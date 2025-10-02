87°F
College football betting trends — Week 6: Edge for UNLV-Wyoming

UNLV running back Keyvone Lee (2) celebrates running in a touchdown during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 2, 2025 - 11:53 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Friday

West Virginia at BYU (-19, 46): West Virginia has lost three of its last four games while going 1-3 against the spread. The Mountaineers had a 4-0 under streak end in last week’s 48-14 loss to Utah. BYU is on a 4-1 ATS run and has covered its last three laying double digits. The Cougars are also on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Under and BYU.

Saturday

UNLV (-3½, 50) at Wyoming: UNLV has won five straight games and is riding a 6-2 spread streak. The Rebels are 3-1 ATS under coach Dan Mullen. The Cowboys are on a 7-4 ATS uptick and a 6-1 under run. Edge: UNLV and under.

Kentucky at Georgia (-21, 48½): Kentucky has covered five of its last six meetings with Georgia. The Bulldogs are on a 1-3 spread skid (excluding bowls) after their last four losses. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is on a 1-7 spread slide at home. Edge: Slight to Kentucky.

Wisconsin at Michigan (-17½, 43): The Badgers are on a 2-7 ATS skid and coach Luke Fickell is on a 13-26-1 spread slide, including his time at Cincinnati. Wisconsin is 1-5 ATS as an underdog. Michigan is on a 6-2 ATS uptick. Edge: Michigan.

Illinois (-9½, 56) at Purdue: The Boilermakers have covered the last three meetings. The Fighting Illini are 4-1 ATS this season and on an 8-1 spread uptick overall under coach Bret Bielema. Illinois is on a 4-0 over streak on the road in the regular season. Purdue is 3-1 ATS under former UNLV coach Barry Odom, who is on a 19-11 cover run overall. Edge: Slight to Purdue and over.

Clemson (-14, 47) at North Carolina: Clemson is on spread skids of 0-5 and 2-9. The Tar Heels are on a 5-16-1 spread downturn overall, though they’re 2-2 ATS under coach Bill Belichick. Edge: Slight to Clemson.

Air Force at Navy (-12½, 52): Navy’s 34-7 win last year broke Air Force’s five-game cover streak in the series. The Falcons are 0-3 ATS vs. FBS foes this season and are on a 5-0 over run. The Midshipmen are on an 11-5 ATS run. Unders are 46-13-1 in the past 60 Commander-in-Chief’s games. Edge: Navy and under.

Oklahoma State at Arizona (-20½, 56): The Cowboys are on a 2-11 spread slide. The Wildcats won and covered their first three this season before getting blown out by Iowa State last week. Arizona is on a 7-2 under run at home. Edge: Under and slight to Arizona.

Penn State (-24½, 49) at UCLA: Penn State is on an 0-5 ATS slide and 8-3 over run. UCLA did get a cover at Northwestern last week after starting 0-3 SU and ATS. The Bruins also covered at Penn State last year. Edge: Slight to over and UCLA.

Texas (-7, 41½) at Florida: Texas had dropped five straight ATS before beating Sam Houston 55-0 on Sept. 20. Florida has no wins or covers in its last three games. The Gators are on a 7-0 under run. Edge: Florida and under.

Vanderbilt at Alabama (-10½, 55½): The Commodores dealt the Crimson Tide a stunning 40-35 upset loss last season for their first win in the series since 1984. Vanderbilt is on a 12-5 cover run as an underdog. Alabama has won and covered three straight overall and is on a 5-0 cover run at home. The Commodores are on a 6-2 over uptick. Edge: Vanderbilt and over.

Boise State at Notre Dame (-20½, 62½): Boise State is on a 2-4-1 spread slide in the rare underdog role. The Broncos are on a 3-0 ATS streak and 3-0 over run, while the Fighting Irish are on a 6-0 over run. Notre Dame is on a 24-8 ATS run. Edge: Over and slight to Notre Dame.

Miami (Florida) (-4, 54½) at Florida State: Miami is 3-0 ATS vs. FBS foes this season and on an 11-5-1 over run. Florida State is on a 5-10 spread slide vs. FBS foes. The Seminoles are on a 4-0 over streak. Edge: Over and slight to Miami.

UNR at Fresno State (-13½, 45): The road team is on a 5-1-1 ATS run in the series. The Wolf Pack are on a 2-7-1 spread skid and a 6-1 under run. The home team is 4-1 ATS in Fresno State games. Edge: Slight to under.

