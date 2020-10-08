College football betting trends — Week 5

Texas coach Tom Herman is 3-0 against the spread against Oklahoma in the regular season, and he’s 16-4 as an underdog since 2015 at Houston.

In this Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma, at Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas. There is no State Fair of Texas this year because of the pandemic and both teams are coming off a loss, but this is still the Red River rivalry. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

Friday

Louisville (-4½) at Georgia Tech: Louisville coach Scott Satterfield is 4-1 as the favorite in his last five games and 14-4-1 as the favorite since late 2017 at Appalachian State. After recent spread losses, Geoff Collins is 4-10-1 against the spread since arriving at Georgia Tech. Edge: Louisville.

Saturday

Oklahoma (-2½) vs. Texas at Dallas: Texas coach Tom Herman is 3-0 ATS against Oklahoma in the regular season, and he’s 16-4 as an underdog since 2015 at Houston. The Longhorns have covered the past six regular-season games against the Sooners. Oklahoma is 10-18-1 ATS in its last 29 games on the board. Edge: Texas.

North Carolina State at Virginia (-8): Even after a win at Pittsburgh, North Carolina State is on a 3-11 spread skid since early 2019. The Wolfpack have failed to cover eight of their last nine road games. Edge: Virginia.

Tennessee at Georgia (-12½): The Volunteers are on an eight-game straight-up win streak and have won eight of their last 10 ATS. Georgia has won the last three straight up in the series, and none of those games has been closer than 26 points. Tennessee has covered five in a row as an underdog. The Bulldogs were 1-5 as home favorites in 2019, but got a win over Auburn last week. Edge: Tennessee.

Texas Tech at Iowa State (-12½): Iowa State is 4-11 in its last 15 games as a favorite. The Cyclones are 1-3 ATS in their last four games after facing Oklahoma and 4-0 straight up and ATS against Texas Tech. Coach Matt Wells is 3-5 as an underdog with the Red Raiders. Edge: Iowa State.

Arkansas at Auburn (-13½): Auburn has won and covered the last four games in this rivalry, with all of those wins by at least 31 points. The Tigers are 8-3 in their last 11 games as regular-season favorites. Edge: Auburn.

Florida (-6½) at Texas A&M: After covering 13 of his first 16 games with the Aggies, coach Jimbo Fisher has dropped eight of his last 12. Dan Mullen is 6-2 ATS in SEC road games since taking over the Gators. Edge: Florida.

Kansas State at Texas Christian (-8½): The Horned Frogs are 5-15-1 as home favorites since 2016 and have failed to cover four of the last five against Kansas State. The Wildcats are 7-2 as underdogs under coach Chris Klieman and 22-7 in the role since 2016. Edge: Kansas State.

South Carolina (-13½) at Vanderbilt: Coach Will Muschamp has won and covered all four matchups with Vanderbilt since taking over at South Carolina. The Commodores are 4-11 ATS since late 2018. Edge: South Carolina.

Texas-San Antonio at Brigham Young (-35): UTSA has covered seven of eight as underdogs since mid 2018. BYU is off to a 3-0 start, but was 4-9 ATS last season. Edge: Texas-San Antonio.

Florida State at Notre Dame (-20½): The Seminoles are on a 13-26-1 spread skid (0-2 this season). Florida State is 4-10 as an underdog since 2017. The Fighting Irish are 6-3 ATS at home since 2019 and have covered six of their last seven games. Edge: Notre Dame.

