College football betting trends — Week 8

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 11:02 am
 
Pittsburgh's Jared Wayne (5) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. (5) runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Northwestern at Michigan (-23½): The Wildcats are 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 conference road games (0-1 this season). The Wolverines are 5-1 ATS this season, but have failed to cover their last five conference home games. Edge: Northwestern, based on extended trends.

Illinois at Penn State (-23): The Nittany Lions are 9-1 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games, though they’ve dropped two of the last three ATS. Edge: Penn State.

Cincinnati (-27½) at Navy: The Bearcats are on a 14-5 spread surge since late 2019 and have covered seven of their last eight road games. The Midshipmen had a three-game cover streak end with a loss to Memphis. Navy is 4-5 ATS in its last nine games as a home underdog. Edge: Cincinnati.

Oregon at UCLA (-1): The Ducks have failed to cover four straight and are 1-6 ATS since late last season. The Bruins have only beaten Oregon once since 2007. Edge: UCLA.

Maryland at Minnesota (-5): The Terrapins have taken two ferocious beatings in a row and have failed to cover their last five conference games. The Golden Gophers are 8-4-1 ATS in their last 13 conference home games. Edge: Minnesota.

Clemson at Pittsburgh (-3½): The Tigers are 0-6 ATS this season and have failed to cover their last seven games. The Panthers are 5-1 ATS this season. Edge: Pittsburgh.

Boston College at Louisville (-6): The Eagles have covered the last four games in the series and are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games as road underdogs. The Cardinals are 4-4 ATS in their last eight home games. Edge: Boston College.

UNR at Fresno State (-3): The Wolf Pack have won and covered the last two meetings and are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 conference games. UNR is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog. Fresno State is 4-5 ATS in conference games since last season. Edge: UNR.

West Virginia at Texas Christian (-4½): The Mountaineers have won and covered the last five games in the series. West Virginia is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road games. The Horned Frogs are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 conference home games. Edge: West Virginia

Ohio State (-21) at Indiana: The Buckeyes are 7-1-1 ATS in conference road games since 2019. The Hoosiers have covered eight of the last 10 meetings, but they haven’t beaten Ohio State straight up since 1988. Indiana is 1-5 ATS this season after a 7-1 spread mark last season. Edge: Ohio State.

Georgia Tech at Virginia (-7): The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 ATS in their last five conference road games. The Cavaliers are on an 11-2 spread run at home. Edge: Virginia.

North Carolina State (-3) at Miami: The Wolfpack are 12-6 ATS since last season. The Hurricanes are on a 7-13 spread downturn and have failed to cover their last six home games against FBS teams. Edge: North Carolina State.

South Carolina at Texas A&M (-20½): The Gamecocks have only covered once in their last four games and are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 conference games. The Aggies have won and covered two straight. Edge: Texas A&M.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

