College football betting trends — Week 5: Edge for Oregon-Penn State
CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides college football notes and trends for Week 5 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Friday
TCU at Arizona State (-3, 54½): The Horned Frogs have won and covered their past six games against Football Bowl Subdivision foes. TCU is also on a 7-2 over run on the road. The Sun Devils have won and covered their past two and are on a 9-2 run against the spread. Edge: Over and slight to TCU.
Saturday
Oregon at Penn State (-3½, 52): Rematch of Big Ten title game last year won and covered by the Ducks, 45-37. Oregon is on a 1-3 spread skid on the road and 1-2-1 ATS as an underdog. The Ducks are on a 7-3 over run. Penn State coach James Franklin is 0-3 ATS this season. The Nittany Lions are on a 7-3 over run. Edge: Over.
USC (-6½, 60½) at Illinois: USC has won five straight while going 4-1 ATS, and it’s also on a 5-1 over run. Illinois is on an 11-4-1 spread streak after its seven-game win and cover streak was snapped in last week’s blowout loss at Indiana. The Fighting Illini have covered six of their past nine as underdogs. Edge: Illinois and over.
Notre Dame (-4½, 64½) at Arkansas: This is the first meeting between the schools. Notre Dame is on a 5-0 over streak and 9-3 over run overall. The Razorbacks are on a 7-3 over run and are 6-3 ATS as underdogs. Edge: Over and slight to Arkansas.
Ohio State (-8, 51½) at Washington: First road game of the season for the Buckeyes, who went 5-2 ATS away from home last season. Washington coach Jedd Fisch is 8-0 ATS at Husky Stadium, and the Huskies are on a 4-0 over streak. Edge: Slight to Washington and over.
LSU at Ole Miss (-1½, 55): The home team has won the past seven meetings while going 6-1 ATS. LSU is 3-5 ATS on the road and 3-3 ATS as an underdog. Ole Miss has won and covered all three home games this season, and coach Lane Kiffin is on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Ole Miss and slight to over.
Auburn at Texas A&M (-6, 53): The home team has won and covered the past four meetings. Auburn is on a 6-9-1 spread skid. Texas A&M snapped an 0-7 ATS slide in its win over Notre Dame. The Aggies have gone over in their first three games this season. Edge: Texas A&M and over.
Indiana (-7½, 48) at Iowa: The Hoosiers are on an 11-4 cover run for coach Curt Cignetti. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz is 3-7-2 ATS as an underdog. Iowa is on a 7-3 over streak in Big Ten games. Edge: Indiana and slight to over.
Utah (-12½, 48½) at West Virginia: The home team has won and covered the past six West Virginia games, and the Mountaineers are 4-0 to the under this season. Utah had its five-game win and cover streak broken last week by Texas Tech. The Utes went 3-1-1 to the under on the Big 12 road last season. Edge: Under and slight to West Virginia.
Arizona at Iowa State (-6½, 49½): Arizona has won and covered all three games this season for coach Brent Brennan after going 2-10 ATS last season. The Wildcats are on an 0-3 under streak. The Cyclones are on a 5-2-1 spread streak at home, including 1-0-1 this season. Edge: Slight to Arizona and under.
Alabama at Georgia (-3, 52½): Alabama has won nine of the past 10 meetings, including the past two, though the Crimson Tide are on a 1-5 spread skid away from home. Alabama is 3-2 ATS in a rare underdog role. The Tide are on a 3-0 over run. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is on a 3-10-1 spread slide. Edge: Slight to over.
BYU (-6½, 48½) at Colorado: Rematch of Alamo Bowl won by BYU, 36-14. The Cougars have won and covered their first three this season, and are on a 7-2 spread uptick away from home. Colorado snapped an 0-4 spread streak in last week’s win over Wyoming. The Buffaloes are on a 5-2 under run. Edge: BYU and slight to under.