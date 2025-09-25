College football betting trends — Week 5: Edge for Oregon-Penn State

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) talks with head coach James Franklin during warms up for an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Friday

TCU at Arizona State (-3, 54½): The Horned Frogs have won and covered their past six games against Football Bowl Subdivision foes. TCU is also on a 7-2 over run on the road. The Sun Devils have won and covered their past two and are on a 9-2 run against the spread. Edge: Over and slight to TCU.

Saturday

Oregon at Penn State (-3½, 52): Rematch of Big Ten title game last year won and covered by the Ducks, 45-37. Oregon is on a 1-3 spread skid on the road and 1-2-1 ATS as an underdog. The Ducks are on a 7-3 over run. Penn State coach James Franklin is 0-3 ATS this season. The Nittany Lions are on a 7-3 over run. Edge: Over.

USC (-6½, 60½) at Illinois: USC has won five straight while going 4-1 ATS, and it’s also on a 5-1 over run. Illinois is on an 11-4-1 spread streak after its seven-game win and cover streak was snapped in last week’s blowout loss at Indiana. The Fighting Illini have covered six of their past nine as underdogs. Edge: Illinois and over.

Notre Dame (-4½, 64½) at Arkansas: This is the first meeting between the schools. Notre Dame is on a 5-0 over streak and 9-3 over run overall. The Razorbacks are on a 7-3 over run and are 6-3 ATS as underdogs. Edge: Over and slight to Arkansas.

Ohio State (-8, 51½) at Washington: First road game of the season for the Buckeyes, who went 5-2 ATS away from home last season. Washington coach Jedd Fisch is 8-0 ATS at Husky Stadium, and the Huskies are on a 4-0 over streak. Edge: Slight to Washington and over.

LSU at Ole Miss (-1½, 55): The home team has won the past seven meetings while going 6-1 ATS. LSU is 3-5 ATS on the road and 3-3 ATS as an underdog. Ole Miss has won and covered all three home games this season, and coach Lane Kiffin is on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Ole Miss and slight to over.

Auburn at Texas A&M (-6, 53): The home team has won and covered the past four meetings. Auburn is on a 6-9-1 spread skid. Texas A&M snapped an 0-7 ATS slide in its win over Notre Dame. The Aggies have gone over in their first three games this season. Edge: Texas A&M and over.

Indiana (-7½, 48) at Iowa: The Hoosiers are on an 11-4 cover run for coach Curt Cignetti. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz is 3-7-2 ATS as an underdog. Iowa is on a 7-3 over streak in Big Ten games. Edge: Indiana and slight to over.

Utah (-12½, 48½) at West Virginia: The home team has won and covered the past six West Virginia games, and the Mountaineers are 4-0 to the under this season. Utah had its five-game win and cover streak broken last week by Texas Tech. The Utes went 3-1-1 to the under on the Big 12 road last season. Edge: Under and slight to West Virginia.

Arizona at Iowa State (-6½, 49½): Arizona has won and covered all three games this season for coach Brent Brennan after going 2-10 ATS last season. The Wildcats are on an 0-3 under streak. The Cyclones are on a 5-2-1 spread streak at home, including 1-0-1 this season. Edge: Slight to Arizona and under.

Alabama at Georgia (-3, 52½): Alabama has won nine of the past 10 meetings, including the past two, though the Crimson Tide are on a 1-5 spread skid away from home. Alabama is 3-2 ATS in a rare underdog role. The Tide are on a 3-0 over run. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is on a 3-10-1 spread slide. Edge: Slight to over.

BYU (-6½, 48½) at Colorado: Rematch of Alamo Bowl won by BYU, 36-14. The Cougars have won and covered their first three this season, and are on a 7-2 spread uptick away from home. Colorado snapped an 0-4 spread streak in last week’s win over Wyoming. The Buffaloes are on a 5-2 under run. Edge: BYU and slight to under.