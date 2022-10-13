College football betting trends — Week 7

Air Force running back Brad Roberts gets tackled by Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns, bottom, and safety Hunter Reynolds during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Air Force (-10, 50) at UNLV: The Falcons are coming off a loss at Utah State and are 5-3 against the spread in their last eight road games. Air Force also is on an 8-2 over streak. The Rebels started 4-0 ATS and were on a 10-3 ATS streak but haven’t covered in two straight, including a heavy loss last Friday at San Jose State. UNLV lost last year’s meeting with the Falcons 48-14. Edge: Air Force and over.

Penn State at Michigan (-7, 50½): The road team has won and covered the last three meetings in the series. The last two stayed under, as well as three of the last four meetings. The Nittany Lions also are on a 12-6 under run, while the under is 5-1 in Michigan’s games this season. Penn State is 3-3 in its last six as an underdog but is 7-2 ATS its last nine as a true visitor. The Wolverines are 2-2 ATS at home this season but were 6-1 ATS at the Big House in 2021. Edge: Penn State and under.

Iowa State at Texas (-16, 48½): The Cyclones have covered the past two meetings and won three straight outright in the series. The Longhorns are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games after routing Oklahoma 49-0 last week. Edge: Slight to Iowa State.

Arkansas (-1, 66) at Brigham Young: After last week’s big loss to Mississippi State, the Razorbacks have not covered in four straight, the longest spread skid since Sam Pittman took over as coach in 2020. But they are 12-7 ATS as an underdog during his tenure. The over is 5-1 in Arkansas’ games this season. The over is 6-1 in BYU’s last seven and is on an 8-2 run. Edge: Over.

North Carolina State at Syracuse (-3½, 42): The Wolfpack have won the last three meetings, with the home side covering in each of those games. N.C. State has failed to cover in its last three road games. The Orange are 4-1 ATS after going 8-4 ATS a year ago. Syracuse is on a 12-5 spread run. Edge: Slight to Syracuse.

Alabama (-7, 65½) at Tennessee: The last time Tennessee beat the Crimson Tide was 2006. Alabama has covered five of the last six in the series but is 4-5 ATS in its last nine road games. The Volunteers are 1-4 in their last five as an underdog. The over is 13-5 in Tennessee’s last 18 games. Edge: Over and slight to Alabama.

Oklahoma State at Texas Christian (-4, 68½): The home team has won and covered the last four meetings in the series. The Cowboys ran up a 63-17 victory over TCU at home last year and are on a 15-5 over run. The Horned Frogs are 5-0 straight-up and 4-0-1 ATS for new coach Sonny Dykes. Edge: TCU.

Louisiana State at Florida (-2½, 50½): The Tigers have won and covered three straight meetings with the Gators. The over cashed in each of those games, but the under has cashed in five of LSU’s last six. Florida is 4-2 SU and 3-3 ATS in coach Billy Napier’s first season. Edge: Slight to LSU.

Stanford at Notre Dame (-17, 53½): The Cardinal finally broke their 11-game spread skid last week against Oregon State, but allowed a last-second touchdown to lose SU. Notre Dame has won and covered the last three meetings in the series, each by 21 points or more. The last four matchups have gone over. The visiting team is 4-0 ATS in the Fighting Irish’s games this season. Edge: Notre Dame and over.

Clemson (-3½, 51) at Florida State: Clemson has won and covered four straight in the series and hasn’t lost to the Seminoles since 2014. The Tigers are on a 12-game SU win streak that began with a 30-20 home win over Florida State. The Seminoles have covered their last five as an underdog after last week’s result at N.C. State. Edge: Clemson.

Southern California at Utah (-3½, 65): The Trojans are 8-9 ATS on the road since 2019 and 8-11 ATS since late 2020, though they are 4-2 thus far in 2022. The Utes are 5-1 ATS in their last six at home and are 11-4 ATS since early 2021. Edge: Utah.