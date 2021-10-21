College football betting trends — Week 8
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.
Northwestern at Michigan (-23½): The Wildcats are 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 conference road games (0-1 this season). The Wolverines are 5-1 ATS this season, but have failed to cover their last five conference home games. Edge: Northwestern, based on extended trends.
Illinois at Penn State (-23): The Nittany Lions are 9-1 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games, though they’ve dropped two of the last three ATS. Edge: Penn State.
Cincinnati (-27½) at Navy: The Bearcats are on a 14-5 spread surge since late 2019 and have covered seven of their last eight road games. The Midshipmen had a three-game cover streak end with a loss to Memphis. Navy is 4-5 ATS in its last nine games as a home underdog. Edge: Cincinnati.
Oregon at UCLA (-1): The Ducks have failed to cover four straight and are 1-6 ATS since late last season. The Bruins have only beaten Oregon once since 2007. Edge: UCLA.
Maryland at Minnesota (-5): The Terrapins have taken two ferocious beatings in a row and have failed to cover their last five conference games. The Golden Gophers are 8-4-1 ATS in their last 13 conference home games. Edge: Minnesota.
Clemson at Pittsburgh (-3½): The Tigers are 0-6 ATS this season and have failed to cover their last seven games. The Panthers are 5-1 ATS this season. Edge: Pittsburgh.
Boston College at Louisville (-6): The Eagles have covered the last four games in the series and are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games as road underdogs. The Cardinals are 4-4 ATS in their last eight home games. Edge: Boston College.
UNR at Fresno State (-3): The Wolf Pack have won and covered the last two meetings and are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 conference games. UNR is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog. Fresno State is 4-5 ATS in conference games since last season. Edge: UNR.
West Virginia at Texas Christian (-4½): The Mountaineers have won and covered the last five games in the series. West Virginia is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road games. The Horned Frogs are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 conference home games. Edge: West Virginia
Ohio State (-21) at Indiana: The Buckeyes are 7-1-1 ATS in conference road games since 2019. The Hoosiers have covered eight of the last 10 meetings, but they haven’t beaten Ohio State straight up since 1988. Indiana is 1-5 ATS this season after a 7-1 spread mark last season. Edge: Ohio State.
Georgia Tech at Virginia (-7): The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 ATS in their last five conference road games. The Cavaliers are on an 11-2 spread run at home. Edge: Virginia.
North Carolina State (-3) at Miami: The Wolfpack are 12-6 ATS since last season. The Hurricanes are on a 7-13 spread downturn and have failed to cover their last six home games against FBS teams. Edge: North Carolina State.
South Carolina at Texas A&M (-20½): The Gamecocks have only covered once in their last four games and are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 conference games. The Aggies have won and covered two straight. Edge: Texas A&M.
