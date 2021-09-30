College football betting trends — Week 5
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
Iowa (-3) at Maryland: The teams haven’t met since 2015. Iowa is 13-4-1 against the spread in its last 18 road games. Mike Locksley is 4-7 ATS as an underdog in conference games since taking over as Maryland’s coach. Edge: Iowa.
Minnesota at Purdue (-2): The Golden Gophers have won and covered the last three games in the series. Minnesota has covered its last four road games and is 7-2-1 ATS in its past 10 games on the road. Purdue is 2-4 ATS in its last six home games. Edge: Minnesota.
Pittsburgh (-3½) at Georgia Tech: The Panthers have won and covered the last three meetings, and Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS as the visitor since 2019. Georgia Tech is 5-10 ATS at home under coach Geoff Collins. Edge: Pitt.
Arkansas at Georgia (-19): The Razorbacks are 11-3 ATS and 9-3 ATS as underdogs since coach Sam Pittman arrived last year. The Bulldogs are 3-5 ATS in their last eight conference home games (0-1 this season). Edge: Arkansas.
Cincinnati (-1½) at Notre Dame: The Bearcats have covered six of their last seven road games. The Fighting Irish are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games. Edge: Cincinnati.
Oklahoma (-10½) at Kansas State: The Wildcats pulled massive upsets against Oklahoma the last two seasons with outright wins as +23½ and +27½ underdogs. The Sooners are 3-4 ATS in their last seven Big 12 road games. Kansas State is 11-5 ATS as an underdog since 2019. Edge: Kansas State.
Ohio State (-15) at Rutgers: The Buckeyes are 1-2-1 ATS this season and 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games on the board. The Scarlet Knights covered this matchup last season, and they are 3-1 straight up and 4-0 ATS this season. Rutgers is on a 9-4 spread run since Greg Schiano returned as coach. Edge: Rutgers.
UNR at Boise State (-6½): Andy Avalos is 2-1 as the favorite as Broncos coach, and Boise State had covered eight of its previous nine games as favorites before the Oklahoma State loss. The Wolf Pack are 2-5 ATS in their last seven conference road games. Edge: Boise State.
UNLV at Texas-San Antonio (-21): The Rebels still are winless straight up (0-10) for Marcus Arroyo, but are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games. UNLV has covered its last three road games and has covered seven consecutive nonleague road games. UTSA is 16-6 ATS in its last 22 games. Edge: Slight to UNLV.
Boston College at Clemson (-15½): The Eagles are 4-1-2 ATS in the last seven games in the series and 16-6-1 in their past 23 games as road underdogs. The Tigers have failed to cover their last five games (all as favorites), the team’s longest spread skid since dropping six in a row ATS in 2014. Edge: Boston College.
Washington at Oregon State (-2½): The Huskies are 2-6 ATS since last season. The Beavers have covered two of the last three meetings but haven’t beaten Washington outright since 2011. Oregon State is 16-7 ATS since 2019. Edge: Oregon State.
Arizona State at UCLA (-3): The Sun Devils got their first cover last week after starting the season 0-3 ATS. UCLA coach Chip Kelly is 2-1 straight up and 3-0 ATS against Arizona State, and the Bruins are 3-1 straight up and ATS this season. Edge: UCLA.
