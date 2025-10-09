College football betting trends — Week 7: Edge for UNLV-Air Force

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to run around UCLA defensive lineman Kechaun Bennett (52) during second half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. UNLV won with a final score of 30-23. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Air Force at UNLV (-6½, 64½): The Falcons have lost and failed to cover their first three Mountain West games this season. Air Force is 5-0 to the over this season. UNLV is 5-0 this season straight up and on a 4-0 against the spread streak. Edge: Over and slight to UNLV.

Ohio State (-14, 49) at Illinois: The Fighting Illini haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2007. Ohio State has won the past nine meetings, though the teams haven’t met since 2017. The Buckeyes have won nine straight overall while going 8-0-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to Ohio State.

Alabama (-3, 51½) at Missouri: Alabama crushed Missouri 34-0 last season at home. The Crimson Tide are 2-5 straight up and ATS on the road. The Tigers are on an 8-2 spread surge overall and 7-4 ATS as underdogs. Mizzou also is on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Missouri and over.

Indiana at Oregon (-7, 55): TheHoosiers are 16-2 straight up under coach Curt Cignetti and on a 12-5 ATS run. Indiana is on a 6-2 over run. The Ducks are 4-4-1 as home favorites. Edge: Slight to Indiana.

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-1, 43), at Cotton Bowl, Dallas: The Longhorns are 1-4 ATS this season and on an extended 4-11 spread slide. The Sooners are on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Under and Oklahoma.

N.C. State at Notre Dame (-23½, 59½): The Wolfpack are 4-1 ATS as visitors, 3-1 as underdogs and on an 8-4 over run. The Fighting Irish have won and covered their past three to extend their cover run to 26-8. Edge: Notre Dame.

Northwestern at Penn State (-22, 47): The Wildcats have covered three of their past four this season and are 6-3 ATS vs. Big Ten teams on the road. The Nittany Lions are on an 0-6 spread skid. They’re also on a 9-3 over run. Edge: Over and Northwestern.

Florida at Texas A&M (-7½, 46½): The Aggies won and covered in a 33-20 win at The Swamp last season. The Gators are on a 2-3 spread skid overall but 7-3 ATS as underdogs. Florida saw its 8-0 under streak snapped in last week’s win over Texas. The Aggies have covered two of their past three this season after an 0-7 ATS slide. Texas A&M has gone under in its past two games but is on a 9-4 over run overall. Edge: Slight to Florida and under.

Kansas at Texas Tech (-14, 59): The Red Raiders have covered the past three meetings, but the Jayhawks have covered four of their past six as underdogs. Texas Tech is on an 11-4-1 spread uptick and 8-4 over run, though it has gone under in its past three. Edge: Slight to Texas Tech and over.

Georgia (-3½, 46½) at Auburn: Georgia has won eight straight meetings over Auburn while going 6-2 ATS. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart finally got a cover in a win over Kentucky last week but is on an extended 4-12-1 spread slide. The Tigers are on a 9-3 under run. Edge: Slight to under and Georgia.

Michigan at USC (-2½, 58): The Wolverines won and covered in a 27-24 win at Ann Arbor last season. Michigan is 4-1 ATS on the road. The Trojans are on an 0-3 spread skid and a 6-1 over run. Edge: Michigan and over.

BYU (-1½, 47½) at Arizona: The Cougars crushed the Wildcats 41-19 last season and covered handily. BYU has dropped its past two vs. the number, but is 7-3 ATS away from home. The Cougars are on a 9-4 over run in the regular season despite a recent three-game under stretch. Arizona has won and covered four of five games this season. Edge: Slight to BYU and over.

Arizona State at Utah (-5½, 47½): The Sun Devils upset the Utes 27-19 last season as 6-point home underdogs. Arizona State has won and covered its past three this season to extend its spread run to 15-4 overall. Utah is 4-1 ATS this season but on a 3-5 spread skid at home. Edge: Arizona State.

San Diego State (-7½, 42) at UNR: The Wolf Pack have covered five of the past six meetings. The Aztecs have won and covered four of five games this season. UNR is on a 3-7-1 ATS slide and a 7-1 under run. Edge: Under and San Diego State.