College football betting trends — Week 5: Edges seen in 17 games
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
Hawaii at UNLV (-11, 60): The Rainbow Warriors are 11-4-1 against the spread since early 2022, but 2-2-1 this season. The Rebels are 4-0 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to UNLV.
Penn State (-27, 46) at Northwestern: The Nittany Lions are on a 10-0-1 spread run to go with an 11-5 over run since early 2022. The Wildcats covered this game last season and are 2-1 ATS the past three games but 9-19 ATS since 2021. Edge: Penn State and slight to over.
Clemson (-7, 53½) at Syracuse: The Tigers have not covered three straight against Syracuse and are 1-5 ATS their past six against the Orange. Syracuse is 13-2-1 ATS its first six games of the season since 2021. Edge: Syracuse.
South Carolina at Tennessee (-12½, 63½): The Gamecocks stunned Tennessee at home last November. South Carolina is 4-1 ATS its last five as a visitor. The Volunteers are 2-2 ATS after a 10-3 mark ATS a year ago. The past four meetings in the series have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to South Carolina and over.
Florida at Kentucky (-2½, 44): The Gators are on a 6-3 regular-season ATS run. The Wildcats won and covered two straight and are 5-1 ATS the past six meetings in the series. Kentucky is on a 14-3 under run. Edge: Under and Kentucky.
Notre Dame (-5½, 52½) at Duke: The Blue Devils are 12-5 ATS overall and 7-1 ATS as an underdog under coach Mike Elko. The Fighting Irish are 7-2 ATS on the road since 2022. Edge: Slight to Duke.
Michigan (-17, 40) at Nebraska: The Wolverines are 0-4 ATS this season but 9-4 ATS in their past 13 road games. Michigan is on a 13-5-1 under run, including 4-0 this season. The Cornhuskers are on a 10-3 under run, including 3-1 this season. Edge: Under and Michigan.
Southern California (-21½, 73½) at Colorado: The Trojans are 16-0 straight-up against Colorado all time, but 5-4 ATS in the past nine series meetings. USC is on an 11-1 over run. Edge: Over and USC.
Oregon (-27, 61) at Stanford: The Ducks are 12-5 ATS since 2022. The Cardinal have dropped three of the last four meetings SU and ATS. Stanford is 2-2 ATS in 2023 but 4-12 ATS since last season. Edge: Oregon.
Washington (-18, 67½) at Arizona: The Huskies are on a 7-1 ATS run, while Arizona has covered three of its first four this season. The Wildcats are also on a 7-1 under run. Arizona covered the last two meetings in the series. Edge: Slight to under.
UNR at Fresno State (-24½, 49½): The Wolf Pack are 4-10 ATS since early 2022, and their 14-game SU losing streak is the longest in the country. The Bulldogs are 10-3 ATS since mid-2022, and their 13-game SU win streak is the second-longest in country. Edge: Fresno State.
Alabama (-14½, 46) at Mississippi State: The Crimson Tide haven’t lost outright to Mississippi State since 2007 and are 7-1 ATS their past eight against the Bulldogs, including five straight covers. The past five matchups in the series have stayed under. Edge: Alabama and under.
Iowa State at Oklahoma (-20, 48½): The Cyclones are 4-8-1 ATS since last season and are on a 13-4 under run. The Sooners have won and covered the past three meetings, with all of those staying under. Oklahoma is 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS. Edge: Under and Oklahoma.
Georgia (-14½, 47) vs. Auburn: The Bulldogs won and covered the past six meetings. Georgia is 0-3-1 ATS and 3-1 to the under this season. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze covered his last four as an underdog at Liberty, but failed to do so last week at Texas A&M. Edge: Under and slight to Georgia.
Michigan State at Iowa (-12½, 36½): The Spartans are 3-8-2 ATS since early 2022 against FBS opposition. The Hawkeyes are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 and on a 13-5 under run. Edge: Iowa and under.
Louisiana State (-2½, 67) at Mississippi: The Tigers are on an 8-0 over run and are 11-1 to the over since last season. The Rebels are 3-1 ATS, but 1-4 ATS in their past five SEC home games. The over is 5-1 in the past six series meetings. The teams have split the last four matchups ATS. Edge: Over and slight to LSU.
Kansas at Texas (-16½, 63): The Jayhawks were in a late-season fade when whipped at Texas last November, but covered the previous five meetings, including an outright win as 31-point underdogs in 2021. Kansas is on an 8-2-1 over run. The Longhorns haven’t covered three of their past four as a favorite. Edge: Kansas and over.