College football betting trends — Week 7
Nebraska at Ohio State (-26): Ohio State has won the last four meetings straight up and is 3-1 ATS in those games with the cover wins all by 41 or more points. The Huskers’ only straight-up win against the Buckeyes since entering the Big Ten came in 2011. Nebraska was 1-4 ATS on the road last season and 1-3 as an underdog. The Buckeyes are 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games. Edge: Ohio State.
Notre Dame (-10½) at Pittsburgh: The Fighting Irish are 11-7 against the spread since 2019 (1-3 this season) but 2-3-1 in their last six games as road favorites. Pittsburgh was 8-3 in its past 11 games as an underdog and 5-2 in its last seven as a home underdog before last week’s game with Miami (with a spread result depending upon when the game was bet). The Panthers are 4-1-1 ATS in the series since 2010. Edge: Pittsburgh.
Alabama (-21) at Tennessee: The Volunteers haven’t beaten Alabama straight up since 2006. Alabama has covered nine of 13 meetings since and is 6-3 in its last nine games against the spread. Tennessee covered its last five games as an underdog last season but dropped its first game in the role this year. Edge: Alabama.
North Carolina State at North Carolina (-15): North Carolina has covered the last three games in the series. The Tar Heels are on a 6-1 straight up and 5-2 spread run. North Carolina is 6-2-1 ATS in its last nine home games. North Carolina State is 4-1 straight up and ATS this season, including a 3-0 mark as an underdog after going 0-5 in the role last season. Edge: North Carolina.
Virginia Tech (-9) at Wake Forest: Wake Forest has covered its last two games as a home underdog but was 0-5 in the role in 2018. The Demon Deacons are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 home games. The Hokies haven’t covered their last four road games (0-2 this season). The home team has covered the last six Virginia Tech regular-season games. Edge: Wake Forest.
Syracuse at Clemson (-46½): Syracuse is 2-5 ATS in its last seven road games but has covered four of the past six against Clemson. The Orange are 1-4 in their last five games as double-digit underdogs. Clemson is 8-1 ATS in its last nine as a home favorite. Edge: Clemson.
Baylor at Texas (-9): Texas coach Tom Herman is 1-2 ATS against Baylor, and the Longhorns are 4-7 against the spread in their last 11 games. Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last five home conference games. Edge: Baylor.
Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-3½): Coach Matt Campbell is 19-9-1 as an underdog with Iowa State (1-0 this season). The road underdog has won outright in the last three games in the series, and the visitor has covered five in a row. Oklahoma State is on a 13-4 spread run. Edge: Iowa State.
West Virginia (-3) at Texas Tech: West Virginia had a five-game win streak against Texas Tech snapped last season. The Red Raiders have lost their last six conference games since beating the Mountaineers. Texas Tech is on a 1-5 spread skid. West Virginia has covered five of its last eight games. Edge: West Virginia.
South Carolina at Louisiana State (-6): South Carolina was 2-4 as an underdog last season but is 2-0-1 in the role this season (3-0-1 overall ATS). The Gamecocks were 10-3 as underdogs in 2017 and 2018. LSU is 2-4 ATS in its last six conference home games. Edge: South Carolina.
UNLV at San Diego State (-14½): The Rebels were 17-10 as road underdogs in the Tony Sanchez era and have covered the last two games against the Aztecs. San Diego State is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 conference home games. Edge: UNLV.
Michigan (-3) at Minnesota: The Golden Gophers are on a 9-4-2 spread uptick since late 2018. Michigan is 3-5 as a road favorite the past two seasons. Minnesota is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games as an underdog. Edge: Minnesota.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.