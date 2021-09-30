College football betting trends — Week 5

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, right, and wide receiver Jackson Ritter celebrate after LaPorta scored a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

The Iowa Hawkeyes mascot runs onto the field, leading the team before the start of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

Iowa (-3) at Maryland: The teams haven’t met since 2015. Iowa is 13-4-1 against the spread in its last 18 road games. Mike Locksley is 4-7 ATS as an underdog in conference games since taking over as Maryland’s coach. Edge: Iowa.

Minnesota at Purdue (-2): The Golden Gophers have won and covered the last three games in the series. Minnesota has covered its last four road games and is 7-2-1 ATS in its past 10 games on the road. Purdue is 2-4 ATS in its last six home games. Edge: Minnesota.

Pittsburgh (-3½) at Georgia Tech: The Panthers have won and covered the last three meetings, and Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS as the visitor since 2019. Georgia Tech is 5-10 ATS at home under coach Geoff Collins. Edge: Pitt.

Arkansas at Georgia (-19): The Razorbacks are 11-3 ATS and 9-3 ATS as underdogs since coach Sam Pittman arrived last year. The Bulldogs are 3-5 ATS in their last eight conference home games (0-1 this season). Edge: Arkansas.

Cincinnati (-1½) at Notre Dame: The Bearcats have covered six of their last seven road games. The Fighting Irish are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games. Edge: Cincinnati.

Oklahoma (-10½) at Kansas State: The Wildcats pulled massive upsets against Oklahoma the last two seasons with outright wins as +23½ and +27½ underdogs. The Sooners are 3-4 ATS in their last seven Big 12 road games. Kansas State is 11-5 ATS as an underdog since 2019. Edge: Kansas State.

Ohio State (-15) at Rutgers: The Buckeyes are 1-2-1 ATS this season and 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games on the board. The Scarlet Knights covered this matchup last season, and they are 3-1 straight up and 4-0 ATS this season. Rutgers is on a 9-4 spread run since Greg Schiano returned as coach. Edge: Rutgers.

UNR at Boise State (-6½): Andy Avalos is 2-1 as the favorite as Broncos coach, and Boise State had covered eight of its previous nine games as favorites before the Oklahoma State loss. The Wolf Pack are 2-5 ATS in their last seven conference road games. Edge: Boise State.

UNLV at Texas-San Antonio (-21): The Rebels still are winless straight up (0-10) for Marcus Arroyo, but are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games. UNLV has covered its last three road games and has covered seven consecutive nonleague road games. UTSA is 16-6 ATS in its last 22 games. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Boston College at Clemson (-15½): The Eagles are 4-1-2 ATS in the last seven games in the series and 16-6-1 in their past 23 games as road underdogs. The Tigers have failed to cover their last five games (all as favorites), the team’s longest spread skid since dropping six in a row ATS in 2014. Edge: Boston College.

Washington at Oregon State (-2½): The Huskies are 2-6 ATS since last season. The Beavers have covered two of the last three meetings but haven’t beaten Washington outright since 2011. Oregon State is 16-7 ATS since 2019. Edge: Oregon State.

Arizona State at UCLA (-3): The Sun Devils got their first cover last week after starting the season 0-3 ATS. UCLA coach Chip Kelly is 2-1 straight up and 3-0 ATS against Arizona State, and the Bruins are 3-1 straight up and ATS this season. Edge: UCLA.

