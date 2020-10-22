College football betting trends — Week 7

Ohio State has won the last four meetings with Nebraska straight up and is 3-1 against the spread in those games, with the cover wins all by 41 or more points.

In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Nebraska at Ohio State (-26): Ohio State has won the last four meetings straight up and is 3-1 ATS in those games with the cover wins all by 41 or more points. The Huskers’ only straight-up win against the Buckeyes since entering the Big Ten came in 2011. Nebraska was 1-4 ATS on the road last season and 1-3 as an underdog. The Buckeyes are 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games. Edge: Ohio State.

Notre Dame (-10½) at Pittsburgh: The Fighting Irish are 11-7 against the spread since 2019 (1-3 this season) but 2-3-1 in their last six games as road favorites. Pittsburgh was 8-3 in its past 11 games as an underdog and 5-2 in its last seven as a home underdog before last week’s game with Miami (with a spread result depending upon when the game was bet). The Panthers are 4-1-1 ATS in the series since 2010. Edge: Pittsburgh.

Alabama (-21) at Tennessee: The Volunteers haven’t beaten Alabama straight up since 2006. Alabama has covered nine of 13 meetings since and is 6-3 in its last nine games against the spread. Tennessee covered its last five games as an underdog last season but dropped its first game in the role this year. Edge: Alabama.

North Carolina State at North Carolina (-15): North Carolina has covered the last three games in the series. The Tar Heels are on a 6-1 straight up and 5-2 spread run. North Carolina is 6-2-1 ATS in its last nine home games. North Carolina State is 4-1 straight up and ATS this season, including a 3-0 mark as an underdog after going 0-5 in the role last season. Edge: North Carolina.

Virginia Tech (-9) at Wake Forest: Wake Forest has covered its last two games as a home underdog but was 0-5 in the role in 2018. The Demon Deacons are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 home games. The Hokies haven’t covered their last four road games (0-2 this season). The home team has covered the last six Virginia Tech regular-season games. Edge: Wake Forest.

Syracuse at Clemson (-46½): Syracuse is 2-5 ATS in its last seven road games but has covered four of the past six against Clemson. The Orange are 1-4 in their last five games as double-digit underdogs. Clemson is 8-1 ATS in its last nine as a home favorite. Edge: Clemson.

Baylor at Texas (-9): Texas coach Tom Herman is 1-2 ATS against Baylor, and the Longhorns are 4-7 against the spread in their last 11 games. Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last five home conference games. Edge: Baylor.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-3½): Coach Matt Campbell is 19-9-1 as an underdog with Iowa State (1-0 this season). The road underdog has won outright in the last three games in the series, and the visitor has covered five in a row. Oklahoma State is on a 13-4 spread run. Edge: Iowa State.

West Virginia (-3) at Texas Tech: West Virginia had a five-game win streak against Texas Tech snapped last season. The Red Raiders have lost their last six conference games since beating the Mountaineers. Texas Tech is on a 1-5 spread skid. West Virginia has covered five of its last eight games. Edge: West Virginia.

South Carolina at Louisiana State (-6): South Carolina was 2-4 as an underdog last season but is 2-0-1 in the role this season (3-0-1 overall ATS). The Gamecocks were 10-3 as underdogs in 2017 and 2018. LSU is 2-4 ATS in its last six conference home games. Edge: South Carolina.

UNLV at San Diego State (-14½): The Rebels were 17-10 as road underdogs in the Tony Sanchez era and have covered the last two games against the Aztecs. San Diego State is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 conference home games. Edge: UNLV.

Michigan (-3) at Minnesota: The Golden Gophers are on a 9-4-2 spread uptick since late 2018. Michigan is 3-5 as a road favorite the past two seasons. Minnesota is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games as an underdog. Edge: Minnesota.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.