but are just 1-2 this year. The Bears are 7-1 ATS in the regular season against FBS foes. Baylor is on a 10-2-1 over run. Edge: Over.

BYU (-6½, 49½) at East Carolina: BYU failed to cover its final two away games last year amid a 1-4-1 ATS finish in the regular season. The Cougars are riding an 8-3 over run. The Pirates are on an 8-2 spread uptick. Edge: East Carolina and over.

Michigan State at USC (-18, 56): The Spartans are on an 0-8 ATS slide and a 7-2 over run. The Trojans are on a 7-1 cover run at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Edge: USC and over.

Fresno State (-2½, 47) at Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors won 21-20 as 11½-point underdogs last season at Fresno State. The Bulldogs have won and covered their first three games under new coach Matt Entz. Hawaii is on a 10-1 spread streak at home. Fresno State is on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Slight to Hawaii and over.