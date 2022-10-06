College football betting trends — Week 6
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.
Friday
UNLV at San Jose State (-6½, 53): The Rebels are 4-1 against the spread and are on a 10-4 ATS run. UNLV also is 6-2 ATS in its past eight on the road. San Jose State has won two straight and three of the past four straight up in the series. The Spartans are on a 4-1 under streak and have seen the total stay under in five of their past seven outings. Edge: San Jose State and under.
Saturday
Texas (-7, 65) vs. Oklahoma: This is the first time Texas has been favored in this rivalry since 2009. The Longhorns’ last straight-up win against Oklahoma was 2018. Texas covered seven straight in the series before the Sooners won high-scoring games the past two years. Oklahoma was humbled in back-to-back weeks by Kansas State and Texas Christian and is 2-3 ATS for first-year coach Brent Venables. Edge: Texas.
Arkansas at Mississippi State (-9½, 59½): The Razorbacks have won the past two matchups straight up, going 1-1 ATS. Arkansas has a 12-5-1 mark as an underdog since 2020 and also is 8-2-1 ATS on the road during that stretch. Mississippi State is 4-7 ATS in Southeastern Conference home game since 2020, but did take down Texas A&M last week at Starkville. Edge: Arkansas.
Michigan (-22, 60) at Indiana: The teams split the past two games straight up, but Indiana has covered five of seven in the series since 2015. The Hoosiers are on a 3-15 ATS skid after losing last weekend at Nebraska. The Wolverines are 9-3 ATS in Big Ten road games after a win at Iowa last week. Edge: Michigan.
Utah (-3½, 64½) at UCLA: The Utes have won five straight in the series, scoring at least 41 points in each of the victories. Utah is on a 10-4 spread streak. UCLA has won eight in a row straight up after upsetting Washington last week and is 7-1 ATS in those games. The Bruins also are on a 7-2 over run. Edge: Utah and over.
Auburn at Georgia (-30, 49½): The Bulldogs have won the past two by a 61-16 combined score and have won and covered five straight in the series beginning with the 2017 SEC title game. Auburn is on a 2-8 spread skid since late last season and also is on a 19-9 under run since 2020. Georgia is on a 7-0 under streak since late 2021, and the past five meetings in the series also have stayed under. Edge: Georgia and under.
Washington (-14, 57) at Arizona State: The Huskies are 4-1 straight up and ATS after last week’s loss to UCLA. Arizona State showed a bit of spunk in a spread-covering effort at Southern California last week after three consecutive losses. The Sun Devils are 12-2 straight up and 13-1 ATS in this series. Arizona State also is on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Arizona State and under.
Ohio State (-27, 65) at Michigan State: The Buckeyes have won the past two games in the series by a combined 108-19 score. Ohio State is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 Big Ten road games. After covering 11 of 15, the Spartans have lost three in a row straight up and ATS. Edge: Ohio State.
Washington State at USC (-12½, 66): The Trojans beat Washington State 45-14 last season, but that was before the Cougars began an ascent. Washington State is 11-2 ATS in the regular season since and 6-1 in its past seven as an underdog. USC is 3-1 ATS but was 2-5 ATS at home in 2021. Edge: Washington State.
Texas A&M at Alabama (-24, 51½): The Crimson Tide are looking for revenge after last season’s shocking 41-38 loss. That was the first win for the Aggies over Alabama since Johnny Manziel was playing quarterback in 2012. Texas A&M has covered three of the past five in the series. Alabama is 7-2 ATS in its past nine SEC home games. The past four games in the series have gone over. Edge: Alabama and over.