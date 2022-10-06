College football betting trends — Week 6

UNLV Rebels defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) heads to the end zone for a late score after an interception over the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Friday

UNLV at San Jose State (-6½, 53): The Rebels are 4-1 against the spread and are on a 10-4 ATS run. UNLV also is 6-2 ATS in its past eight on the road. San Jose State has won two straight and three of the past four straight up in the series. The Spartans are on a 4-1 under streak and have seen the total stay under in five of their past seven outings. Edge: San Jose State and under.

Saturday

Texas (-7, 65) vs. Oklahoma: This is the first time Texas has been favored in this rivalry since 2009. The Longhorns’ last straight-up win against Oklahoma was 2018. Texas covered seven straight in the series before the Sooners won high-scoring games the past two years. Oklahoma was humbled in back-to-back weeks by Kansas State and Texas Christian and is 2-3 ATS for first-year coach Brent Venables. Edge: Texas.

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-9½, 59½): The Razorbacks have won the past two matchups straight up, going 1-1 ATS. Arkansas has a 12-5-1 mark as an underdog since 2020 and also is 8-2-1 ATS on the road during that stretch. Mississippi State is 4-7 ATS in Southeastern Conference home game since 2020, but did take down Texas A&M last week at Starkville. Edge: Arkansas.

Michigan (-22, 60) at Indiana: The teams split the past two games straight up, but Indiana has covered five of seven in the series since 2015. The Hoosiers are on a 3-15 ATS skid after losing last weekend at Nebraska. The Wolverines are 9-3 ATS in Big Ten road games after a win at Iowa last week. Edge: Michigan.

Utah (-3½, 64½) at UCLA: The Utes have won five straight in the series, scoring at least 41 points in each of the victories. Utah is on a 10-4 spread streak. UCLA has won eight in a row straight up after upsetting Washington last week and is 7-1 ATS in those games. The Bruins also are on a 7-2 over run. Edge: Utah and over.

Auburn at Georgia (-30, 49½): The Bulldogs have won the past two by a 61-16 combined score and have won and covered five straight in the series beginning with the 2017 SEC title game. Auburn is on a 2-8 spread skid since late last season and also is on a 19-9 under run since 2020. Georgia is on a 7-0 under streak since late 2021, and the past five meetings in the series also have stayed under. Edge: Georgia and under.

Washington (-14, 57) at Arizona State: The Huskies are 4-1 straight up and ATS after last week’s loss to UCLA. Arizona State showed a bit of spunk in a spread-covering effort at Southern California last week after three consecutive losses. The Sun Devils are 12-2 straight up and 13-1 ATS in this series. Arizona State also is on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Arizona State and under.

Ohio State (-27, 65) at Michigan State: The Buckeyes have won the past two games in the series by a combined 108-19 score. Ohio State is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 Big Ten road games. After covering 11 of 15, the Spartans have lost three in a row straight up and ATS. Edge: Ohio State.

Washington State at USC (-12½, 66): The Trojans beat Washington State 45-14 last season, but that was before the Cougars began an ascent. Washington State is 11-2 ATS in the regular season since and 6-1 in its past seven as an underdog. USC is 3-1 ATS but was 2-5 ATS at home in 2021. Edge: Washington State.

Texas A&M at Alabama (-24, 51½): The Crimson Tide are looking for revenge after last season’s shocking 41-38 loss. That was the first win for the Aggies over Alabama since Johnny Manziel was playing quarterback in 2012. Texas A&M has covered three of the past five in the series. Alabama is 7-2 ATS in its past nine SEC home games. The past four games in the series have gone over. Edge: Alabama and over.