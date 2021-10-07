College football betting trends — Week 6

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries the the ball as a host of TCU defenders close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Friday

Temple at Cincinnati (-29): The Owls are on a 4-9 spread skid since late 2019 and are 2-4 against the spread in their last eight games as road underdogs. The Bearcats are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against FBS teams at home. Edge: Cincinnati.

Stanford at Arizona State (-13): Stanford is 5-8 ATS in its last 13 games as an underdog after going 13-5-1 in its previous 19 games in the role. The Cardinal have covered their last five road games. The Sun Devils are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games as home favorites. Edge: Stanford.

Saturday

Oklahoma (-3) at Texas: The Sooners covered last season, but needed four OTs. The Longhorns had covered the previous seven matchups at the Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma is 0-4 ATS against FBS teams this season. Texas is 4-1 ATS. Edge: Texas.

Michigan State (-5½) at Rutgers: The Spartans are 1-3 ATS as favorites under coach Mel Tucker and 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games as favorites dating to late 2019. Coach Greg Schiano is 9-5 ATS since returning to the Scarlet Knights and 6-4 ATS as an underdog. Edge: Rutgers.

Arkansas at Mississippi (-6): Coach Sam Pittman is 11-4 ATS and 9-4 ATS as an underdog since taking over the Razorbacks. Arkansas has covered seven of the last eight games in the series, including a 33-21 upset last season. The Rebels have covered four of their last five home games, including the last three. Edge: Arkansas.

Vanderbilt at Florida (-38½): The Commodores are on an 8-18 spread skid since 2019 and have failed to cover as big underdogs the last two trips to Florida. The Gators are 6-4-1 ATS in their last 11 conference games, but 3-5-1 ATS in their last nine games as double-digit favorites. Edge: Florida.

Wisconsin (-10) at Illinois: The home team has covered the last five meetings. The Badgers are 4-7 ATS in their last 11 conference road games. Illinois is 3-0 ATS as a conference underdog this season. Edge: Illinois.

Florida State at North Carolina (-17½): The Seminoles finally have a straight-up win after an escape against Syracuse but are on a 6-16 spread skid. Florida State is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games as an underdog. The Tar Heels are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as home favorites. Edge: North Carolina.

Georgia(-15½) at Auburn: The Bulldogs won and covered the last four meetings with the Tigers. Georgia is 4-1 ATS this season. Edge: Georgia.

Oregon State (-3½) at Washington State: The visiting team has covered the last three games in the series, and Oregon State has covered its last eight conference road games. The Cougars finally got covers the last two weeks after six consecutive spread losses. Edge: Oregon State.

East Carolina at Central Florida (-10): The Pirates have covered the last two games against Central Florida and six of their last seven as a road underdog. East Carolina has two straight-up wins this season as an underdog. The Knights are on a 7-17 spread skid since early 2010. Edge: East Carolina.

Alabama (-18) at Texas A&M: The Crimson Tide is 3-0 straight up and 2-1 ATS in its last three games against Texas A&M. Alabama is 8-5 ATS in its last 13 conference road game. The Aggies are 3-3 ATS in their last six games as underdogs. Edge: Alabama.

