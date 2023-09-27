College football betting trends — Week 5: Edges seen in 17 games

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Hawaii at UNLV (-11, 60): The Rainbow Warriors are 11-4-1 against the spread since early 2022, but 2-2-1 this season. The Rebels are 4-0 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Penn State (-27, 46) at Northwestern: The Nittany Lions are on a 10-0-1 spread run to go with an 11-5 over run since early 2022. The Wildcats covered this game last season and are 2-1 ATS the past three games but 9-19 ATS since 2021. Edge: Penn State and slight to over.

Clemson (-7, 53½) at Syracuse: The Tigers have not covered three straight against Syracuse and are 1-5 ATS their past six against the Orange. Syracuse is 13-2-1 ATS its first six games of the season since 2021. Edge: Syracuse.

South Carolina at Tennessee (-12½, 63½): The Gamecocks stunned Tennessee at home last November. South Carolina is 4-1 ATS its last five as a visitor. The Volunteers are 2-2 ATS after a 10-3 mark ATS a year ago. The past four meetings in the series have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to South Carolina and over.

Florida at Kentucky (-2½, 44): The Gators are on a 6-3 regular-season ATS run. The Wildcats won and covered two straight and are 5-1 ATS the past six meetings in the series. Kentucky is on a 14-3 under run. Edge: Under and Kentucky.

Notre Dame (-5½, 52½) at Duke: The Blue Devils are 12-5 ATS overall and 7-1 ATS as an underdog under coach Mike Elko. The Fighting Irish are 7-2 ATS on the road since 2022. Edge: Slight to Duke.

Michigan (-17, 40) at Nebraska: The Wolverines are 0-4 ATS this season but 9-4 ATS in their past 13 road games. Michigan is on a 13-5-1 under run, including 4-0 this season. The Cornhuskers are on a 10-3 under run, including 3-1 this season. Edge: Under and Michigan.

Southern California (-21½, 73½) at Colorado: The Trojans are 16-0 straight-up against Colorado all time, but 5-4 ATS in the past nine series meetings. USC is on an 11-1 over run. Edge: Over and USC.

Oregon (-27, 61) at Stanford: The Ducks are 12-5 ATS since 2022. The Cardinal have dropped three of the last four meetings SU and ATS. Stanford is 2-2 ATS in 2023 but 4-12 ATS since last season. Edge: Oregon.

Washington (-18, 67½) at Arizona: The Huskies are on a 7-1 ATS run, while Arizona has covered three of its first four this season. The Wildcats are also on a 7-1 under run. Arizona covered the last two meetings in the series. Edge: Slight to under.

UNR at Fresno State (-24½, 49½): The Wolf Pack are 4-10 ATS since early 2022, and their 14-game SU losing streak is the longest in the country. The Bulldogs are 10-3 ATS since mid-2022, and their 13-game SU win streak is the second-longest in country. Edge: Fresno State.

Alabama (-14½, 46) at Mississippi State: The Crimson Tide haven’t lost outright to Mississippi State since 2007 and are 7-1 ATS their past eight against the Bulldogs, including five straight covers. The past five matchups in the series have stayed under. Edge: Alabama and under.

Iowa State at Oklahoma (-20, 48½): The Cyclones are 4-8-1 ATS since last season and are on a 13-4 under run. The Sooners have won and covered the past three meetings, with all of those staying under. Oklahoma is 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS. Edge: Under and Oklahoma.

Georgia (-14½, 47) vs. Auburn: The Bulldogs won and covered the past six meetings. Georgia is 0-3-1 ATS and 3-1 to the under this season. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze covered his last four as an underdog at Liberty, but failed to do so last week at Texas A&M. Edge: Under and slight to Georgia.

Michigan State at Iowa (-12½, 36½): The Spartans are 3-8-2 ATS since early 2022 against FBS opposition. The Hawkeyes are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 and on a 13-5 under run. Edge: Iowa and under.

Louisiana State (-2½, 67) at Mississippi: The Tigers are on an 8-0 over run and are 11-1 to the over since last season. The Rebels are 3-1 ATS, but 1-4 ATS in their past five SEC home games. The over is 5-1 in the past six series meetings. The teams have split the last four matchups ATS. Edge: Over and slight to LSU.

Kansas at Texas (-16½, 63): The Jayhawks were in a late-season fade when whipped at Texas last November, but covered the previous five meetings, including an outright win as 31-point underdogs in 2021. Kansas is on an 8-2-1 over run. The Longhorns haven’t covered three of their past four as a favorite. Edge: Kansas and over.